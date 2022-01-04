Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time in the App
Listen to TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time

TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time

Podcast TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time
Podcast TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time

TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time

To The Best Of Our Knowledge
add
Time rules our lives. We wake, eat, work, and sleep on the clock. Our days unfold in a standardized symphony of alarm clocks, school buzzers, and meeting timers... More
Science
Time rules our lives. We wake, eat, work, and sleep on the clock. Our days unfold in a standardized symphony of alarm clocks, school buzzers, and meeting timers... More

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Deep Time: The Tyranny of Time
    When you’re on the clock, you’re always running out of time – because in our culture, time is money. The relentless countdown is making us and the planet sick. But clock time isn’t the only kind. There are older, deeper rhythms of time that sustain life. What would it be like to live more in tune with nature’s clocks? **Deep Time is a series all about the natural ecologies of time from To The Best Of Our Knowledge and the Center for Humans and Nature. We'll explore life beyond the clock, develop habits of "timefulness" and learn how to live with greater awareness of the many types of time in our lives. Original Air Date: June 03, 2023 Interviews In This Hour: How time came to rule our lives — and how we might free ourselves — The past and future of keeping time Guests: Jenny Odell, David Rooney Never want to miss an episode? Subscribe to the podcast. Want to hear more from us, including extended interviews and favorites from the archive? Subscribe to our newsletter.
    6/3/2023
    52:01
  • Deep Time: What would you do if you had all the time in the world?
    Time rules our lives. We wake, eat, work, and sleep on the clock. Our days unfold in a standardized symphony of alarm clocks, school buzzers, and meeting timers. Meanwhile, global positioning satellites measure time in millionths of seconds, and financial trades circle the planet at the speed of light. Time-keeping is among the greatest accomplishments of the human species – but somewhere along the way, we made a fundamental miscalculation: we began to mistake our clocks for time itself. Deep Time is a new series all about the natural ecologies of time from To The Best Of Our Knowledge and theCenter for Humans and Nature — with support from the Kalliopeia Foundation. In Deep Time, TTBOOK will explore biological time, geological time, cosmic time, ancestral time. We’ll imagine time as a spiral, a loop, and also as an eternal present – as we learn to live beyond the clock. Learn more about the series at ttbook.org/deeptime
    5/26/2023
    1:58
  • Kinship: Ethnobotanist Gary Paul Nabhan on embracing the 'wisdom of the desert'
    Ethnobotanist Gary Paul Nabhan has been called the “father of the local food movement.” For decades he’s campaigned for seed diversity and sustainable food production. Some of his insights come from the farming practices of Indigenous people living near the U.S.-Mexico border, who’ve grown food in arid habitats for centuries. Originally from the Midwest, Nabhan moved to the Arizona desert several decades ago. He reflects on “the wisdom of the desert,” and also talks about his work to foster a “radical center” where ranchers and environmentalists can come together to find common ground. Human identity cannot be separated from our nonhuman kin. From forest ecology to the human microbiome, emerging research suggests that being human is a complicated journey made possible only by the good graces of our many companions. In partnership with the Center for Humans and Nature and with support from the Kalliopeia Foundation, To The Best Of Our Knowledge is exploring this theme of "kinship" in a special radio series. To learn more about the Kinship series, head to ttbook.org/kinship. Original Air Date: April 15, 2022 Guests:  Gary Paul Nabhan
    4/15/2022
    36:14
  • Kinship: Biologist Merlin Sheldrake on the mind-bending world of mushrooms
    The fungal world is mind-bending. Mushrooms may look like plants, but taxonomically, fungi are more closely related to animals. They go inside their food to eat it and “play games with individuality,” says biologist Merlin Sheldrake, author of “Entangled Life.” One underground fungal network in Oregon spreads over four square miles, but genetically, it’s a single organism. As Sheldrake says, “they are everywhere at once and nowhere in particular.” He talks with Steve Paulson about his lifelong fascination with fungi, his experiments with ancient recipes for fermented alcohol, and the maverick Stoned Ape Theory, which claims that magic mushrooms sparked the evolution of human consciousness. Human identity cannot be separated from our nonhuman kin. From forest ecology to the human microbiome, emerging research suggests that being human is a complicated journey made possible only by the good graces of our many companions. In partnership with the Center for Humans and Nature and with support from the Kalliopeia Foundation, To The Best Of Our Knowledge is exploring this theme of "kinship" in a special radio series. To learn more about the Kinship series, head to ttbook.org/kinship. Original Air Date: April 08, 2022 Guests: Merlin Sheldrake
    4/8/2022
    39:52
  • Kinship: Ecologist Suzanne Simard on the internet of trees
    Thirty years ago, forest ecologist Suzanne Simard was a lone voice in the wilderness, arguing that commercial logging practices were destroying the symbiotic relationships between different tree species. She showed how mycorrhizal networks fused with tree roots to create complex systems of communication and cooperation. Today, Simard is a celebrated scientist. Her concept of “mother trees” helped inspire James Cameron’s blockbuster movie "Avatar," and she was a model for one character in Richard Powers’ Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Overstory.” In this interview, she reflects on her childhood growing up in a Canadian logging family, her pioneering insights about “forest intelligence,” and why she talks to trees. Human identity cannot be separated from our nonhuman kin. From forest ecology to the human microbiome, emerging research suggests that being human is a complicated journey made possible only by the good graces of our many companions. In partnership with the Center for Humans and Nature and with support from the Kalliopeia Foundation, To The Best Of Our Knowledge is exploring this theme of "kinship" in a special radio series. To learn more about the Kinship series, head to ttbook.org/kinship. Original Air Date: April 01, 2022
    4/1/2022
    42:30

More Science podcasts

About TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time

Time rules our lives. We wake, eat, work, and sleep on the clock. Our days unfold in a standardized symphony of alarm clocks, school buzzers, and meeting timers. Meanwhile, global positioning satellites measure time in millionths of seconds, and financial trades circle the planet at the speed of light. 

Time-keeping is among the greatest accomplishments of the human species – but somewhere along the way, we made a fundamental miscalculation: we began to mistake our clocks for time itself. 

Deep Time is a new series all about the natural ecologies of time from To The Best Of Our Knowledge and the Center for Humans and Nature — with support from the Kalliopeia Foundation. In Deep Time, TTBOOK will explore biological time, geological time, cosmic time, ancestral time. We’ll imagine time as a spiral, a loop, and also as an eternal present – as we learn to live beyond the clock.

To learn more about the series, visit ttbook.org/deeptime

Podcast website

Listen to TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time, IntroVETS Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time

TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

TTBOOK Presents: Deep Time: Podcasts in Family