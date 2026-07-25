The Self Portrait Gospel :: Podcast

While conjuring the soothing sounds of Carly Simon's 1972 classic "No Secret" and balancing her own poetic place in this world, singer-singwriter Haylie Davis has been cutting her teeth on the LA scene for several years, with early projects such as Lady Apple Tree, Sylvie/Sam Burton, and collaborations with artists from Drugdealer to Alex Amen. But it's her 2026 debut, "Wandering Star", that truly separates her from the prolific past, where a fruitful future can be seen through the suffocating smoke and sometimes confusing climate of the music industry today.

From the West Coast to the East Coast, Davis has spun a whispery web of intimate ideas about what it's like to be a female songwriter of her generation, a vibrant voice in this day and age, eagerly creating folk/country music that is so dreamy and translucent in an otherwise saturated society of bothersome bots and empty entities clawing for our attention and time. Music has always been the vessel for spiritual solace, and Davis has fully embraced the culture and its unique responsibilities to inspire the people who genuinely make the world a better place.