Three Sides of the Coin – A KISS Podcast and Radio Show

KISS Army Spain Joins to Talk the Book, Last KISS At The Garden! This Book is Amazing!

Episode 606. Javier Rueda and Mauricio Vázquez from KISS Army Spain join us to talk about their amazing book LAST KISS AT THE GARDEN, DECEMBER 1 & 2, 2023 This new book complements the one they did back in 2021: KISS DESTROYS MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, 1977-2019. After more than 250 shows on their seemingly never […]