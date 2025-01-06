133. The Psyce Podcast Belongs On The You(Tizzube)!
Happy New Year Co-Hostssss!
Beyonce not giving the world visuals but guess who is... US!!!!
Your faves, Steph and Muse, at the Psyce, have officially made our splash into these YouTube Streets and we're talking our collective best of the best albums list for 2024. From Willow to Flo, Sabrina to Tinashe, the hits never stopped coming and for that, we are grateful.
Drop in the comments and tell us your dolls of the year.
132. World Building is Important... Earth is Ghetto (w/ Siaira Shawn)
Friend to the show, Siaira Shawn stops by the cast to let us fawn over her latest project, Ephemera. Listen in as we chat with our doll about all things singing and songwriting.
Catch up with us as we talk about several industry crash outs. From artists needing to leave us out the groupchat to disarray in the rapstress community, the docket us FULL.
131. Listening Is Fundamental (w/ Egypt!!)
This week, the cast sat down with Egypt!! of "Listening is Fundamental" to learn more about her traveling bingo game for music nerds, building community, and play a lil game ourselves.
If samples are your thing, be sure to pop out at the next LIF event, coming to a city near you.
Plus, soon as we got off the mics last week all hell broke loose. Khalid getting outed? Kendrick's numbers getting doubted? Muse with the News is jumping like always.
130. The Opening of an Envelope
Making up for lost time, Catching up, oh and Grammy Noms
129. Do You Know You Have 30...?
3 debut albums! 30 years of HIT music!
Brandy - Self Titled (1994) - 30 Years
Teedra Moses - Complex Simplicity (2004) - 20 Years
Tinashe - Aquarius (2014) - 10 Years
Come join Music Journalists Michael Muse and Stephanye Watts on the bi-weekly show, The Psyce.
