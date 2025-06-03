Powered by RND
The Space Above Us
The Space Above Us
JP Burke
History
  192 - Expedition 1 - ISS, Meet IT
    The first long duration crew of the International Space Station is finally here! Let's learn about what life on the ISS was like, shake our fists at Microsoft, and wonder where to get bootleg movies on the streets of Moscow.
    59:41
  Supplemental 9 - Where Does the Time Go? (Schedule Update)
    It's been a long time since the last episode of the podcast was posted. What's going on? Fear not, dear listener, it's all good news. Well, mostly good news. And really it's more good for me than for you but– you know what, just give the supplemental a listen.
    5:11
  191 - STS-98 - Destiny Manifest (ISS 5A: Destiny)
    On STS-98 it's time for the ISS crew to meet its Destiny. Oh wait, does everyone make that joke? How about "Destiny is on the manifest"? No, I already used that in the title. OK, let's go with "humanity's Destiny is off the planet". Yeah, that works!
    58:10
  190 - STS-97 - Ratcheting Up the Tension (ISS 4A: P6)
    On STS-97 the Space Shuttle is delivering its heaviest ISS payload yet: the P6 truss. We'll climb high above the payload bay, consider some strange analogies, and both slack off and tense up. Most of that will make sense once you listen. Also, please note that this episode has a couple of small audio clicks that I wasn't able to remove. So it's not your equipment, it's my audio. Most of you won't notice but I still wanted to mention something for those who do!
    47:31
  189 - STS-92 - Over and Under (Z1 and PMA-3)
    After a long wait for the crew (and audience!) STS-92 is finally here. We'll be delivering the heart of the ISS external structure, the Z1 truss, as well as a new docking port, PMA-3. Along the way we'll learn a bit about the folks on the ground who make this all possible, walk through four complicated EVAs, see something no one's seen since 1967, and put our plumber's hats on.
    1:01:23

About The Space Above Us

A podcast about the history of NASA human spaceflight. New episodes every other Thursday.
HistoryScience

