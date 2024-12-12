Tinsel Tunes - The Christmas Music Podcast

Powered by RND
Tinsel Tunes
  • 73: Deck the Halls
    This month, Duane and Scott dive into the surprising history of "Deck the Halls". Songs played in this episode: Nos Galan Nos Galan (instrumental) Deck the Hall by Cambridge Singers New Year's Night by Haydn Deck the Halls by Red Hot Chili Peppers Deck the Halls by SHeDAISY Deck the Halls/War Pigs Mashup by Aaron Gage Genre versions played in this episode: Orion’s Reign (Heavy Metal) Rob Halford (Judas Priest) Relient K (Pop/Punk) Christafari (Reggae) Chiptune Celtic Women The Myrrhderers (Ska/Punk) Sonny Vande Putte (Acapella) George Strait (Country)
    --------  
    50:26
  • 72: New Music for 2024 Season
    In this bonus episode, join Duane as he unwraps 8 fresh Christmas tunes for the 2024 season, spotlighting independent and lesser-known artists. Get ready to discover your next holiday favorites! 🎄🎶 Step Carse - The True Miricle of Christmas Annie Vander - Ornamental Christmas Laura Pursell - Three Miles from Christmas Stella Cole - It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Vanna and Me - Christmas Across My Mind Alison Wahl and Brian Berggoetz - Christmas Is the Right Time for Us Kerry Kearney - Santa’s Got a Brand-New Bag The English Assassin - Peace at Christmas What was Duane's favorite? What will be your new favorite?
    --------  
    15:57
  • 71: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
    This month, Scott and Duane discuss the iconic song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” Versions played in this episode: Thurl Ravenscroft Voice Play (Acapella) Small Town Titans (Rock) Brittany Smith (Contemporary Christafariband (Reggae) Famous for a Century (Metal) Matt Forbes (Jazz/Crooner) Darius Rucker (Country) Matrtrixx (Trap) Greg Kerr (Pop Punk) The Holophonics (Ska)
    --------  
    46:25
  • 70: O Come, All Ye Faithful
    This month, Duane and Scott dive deep into the history of "O Come, All Ye Faithful". Songs played in this episode: Freddie McGregor (Reggae) For King and Country (Acoustic) Brett Eldredge (Country) Twisted Sister (Heavy Rock) Matthew Green's Orchestral Rainbow (Rock Opera) Luther Vandross (R&B/Soul) Jigsound (Chiptune) Bad Religion (Punk Rock) Strada9 (Ska) City High (Hip Hop) We didn't play this one, but Duane wanted to include Olivia Newton John's "reimagined" version.
    --------  
    45:40
  • 69: Christmas with The Fizz
    Scott and Duane are joined by Adam Parker from the Merry Britsmas podcast to listen to the 2018 album "Christmas with The Fizz".
    --------  
    1:10:53

About Tinsel Tunes - The Christmas Music Podcast

The Tinsel Tunes podcast goes into great detail about Christmas music. Full of fun and interesting facts, it will get you into the Christmas Spirit! Hear about classics, modern songs, songs you love, and even those songs that you dislike. We go deep into the history of Christmas songs, explore the compositions, and play lots of music!
