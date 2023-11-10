Episode 43: The Politicians

While men fight and die on the streets of Paris, France's feckless politicians try to muster the will to take decisive action of their own to address a revolution no one on either side expected. A quick refresher on important dates so far: August 8, 1829: The Polignac ministry is appointed Early July, 1830: Marshal Bourmont captures Algiers; opposition candidates win French elections Sunday, July 25, 1830: King Charles X and his ministers approve the Four Ordinances Monday, July 26, 1830: The Four Ordinances are published in the Moniteur. Journalists draft the Protest of the Forty-Four. Initial protests. A mob attacks Polignac's carriage. Tuesday, July 27, 1830: Four newspapers publish in defiance of the Four Ordinances. Protests grow into riots. Marshal Marmont assumes command of Paris. Soldiers open fire on civilians. Initial barricades go up. Wednesday, July 28, 1830: Marmont is given dictatorial control of Paris, and sends out his three attack columns. Deputies meet with Marmont. By the end of the night, Marmont's columns all retreat.