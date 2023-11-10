King Charles X just wants to spend some time at his vacation house playing cards, hunting, and hanging out with his family. But it's late July 1830, and people keep interrupting him to talk about some alleged revolution in Paris.
Fact Check 2: The Lying Chef
Larger-than-life French chef Alexis Soyer helped revolutionize British cuisine in the Victorian period — but his widely reported personal encounter with France's 1830 revolution is just a tall tale.
Visit thesiecle.com/factcheck2 to read a full annotated transcript of this episode.
Episode 43: The Politicians
While men fight and die on the streets of Paris, France's feckless politicians try to muster the will to take decisive action of their own to address a revolution no one on either side expected.
A quick refresher on important dates so far:
August 8, 1829: The Polignac ministry is appointed
Early July, 1830: Marshal Bourmont captures Algiers; opposition candidates win French elections
Sunday, July 25, 1830: King Charles X and his ministers approve the Four Ordinances
Monday, July 26, 1830: The Four Ordinances are published in the Moniteur. Journalists draft the Protest of the Forty-Four. Initial protests. A mob attacks Polignac's carriage.
Tuesday, July 27, 1830: Four newspapers publish in defiance of the Four Ordinances. Protests grow into riots. Marshal Marmont assumes command of Paris. Soldiers open fire on civilians. Initial barricades go up.
Wednesday, July 28, 1830: Marmont is given dictatorial control of Paris, and sends out his three attack columns. Deputies meet with Marmont. By the end of the night, Marmont's columns all retreat.
Episode 42: Marmont
Marshal Auguste de Marmont was tasked with putting down Parisian rebels after the Four Ordinances of July 1830. There were only a few problems: he didn't have enough men or supplies, he opposed the Ordinances, and his bosses neglected to inform him of his new job.
Visit thesiecle.com/episode42 to see maps and images about the fighting described in today's episode.
Supplemental 21: The French History Games
Three French history podcasters come together to determine the most corrupt, idealistic, eloquent and idiotic figures — among others — from the Revolutionary, Napoleonic and post-Napoleonic eras. (Update: The original version of this file cuts out after 48 minutes. Re-download for a fixed version.)
Check out Age of Napoleon and Grey History: The French Revolution!
Submit your comments on this episode via Will Clark's link here.
View a full annotated transcript here
