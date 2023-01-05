A Daily High-Yield review podcast by Orthobullets⏤the Free Learning & Collaboration Community for Orthopaedic Surgery Education. More
Available Episodes
5 of 1625
Knee & Sports | Hip Labral Tear
In this episode, we review the high-yield topic of Hip Labral Tear from the Knee & Sports section.
Follow Orthobullets on Social Media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/orthobullets
Instagram: www.instagram.com/orthobulletsofficial
Twitter: www.twitter.com/orthobullets
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/27125689
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZSlD9OhkFG2t25oM14FvQ


5/4/2023
12:14
Knee & Sports | Meniscus
In this episode, we review the high-yield topic of Meniscus from the Knee & Sports section.
5/3/2023
10:21
CoinFlips | Painful Limp Following THA in 62M
In this episode of Coin Flips & Controversies, we present the case of Painful Limp Following THA in 62M and feature expert faculty from the upcoming Anterior Hip Foundation 2023 Innovation Symposium: Drs. Joel M. Matta, Alexandre Penna Torini, Jonathan Yerasimides, and Benjamin Kuhns.
Important Links:
Vote on Case
Full Video
Anterior Hip Foundation 2023 Innovation Symposium
5/2/2023
1:38:13
Shoulder & Elbow | Avascular Necrosis of the Shoulder
In this episode, we review the high-yield topic of Avascular Necrosis of the Shoulder from the Shoulder & Elbow section.
5/1/2023
16:27
Shoulder & Elbow | Calcific Tendonitis
In this episode, we review the high-yield topic of Calcific Tendonitis from the Shoulder & Elbow section.
