132. World Building is Important... Earth is Ghetto (w/ Siaira Shawn)

Friend to the show, Siaira Shawn stops by the cast to let us fawn over her latest project, Ephemera. Listen in as we chat with our doll about all things singing and songwriting. Follow her on all platforms @siairashawn Catch up with us as we talk about several industry crash outs. From artists needing to leave us out the groupchat to disarray in the rapstress community, the docket us FULL. Also, be sure to keep up with the cast everywhere @thepsycepodcast.