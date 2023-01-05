CoinFlips | Painful Limp Following THA in 62M

In this episode of Coin Flips & Controversies, we present the case of Painful Limp Following THA in 62M and feature expert faculty from the upcoming Anterior Hip Foundation 2023 Innovation Symposium: Drs. ⁠⁠Joel M. Matta, Alexandre Penna Torini, Jonathan Yerasimides, and Benjamin Kuhns. Important Links: ⁠⁠Vote on Case⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Full Video⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Anterior Hip Foundation 2023 Innovation Symposium --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/orthobullets/message