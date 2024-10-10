How to Take Care of your Brain with Dr. David Dodick

Dr. David Dodick is a notable neurologist and the Chief Science and Medical Officer of Atria. He joins Martha to discuss the latest research about lifestyle interventions that help reduce cognitive decline, actionable ways to optimize your brain health, and when to be worried. He also shares tips for stroke prevention and explains why sleep is really the most important thing you can do for the body.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.