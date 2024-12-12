Tinsel Tunes - The Christmas Music Podcast

72: New Music for 2024 Season

In this bonus episode, join Duane as he unwraps 8 fresh Christmas tunes for the 2024 season, spotlighting independent and lesser-known artists. Get ready to discover your next holiday favorites! 🎄🎶 Step Carse - The True Miricle of Christmas Annie Vander - Ornamental Christmas Laura Pursell - Three Miles from Christmas Stella Cole - It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Vanna and Me - Christmas Across My Mind Alison Wahl and Brian Berggoetz - Christmas Is the Right Time for Us Kerry Kearney - Santa’s Got a Brand-New Bag The English Assassin - Peace at Christmas What was Duane's favorite? What will be your new favorite?