190 - STS-97 - Ratcheting Up the Tension (ISS 4A: P6)

On STS-97 the Space Shuttle is delivering its heaviest ISS payload yet: the P6 truss. We’ll climb high above the payload bay, consider some strange analogies, and both slack off and tense up. Most of that will make sense once you listen. Also, please note that this episode has a couple of small audio clicks that I wasn’t able to remove. So it’s not your equipment, it’s my audio. Most of you won’t notice but I still wanted to mention something for those who do! Show notes: https://thespaceabove.us/episodes/ep190_sts-97 The Space Above Us website: https://thespaceabove.us Support the show: https://thespaceabove.us/donate TSAU Patreon: https://patreon.com/thespaceabove.us