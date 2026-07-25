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The Self Portrait Gospel :: Podcast
The Self Portrait Gospel :: Podcast
Latest episode
124 episodes
"And The Nights Were Perfect, Too" - A Silver Jews Podcast Season 1 Ep. 01 :: "There's A Red Haus Over Yonder w/ Kylie Wright"07/24/2026 | 1h 28 mins.For the first episode of "And The Nights Were Perfect, Too" - A Silver Jews Podcast, we travel back in time before all the fame and fans in the mid-1980s to speak to one of Berman's oldest friends, Kylie Wright. A staple student in the infamous "Red Haus" scene, located on 14th St. near "The Corner", while the gang attented the University of Virginia (UVA) during the Ectoslavia/Silver Jews/Pavement corss-pollination, the crew consisted of Berman, Gate Pratt, Rob Chamberlin, Chris Marsden, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich and, of course, Kylie Wright herself, to name a few.
From spiritual shenanigans to the exploratory exercise of experimental music and art, Wright takes us through the humble beginnings of her foundational friendships, all-star ancedotes from the creative community that captivated Charlottesville, and beyond, her relationship with Berman, and his lyrical legacy that has truly transcended the times, and much more!
- While conjuring the soothing sounds of Carly Simon's 1972 classic "No Secret" and balancing her own poetic place in this world, singer-singwriter Haylie Davis has been cutting her teeth on the LA scene for several years, with early projects such as Lady Apple Tree, Sylvie/Sam Burton, and collaborations with artists from Drugdealer to Alex Amen. But it's her 2026 debut, "Wandering Star", that truly separates her from the prolific past, where a fruitful future can be seen through the suffocating smoke and sometimes confusing climate of the music industry today.
From the West Coast to the East Coast, Davis has spun a whispery web of intimate ideas about what it's like to be a female songwriter of her generation, a vibrant voice in this day and age, eagerly creating folk/country music that is so dreamy and translucent in an otherwise saturated society of bothersome bots and empty entities clawing for our attention and time. Music has always been the vessel for spiritual solace, and Davis has fully embraced the culture and its unique responsibilities to inspire the people who genuinely make the world a better place.
"When I Didn't Have A Home" - An Amps For Christ Podcast - Season 1 Ep. 04 :: "Pitch Memory - The Legend Behind The Album Circuits"07/15/2026 | 1h 12 mins.Barnes has been incredibly busy all summer long with AFC-related projects and performances, their recent split cassette collaboration with LA-based duo Law, and the transcendental takeover of the beloved Gun Outfit all across the West Coast. But with all the excitement of our present times comes the feverish feedback of the past's poetic prolificacy. Barnes takes us through the process and atmospheric approach of perhaps one of AFC's most beloved releases, 1999's "Circuits". A brilliant body of work that captivates the human consciousness, the album eagerly explores monumental melodies, centuries of cosmic communication, and the fundamentals of folklore magic.
Featuring beloved songs like "Eyes That Shine", Nico's "Desert Shore" classic "Janitor Of Lunacy", "The Grey Funnel Line", and of course "Edward", Barnes walks us through the organic process of working alongside longtime collaborators and creative colleagues Tara "Tikki" Tavi, Joel Connell, Erika Anderson, and several others, to capture the profound purity, and timelessness of this metaphysical masterpiece.
- From one end of the shore of some spiritually secluded sanctuary, resides a melodic memory of a time that has long since passed. Where world-renowned National Geographic photographers carefully captured the elemental essence of the natural world, a melodic meditation was eventually born from its atmospheric ashes. LA-based psych pirates and students of the sonic sunset Allah-Las have been creatively conjuring their blissful brand of surf sounds and intimate instrumental breaks for nearly two decades.
A local favorite, and a soothing staple in their community and culture, the Allah-Las have become an incredible institution for their generation's backdrop, while simutaneously representing as a conduit for the melodic magic of the 1960s and 1970s counterculture. We sit down to talk with Miles Michaud about the band's origins, their epic explorations in music, world travel, Bob Dylan's Patreon, the band's latest effort, "Sirenas," which is set for release on the Brooklyn-based label Mexican Summer in late August, and much more.
- Portland, Oregon-based singer-songwriter, teacher, and DJ, Jeffery Silverstein, first came on the scene during his participation in groups such as the Brooklyn-based duo Nassau and Baltimore's Secret Mountains, before releasing his 2020 solo debut "You Become The Mountain." Since living in "Rose City," he has carefully crafted his atmospheric artisry within the cinemtaic cascades of spiritual soundscapes and the liberating landscapes that make up the cosmic country community, and beyond. Following up on his 2023 sophomore album "Western Sky Music," Silverstein returns to the sonic surface with perhaps his most eagerly ecstatic effort yet, 2026's debut on the London-based label Full Time Hobby, "Doggone."
On this episode of The Self Portrait Gospel Podcast, we sit down with Silverstein to talk about the unique universe of friends and collaborators he's built in his Pacific Northwest, private press record rarities, finding one's voice, working with muscians like Dana Buoy (Akron/Family), Ryan Oxford (Y La Bamba, Rose City Band), and Devendra Banhart, to name a few, touring London, and Sweden with Bobby Lee, no not the comedian, and much more.
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About The Self Portrait Gospel :: Podcast
THE SELF PORTRAIT GOSPEL IS A PODCAST AS WELL AS AN ONLINE PUBLICATION THAT FOCUSES ON THE VARIOUS CREATIVE APPROACHES AND ATTITUDES OF THE MUSIC WE FIND ENLIGHTENING AND MOST MOVING. THE ARTIST'S UNIQUE AND VAST APPROACH TO LIFE AND THEIR CRAFT IS BOUNDLESS AND WE'RE ON A MISSION TO SHARE THOSE STORIES THE BEST WE CAN.Podcast website
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