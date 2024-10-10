Martha’s career as a lifestyle expert began when she published her first book, Entertaining. This week, she published her 100th – aptly named Martha, The Cookbook. Here, she talks with the team who helped her create this groundbreaking achievement – about what it takes to make a cookbook, whether it’s your first or your 100th. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
39:46
How to Take Care of your Brain with Dr. David Dodick
Dr. David Dodick is a notable neurologist and the Chief Science and Medical Officer of Atria. He joins Martha to discuss the latest research about lifestyle interventions that help reduce cognitive decline, actionable ways to optimize your brain health, and when to be worried. He also shares tips for stroke prevention and explains why sleep is really the most important thing you can do for the body.
44:32
Winning is Everything, Stupid! with James Carville and Matt Tyrnauer
With all eyes on the consequential presidential election already underway, Martha talks this week to the famed political operative, James Carville, and the director of the new documentary about his work, Matt Tyrnauer. The documentary, called "Winning is Everything, Stupid!" chronicles how Carville has practiced a brand of old-school political gamesmanship from the 1992 Bill Clinton campaign through today. The film looks at his longtime marriage to Mary Matalin, his partisan opposite, and Carville's mastery at shaping messages. Don't miss this timely and insightful discussion.
36:56
Comfort Food with Yotam Ottolenghi
Yotam Ottolenghi, like many of us, is looking for comfort now more than ever. The influential London-based chef joins Martha today to talk about his newest cookbook: Ottolenghi Comfort. These passionate cooks talk about the simple foods that comfort them and tips about the ingredients they use for them, from pomegranates to phyllo dough. Yotam also shares his insights on the how the Israeli cuisine he grew up around came to be blended from the many diasporas of Jewish people. This charming conversation will leave you hungry for more!
42:23
The magic of extra virgin olive oil for skincare with Furtuna Skin founder Agatha Relota Luczo
Thousands of years ago, Cleopatra used olive oil to keep her skin beautiful. Today, Agatha Relota Luczo has created a "clean" beauty business based on this common kitchen ingredient. The model and entrepreneur uses fruit from the ancient olive trees on her Sicilian farm (the oldest is more than 1,000 years old!) to make Furtuna Skin's organic skincare products. From her daily shot of extra virgin olive oil to her olive oil-based cleansers and moisturizers, Agatha is an evangelist for the beauty benefits it provides "from inside out." She talks to Martha today about the transformative effects of this ancient ingredient and the business she has built around it.
