Titans Of Nuclear | Interviewing World Experts on Nuclear Energy

A podcast featuring interviews with experts throughout the Nuclear Energy field, covering advanced technology, economics, policy, industry, and more. More
Ep 399: Bhavya Lal - Associate Admin for Technology, Policy & Strategy, NASA
1) How Bhavya sparked her interests in science and nuclear engineering, as well as traveling around to see power plants in India as a child 2) A deep dive into the types of technologies Bhavya and NASA are using in addition to radioisotope power systems and other power systems 3) The challenges Bhavya foresees having to overcome in terms of relying more on nuclear technology to achieve NASA’s goals in space 4) The regulatory and international cooperation landscapes for nuclear technology in space
5/8/2023
40:46
Ep 398: Tim Echols - Commissioner, Georgia Public Service Commission
1) How Tim came to have a seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission and exactly what the Commission does in Georgia 2) A deep dive into Plant Vogtle, Tim’s experience with nuclear, and how ratepayers and constituents view the nuclear construction process 3) An exploration of Georgia’s unique energy mix 4) Tim’s energy goals for the future, a discussion of his own podcast, and a bit about Tim’s work with EVs
5/8/2023
48:36
Ep 397: Brian Vangor - Author, Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant
1) Brian’s background as a Mechanical Engineer and his experience being hired in the first group of Shift Technical Advisors at Indian Point 3 2) A day in the life of Indian Nuclear Power Plant back in the mid 1900’s and a discussion of its unique build 3) The mentorship which made Indian Point special and the excitement of outages and refueling 4) Some standout photos from Brian’s book and the family members that worked at Indian Point together
5/8/2023
40:15
Ep 396: Oliver Stone & Joshua Goldstein - Filmmakers, Nuclear Now
1) We kick off ‘Nuclear Now’ Day with a story of how the film came to be - Listen in for the story behind it all 2) How Oliver Stone and Joshua Goldstein took a deep dive into the nuclear industry in search of the film’s content, as well as what and who viewers might see in ‘Nuclear Now’ 3) A discussion of how we’ll get electrons on the grid and some of the most thought-provoking discoveries made in the production of ‘Nuclear Now’ 4) A glimpse into what our nuclear future looks like according to Oliver and Joshua
5/1/2023
33:36
Ep 395: Brent Freeze & Lex Huntsman - Solid Atomic
1) A roundtable discussion of Brent and Lex’s backgrounds in science, nuclear, engineering, and more 2) How Brent and Lex came to connect about the ideas behind Solid Atomic, as well as a deep dive into what these ideas could mean for nuclear energy 3) How transmission from 500 feet under the ocean works in the Solid Atomic gameplan 4) A discussion of HALEU fuel and where the Solid Atomic team currently stands in terms of prototyping