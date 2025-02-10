Three Sides of the Coin – A KISS Podcast and Radio Show

We Reveal What KISS is Releasing in 2025, Box Sets, Soundboard Recordings! Sort of!
Episode 607. Mark takes the time this week to discuss at bit more about the cool things coming from KISS this year. Two box sets, more Off The Soundboard recordings. The machine is cranking back up are you ready for some incredibly cool and surprising releases? Press requests please contact Michael Brandvold at www.michaelbrandvold.com Since […]
1:00:01
KISS Army Spain Joins to Talk the Book, Last KISS At The Garden! This Book is Amazing!
Episode 606. Javier Rueda and Mauricio Vázquez from KISS Army Spain join us to talk about their amazing book LAST KISS AT THE GARDEN, DECEMBER 1 & 2, 2023 This new book complements the one they did back in 2021: KISS DESTROYS MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, 1977-2019. After more than 250 shows on their seemingly never […]
1:24:19
Review Reaction: KISS Music From The Elder is Reviewed in Sounds by Geoff Barton
Episode 605. We react to another vintage review. This week it is a review of Music From The Elder in Sounds, reviewed by Geoff Barton. The review is very gushing with love, but it does recognize that it may result in career suicide. Please… we do NOT want your review of The Elder, we want […]
1:16:22
Review Reaction: Peter Criss Out Of Control Sounds Review from 1980
Episode 604. This week we read and react to a 1980 Sounds review of Peter Criss’ solo album Out Of Control. But… as we discuss the review and what happened , or why nothing happened, to the album and Peter Mark reveals and shares some documents from Peter’s team talking about playing live. What solo […]
1:07:38
What Is Heavy Metal? In 1981 Are Styx, Toto, Pat Benatar, REO Speedwagon Heavy Metal?
Episode 603. This week we discuss a post in the Three Sides of the Coin Facebook Group The post is a Heavy Metal chart from Sounds magazine, May 9, 1981. Boy did it open a can of worms… so much debate about bands on this list not being heavy metal. Well, what is heavy metal? […]