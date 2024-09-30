Our team travels to Hoopa and Covelo to speak to Native women who are on the frontline in the fight against violence. They are using their voices to advocate, educate and support victims of violence and their families. Explore more at https://upandvanished.com/vanishingpoint/. Follow the show at @thevanishingpointpod. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The relationship between law enforcement and Native people is deeply impacted by generational trauma. We speak to Chief O'Rourke and former Deputy Trent James, to learn how the inherent distrust of law enforcement impacts MMIP investigations and how a Trauma Informed approach can rebuild trust and create safer communities.

About The Vanishing Point

Six hundred thousand people are reported missing each year. Most are isolated events without a common thread. But in some instances, the victims are linked by one key detail…location. From the creators of Up and Vanished, The Vanishing Point transports listeners to the last known location shared by multiple missing individuals, uncovering new details about their cases and the significance of the area. In this six episode installment, we’ll take you to Hoopa, California, home of the Hoopa Valley tribe. Located in the Pacific Northwest, this area is known for its breathtaking landscapes but there’s more to it than just its natural beauty. It holds a haunting history of numerous unsolved missing person cases. Join host Celisia Stanton and the Up and Vanished team as we explore what makes this tribal land…a vanishing point.