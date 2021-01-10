The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 — The Black Album

A living, breathing sonic blender of a podcast. Over eight episodes, we’ll celebrate the re-release of The Black Album (“Enter Sandman,” “Nothing Else Matters”)...
Side 9. The Fans. Weigh In.
30 million Black Album fans can't be wrong. In this bonus Episode 9 we hand them the mic and they take over – in their own words and in their own voices. The Black Album has changed lives – through birth, school, work, marriage, and death, and in crazy stories that you just can't make up. It's been an inspiration, companion, and soundtrack for people all over the world. These are their stories. Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, and Kirk Hammett also chime in to share their thoughts and appreciation of Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, and Kirk Hammett also chime in to share their thoughts and appreciation for their fans.
10/22/2021
49:23
Side 8. Metallica. Rules.
Joining Lars, James, and Kirk is bassist Robert Trujillo, who climbed aboard Team Ugly full force. They step back to look at why and how The Black Album became one of the best-selling albums of all time – and how the remastered deluxe edition and the breadth of The Metallica Blacklist make it even more powerful today. What comes next? Suffice to say, the band is not looking back. The red carpet guest list includes: Bob Rock, Rob Halford, Alice Cooper, Jon Pardi, Ross Halfin, David Fricke, Laina Dawes, Ann Powers, Gregg Steele Heppner, plus many more.
10/8/2021
48:31
Side 7. Blacklist. Uncovered.
The story of The Metallica Blacklist. Not just any covers album, it's living, breathing proof of the power of every song on The Black Album – as interpreted by 53 of the most diverse artists and bands imaginable from all over the world. Guests discussing their Metallica firsts, why they chose their song and how they made it their own include Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan, J Balvin, Juanes, Kamasi Washington, Andrew Watt, Mickey Guyton, Keith Morris of OFF!, and many more. Special guest Marc Reiter, a key member of Metallica's management team based at Metallica HQ, shares the charitable impetus and logistical aspects of this mammoth project.
10/1/2021
51:08
Side 6. Team. Ugly.
While recording this episode, Metallica coined a new nickname: Team Ugly. It's about going from being the underdogs to selling millions of concert tickets and records – while never forgetting who they are and where they came from. Guests include: Robert Trujillo, J Balvin, Tomi Owó, David Fricke, Ron Quintana, and Brian Slagel.
9/24/2021
45:56
Side 5. Road. Warriors.
There are tours. And then there are Metallica tours. In this episode, Lars, James, and Kirk share what it was like playing communist Russia in front of millions – and that doesn't include the government, who was watching them too. The stories move on to playing Day On The Green in Oakland, and at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London. Other road warriors include: Tony Smith, Big Mick Hughes, Jake Perry, Ross Halfin, Geoff Tate, and Jason Newsted.
About The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 — The Black Album
