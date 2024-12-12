125 - From Blueprints to Blastoff: Photographing NASA’s Spacecraft Development
In this episode of The Nerdy Photographer Podcast, we’re diving into the ultimate nerdy photography job with guest, Mike Guinto, who has what might be the coolest gig on the planet (and beyond): photographing the development and building of spacecraft for NASA! Mike takes us behind the scenes of his job documenting the creation of the machines that will explore the universe. From capturing the intricate details of spacecraft assembly to photographing massive rockets and delicate instruments, Mike’s work is not only visually stunning but also serves an essential purpose. After all, these photos are part of history, helping scientists, engineers, and the public witness humanity’s journey into space. In our conversation, Mike shares what it’s like to photograph some of the most advanced technology in existence, the unique challenges of working in such a high-stakes environment, and the nerdy joys of capturing images that are truly out of this world. So tune in, and get ready to geek out over space, science, and photography. Episode Promos This episode includes promos for the following: Elementor Website Builder - https://nerdyphotographer.com/recommends/elementor Pic-Time Image Galleries - https://nerdyphotographer.com/recommends/pic-time/ Nerdy Photographer Photography Resources - https://nerdyphotographer.com/resources Support The Nerdy Photographer Want to help The Nerdy Photographer Podcast? Here are a few simple (and mostly free) ways you can do that: Subscribe to the podcast! Tell your friends about the podcast Get special offers and discounts by signing up for the newsletter - https://nerdyphotographer.com/newsletter Follow on Instagram - https://instagram.com/thenerdyphoto Follow on Threads - https://threads.net/@thenerdyphoto Follow in Tiktok - https://tiktok.com/@thenerdyphoto Subscribe to our YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@CaseyFatchett Get some Nerdy Photographer merchandise - https://www.teepublic.com/stores/nerdy-photographer If you’re feeling extra generous, check out our support page - https://nerdyphotographer.com/support-nerdy-photographer/ About My Guest "I have been photographing professionally for over a decade. My career began in the U.S. Marine Corps where I was an enlisted Marine serving as a Combat Cameraman. After my service I went back to school, earning my MFA from Rochester Institute of Technology. I am currently a Technical Photograapher at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. When not photographing new and upcoming space-flight hardware, I am working in my own private darkroom, developing film photos, or playing Dungeons & Dragons." You can also learn more about Mike on his website - www.mikeguinto.com - or follow along with him on Instagram @Worlds.Okayest.Photographer About The Podcast The Nerdy Photographer Podcast is written and produced by Casey Fatchett. Casey is a professional photographer in the New York City / Northern New Jersey with more than 20 years of experience. He just wants to help people and make them laugh. You can view Casey's wedding work at https://fatchett.com or his non-wedding work at https://caseyfatchettphotography.com If you have any questions or comments about this episode or any other episodes, OR if you would like to ask a photography related question or have ideas for a topic for a future episode, please reach out to us at https://nerdyphotographer.com/contact
1:06:01
124 - Beyond the Camera: How Skill Outshines Gear in Photography
In this episode of The Nerdy Photographer Podcast, we're tackling a hot topic in the photography world: is gear really as important as everyone makes it out to be? Spoiler alert: not really. Sure, having nice equipment is great, but it's far from the be-all and end-all of great photography. To be clear, that includes what camera brand you choose to work with as well! We've all seen it happen—a photographer shows up to a shoot with a top-of-the-line camera, fancy lenses, and every gadget imaginable, only to produce images that… well… don't exactly wow anyone. That's because, at the end of the day, it's the person behind the camera that makes the magic happen, not the equipment. In this episode, we dig into why technique, creativity, and vision will always be more important than the gear you're using. So, if you've been putting off projects because you're waiting for that next big gear upgrade, this episode is for you. Grab your camera (whatever it may be) and get ready to be inspired! Episode Promos This episode includes promos for the following: Nerdy Photographer Ultimate Black Friday / Cyber Monday Deal List - https://nerdyphotographer.com/news/black-friday-deals-photographers/ Best Gift Ideas for Photographers - https://nerdyphotographer.com/gear/best-gifts-for-photographers/ Pic-Time Image Galleries - https://nerdyphotographer.com/recommends/pic-time/ About My Guest "Originally from Massachusetts, I picked up photography as a hobby to maintain a creative outlet while I established myself as a manager for a high end clothing retailers. I moved to LA where I connected with like minded individuals. I got referred to work with the Leica Store in West Hollywood where I found a home." You can see Rob's work on his website - robtirrell.com - or follow him on Instagram @RobTirrell
56:14
123 - The Reality of Going Pro: Skills, Sacrifices, and Success in Photography
Hey there Nerdy Photo Crew, are you ready to take a deep dive into the skills and qualities you will need for going pro in photography? Spoiler alert: being a successful professional photographer is not just about owning a fancy camera! 📸 Becoming a pro photographer requires a mix of technical expertise, creativity, resilience, and a whole lot of patience. Knowing the technical aspects of photography are only the beginning. The most successful photographers also bring serious people and business skills, adaptability, and an eye for storytelling. And let's not forget the determination to keep going through the long hours, challenging shoots, and occasional odd client request ("Can you put hair on my bald head in all 900 of these wedding photos?" Tune in as we break down the essentials—from mastering your craft to managing client expectations, building a unique style, and staying relevant in a competitive industry. Whether you're just starting out or looking to level up, this episode will help you figure out if you've got what it takes to turn your passion for photography into a thriving career. Ready to dive in? Episode Promos This episode contains the following promos: Let's Be Real Unposed Photography Prompts - https://nerdyphotographer.com/lets-be-real Pic-Time Image Galleries - https://nerdyphotographer.com/recommends/pic-time/ Luminar Neo - save up to 84% - https://skylum.evyy.net/c/1337833/1695882/3255 Aperty - get an exclusive lifetime offer for a limited time - https://skylum.evyy.net/c/1337833/2166156/3255 Save an additional 10% on Luminar or Aperty with discount code NERDYPHOTO About My Guest "50 years of photographic experience and I'm still trying to improve. Ex Olympus Visionary. Professional career was mostly spent as a bird and wildlife photographer. 14 books. 200 publications. More than 4400 images under license. Old guys know stuff!" You can learn more about Scott Bourne and view his work on his website - scottbourne.com - or follow along with him on Instagram or Threads @bourne.scott
1:07:41
The Sorcerer's Jewel by Robert Bloch
Happy Halloween, photography lovers! This year, we're celebrating the spookiest night of the year with a bonus episode that's bound to send shivers down your spine. Join us as we take a chilling dive into the supernatural world of photography with a special reading of The Sorcerer's Jewel by writer Robert Bloch. In this haunting tale, Bloch weaves a dark story about a photographer who stumbles upon a mysterious gem with eerie, supernatural powers. The twist? This isn't your average piece of bling—it has the power to capture images beyond the natural world, leading to terrifying revelations and a journey into the unknown. It's creepy, atmospheric, and will make you think twice before you snap that next photo in the dark. So grab your favorite cozy blanket, dim the lights, and tune in to this bone-chilling reading of The Sorcerer's Jewel. Whether you're a horror fan or just looking to get into the Halloween spirit, this episode is sure to thrill and chill. But be warned—after listening, you might never look at your camera the same way again... Happy Halloween, and remember: some things are better left unphotographed.
41:25
122 - Photography Horror Stories That Will Keep You Up at Night
It's spooky season again, and this year's Nerdy Photographer Podcast Halloween episode is not for the faint-hearted! We're diving into some of the most cringe-worthy, heart-stopping photography horror stories you've ever heard. From cameras deciding to quit at the worst possible moment to vanishing equipment, these tales will have you holding your camera just a little tighter. We've got everything: stories of lenses tumbling off cliffs, SD cards that simply vanished into thin air, and the dreaded experience of working with "clients from the underworld." You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll definitely get a few valuable tips on what not to do when faced with these nightmare scenarios. Join us as we tell stories of disaster and misfortune that every photographer can relate to (and secretly fears). Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, this episode is a reminder that even the best of us have our horror stories—but we live to tell the tale (and hopefully learn from it). So tune in, grab some popcorn, and let these tales serve as a friendly reminder to always have a backup plan, keep an eye on your gear, and never underestimate the power of a well-packed camera bag! Episode Promos: Nerdy Photographer Contract Templates - https://nerdyphotographer.com/product-category/contracts/ Aftershoot Culling and Editing - Save 20% off any subscription with the code CTF20 - https://aftershoot.com/get-started/?referrer=U8VQGIL5
Host Casey Fatchett brings an often humorous look at the photography industry, offering advice, telling stories, and interviewing working photographers - all while going on adventures with the crew of the starship Fibonacci. He's also sure to include just a little bit of useless information in every episode.