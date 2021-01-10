The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 — The Black Album

Side 9. The Fans. Weigh In.

30 million Black Album fans can't be wrong. In this bonus Episode 9 we hand them the mic and they take over – in their own words and in their own voices. The Black Album has changed lives ­– through birth, school, work, marriage, and death, and in crazy stories that you just can't make up. It's been an inspiration, companion, and soundtrack for people all over the world. These are their stories. Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, and Kirk Hammett also chime in to share their thoughts and appreciation for their fans.