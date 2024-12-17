Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureCodega's Codex of Curiosities
Listen to Codega's Codex of Curiosities in the App
Listen to Codega's Codex of Curiosities in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Codega's Codex of Curiosities

Podcast Codega's Codex of Curiosities
Rye
Welcome to Codega's Codex of Curiosities, where the extraordinary meets the unexplained! Hosted by Rye the Codega, your guide to the strange, this podcast is yo...
LeisureHistoryTrue Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 91
  • Homunculus, Alchemy, and Occult Secrets Revealed: Interview with Juan from Juan on Juan Podcast
    Rye The Codega sits down with Juan from Juan on Juan Podcast to uncover the dark and mysterious history of the homunculus, an ancient alchemical concept rooted in the occult. Together, we explore the legend of the homunculus—an artificial creature believed to be created through secretive rituals by alchemists like Paracelsus. This deep dive delves into the origins of alchemy, the occult secrets passed down through secret societies, and how the concept of the homunculus has evolved into a modern fascination with consciousness, artificial intelligence, and hidden knowledge.If you’ve ever wondered about the true meaning behind ancient alchemical practices, the hidden history of the occult, or the creation myths surrounding the homunculus, this episode is for you. We discuss the connections between ancient alchemy, mysticism, and conspiracy theories, revealing the forbidden knowledge that ties the homunculus to secret societies and esoteric beliefs. Juan shares insights into how the homunculus fits into the broader context of paranormal encounters, ancient civilizations, and the quest for immortality. This episode is packed with deep discussions on the occult, the origins of life, and the quest for understanding the universe’s hidden mysteries.Tune in as we explore the unexplained, diving into topics like alchemy, the homunculus ritual, secret societies, and the dark arts that continue to intrigue researchers and conspiracy theorists alike. Whether you’re interested in occult practices, the mysteries of ancient alchemists, or the deeper meanings behind paranormal phenomena, this episode offers a journey into the unknown that you won't want to miss.Juan is the dynamic host of the Juan on Juan Podcast, a show dedicated to exploring the hidden truths of our world, diving into conspiracy theories, ancient history, esoteric knowledge, and the paranormal. With a passion for uncovering the mysteries behind occult practices, ancient civilizations, and forbidden knowledge, Juan leads listeners through deep discussions on topics like the homunculus, alchemy, secret societies, and high strangeness. His unique approach combines historical research, philosophical inquiry, and a fearless exploration of unconventional ideas. Whether he’s unraveling the secrets of the occult, questioning mainstream narratives, or diving into ancient myths and legends, Juan offers fresh perspectives that challenge traditional views and invite his audience to think outside the box. As a thought-provoking interviewer and researcher, Juan has become a respected voice in the world of conspiracy theories, paranormal phenomena, and hidden histories, making the Juan on Juan Podcast a must-listen for anyone seeking to delve deeper into the unexplained.Juan can be found:@juanonjuanpodcastPatreon exclusive, ad-free content, and early access: / thejuanonjuanpodcastAll new Homunculus Owner's Manual available at https://ko-fi.com/s/1dd0be3b69SIGN UP FOR THE KICKSTARTER FOR THE CHOSEN JUAN ISSUE #2 https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/...Juan's links can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/tjojnRokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/thejuanonjuanp...YouTube: / @juanonjuanpodcastAlt Media United https://altmediaunited.com/juan-on-juan/Website at https://www.tjojp.com/Instagram: @thejuanonjuanpodcastTelegram: https://t.me/tjojpTikTok: @thejuanonjuanpodcastJoin The Codega's channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channe...➡️ Want my help to get your paranormal encounter, conspiracy theory, or unexplained story out? Contact me here:📬Inquiries: [email protected] on:📺 YouTube: @CodexofCuriosities https://www.youtube.com/channe...💻Website: hhttps://ttps//codexofcuriositi...📲Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/groups/ccofcuriosities🤳Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/codex.of.curiosities/Support the Show!🛒Codega's Store: https://codex-of-curiosities.p...🎙Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Codega...📦Amazon: https://www.amazon.com.mx/hz/w...Disclaimer:Neither The Host (Rye Voss) nor the podcast (Codega's Codex of Curiosities) are responsible for the views and opinions of any of the guests. * Codega's Codex of Curiosities is a show for people to share their experiences and opinions.All claims made by individual guests are at their own discretion and may not reflect on the overall views of Codega's Codex of Curiosities or Rye Voss.We encourage listeners to do their own research and form their own opinions on the topics discussed on Codega's Codex of Curiosities.Content may be controversial or challenging, so it's important to listen critically and be aware of your own biases.Music Credits: 78 PULSE: A Dark and Ominous Soundscape for Mysteries and Suspense - by Kjartan Abel. Visit https://kjartan-abel.com/libra... to find free music for your next project. This work is licensed under the following: CC BY-SA 4.0 Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International.
    --------  
    1:14:19
  • You Decide Drones or UFOs over New Jersey, Then Sleep Paralysis *BONUS EPISODE*
    Join us as we delve into the baffling mystery of nighttime drone sightings in New Jersey, particularly around Morris and Somerset counties. These unexplained clusters of drones have been spotted hovering over private properties, disrupting emergency operations, and raising safety and privacy concerns. Investigations are underway by the FBI, New Jersey State Police, and Homeland Security, yet the drones' origin and intent remain unknown. Are these drones the work of hobbyists, unauthorized surveillance, or advanced technologies? In this episode, we explore the latest reports, analyze potential threats, and discuss the broader implications for privacy, security, and public safety. We'll also touch on global patterns of similar drone activity and past hoaxes that challenge our understanding of these aerial phenomena. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, this episode uncovers the questions and theories surrounding this modern enigma.#newjersey #drone #dronesightings #mysteriousdrones drones, #morriscounty #drones #fbi drone investigation, unexplained aerial phenomena, #advanceddronetechnology nighttime drones, drone safety concerns, aerial mysteries. Opening music by Rafael Lugo, also known as “Skitz The P.L.K” (Prophet. Lucid. King) https://www.skitzomusic.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawHJPNRleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHblJwUxD4Cuz9lVHDijX6EQIH4eeoOW3ylO3h-O53XWrshm4wPO2jjNqbg_aem_-wCNrOz0sUG3toO5Flkjpw Brad Lail is the host of the Awakened Podcast You can find him online at: https://theawakenedpodcast.com Bettina Moss is host of Cryptonormal Encounters with B Moss https://www.youtube.com/@UCh_oaBP1kUh40gf1MevdyoQ Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channe...➡️ Want my help to get your paranormal encounter, conspiracy theory, or unexplained story out? Contact me here:📬Inquiries: [email protected] on:📺 YouTube: @CodexofCuriosities https://www.youtube.com/channe...💻Website: hhttps://ttps//codexofcuriositi...📲Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/groups/ccofcuriosities🤳Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/codex.of.curiosities/Support the Show!🛒Codega's Store: https://codex-of-curiosities.p...🎙Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Codega...📦Amazon: https://www.amazon.com.mx/hz/w...Disclaimer:Neither The Host (Rye Voss) nor the podcast (Codega's Codex of Curiosities) are responsible for the views and opinions of any of the guests. * Codega's Codex of Curiosities is a show for people to share their experiences and opinions.All claims made by individual guests are at their own discretion and may not reflect on the overall views of Codega's Codex of Curiosities or Rye Voss.We encourage listeners to do their own research and form their own opinions on the topics discussed on Codega's Codex of Curiosities.Content may be controversial or challenging, so it's important to listen critically and be aware of your own biases.Music Credits: 78 PULSE: A Dark and Ominous Soundscape for Mysteries and Suspense - by Kjartan Abel. Visit https://kjartan-abel.com/libra... to find free music for your next project. This work is licensed under the following: CC BY-SA 4.0 Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International.
    --------  
    2:24:28
  • Unveiling the Interstellar Secret Space Program: 20 and Back Survivor Shares Experience, Advanced Technologies, and Time Travel
    Join Codega's Codex of Curiosities for an extraordinary interview with a survivor of the controversial 20 and Back Secret Space Program, who reveals shocking details about a hidden world beyond our reality. Discover the truth behind time travel, memory suppression, advanced extraterrestrial technologies, and the covert missions that take place off-world. Explore the blurred line between science fiction and science fact, and hear firsthand accounts of encounters with alien species, secret bases, and high-level government cover-ups. This episode dives deep into the personal and psychological impact of being part of a program that erases 20 years of your life. Fans of UFOs, hidden agendas, conspiracy theories, and the secret history of space exploration won’t want to miss this. Get ready for a jaw-dropping conversation that challenges everything you think you know about reality.Will’s latest works include "Twenty and Back" and "Twenty and Back: Transcendence", both centered around his experiences and insights on hidden missions and covert operations. He's also ventured into the realms of sci-fi and fantasy with his Draconian Legends series, beginning with "Mission's Edge" and continuing with "Welcome to Draconium." These novels blend science fiction with metaphysical themes, taking readers on a journey that is as thought-provoking as it is adventurous.Based in Port Colborne, Ontario, Will runs a community-focused space where he writes, shares his novels, and hosts seminars on writing and spiritual development. His unique background as an eleventh-generation Canadian with First Nations, French, and English roots adds a rich cultural perspective to his stories, weaving together the mystique of his heritage with the intrigue of his experiences.Will can be found here:https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067112020060Books:https://www.amazon.com/stores/Will-Beaudoin/author/B0BSMT1BLX?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=trueJoin this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channe...➡️ Want my help to get your paranormal encounter, conspiracy theory, or unexplained story out? Contact me here:📬Inquiries: [email protected] on:📺 YouTube: @CodexofCuriosities https://www.youtube.com/channe...💻Website: hhttps://ttps//codexofcuriositi...📲Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/groups/ccofcuriosities🤳Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/codex.of.curiosities/Support the Show!🛒Codega's Store: https://codex-of-curiosities.p...🎙Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Codega...📦Amazon: https://www.amazon.com.mx/hz/w...Disclaimer:Neither The Host (Rye Voss) nor the podcast (Codega's Codex of Curiosities) are responsible for the views and opinions of any of the guests. * Codega's Codex of Curiosities is a show for people to share their experiences and opinions.All claims made by individual guests are at their own discretion and may not reflect on the overall views of Codega's Codex of Curiosities or Rye Voss.We encourage listeners to do their own research and form their own opinions on the topics discussed on Codega's Codex of Curiosities.Content may be controversial or challenging, so it's important to listen critically and be aware of your own biases.Music Credits: 78 PULSE: A Dark and Ominous Soundscape for Mysteries and Suspense - by Kjartan Abel. Visit https://kjartan-abel.com/libra... to find free music for your next project. This work is licensed under the following: CC BY-SA 4.0 Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International.
    --------  
    1:18:05
  • Black Holes Shadows of the 4th Dimension, the GATE Program and a Gifted Mind
    Black Holes: Shadows of the 4th Dimension and the Gifted Mind.  What if black holes are more than just cosmic phenomena? What if they’re the 3D shadows of a 4th-dimensional reality? In this episode, our guest takes us on a journey to rethink what we know about black holes, offering a perspective that challenges the boundaries of traditional science.We also touch on his experiences in the GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program, where participants were encouraged to develop extraordinary cognitive abilities. Were these programs about more than just academic enrichment? Could they connect to higher dimensions and the untapped potential of the human mind?Join us for a thought-provoking discussion on black holes, dimensions, and the mysteries that lie beyond what we see.  Check out Chris's music here:  https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisNeilMusic#BlackHoles #4thDimension #Astrophysics #GiftedEducation #ScienceAndMysteries #Podcast #CodegasCodexOfCuriosities #CosmicPhenomenaJoin this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channe...➡️ Want my help to get your paranormal encounter, conspiracy theory, or unexplained story out? Contact me here:📬Inquiries: [email protected] on:📺 YouTube: @CodexofCuriosities https://www.youtube.com/channe...💻Website: hhttps://ttps//codexofcuriositi...📲Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/groups/ccofcuriosities🤳Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/codex.of.curiosities/Support the Show!🛒Codega's Store: https://codex-of-curiosities.p...🎙Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Codega...📦Amazon: https://www.amazon.com.mx/hz/w...Disclaimer:Neither The Host (Rye Voss) nor the podcast (Codega's Codex of Curiosities) are responsible for the views and opinions of any of the guests. * Codega's Codex of Curiosities is a show for people to share their experiences and opinions.All claims made by individual guests are at their own discretion and may not reflect on the overall views of Codega's Codex of Curiosities or Rye Voss.We encourage listeners to do their own research and form their own opinions on the topics discussed on Codega's Codex of Curiosities.Content may be controversial or challenging, so it's important to listen critically and be aware of your own biases.Music Credits: 78 PULSE: A Dark and Ominous Soundscape for Mysteries and Suspense - by Kjartan Abel. Visit https://kjartan-abel.com/libra... to find free music for your next project. This work is licensed under the following: CC BY-SA 4.0 Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International.
    --------  
    1:01:30
  • Clowning with Giants: The Nephilim’s Terrifying Legacy and Fallen Angels with Paul Stobbs
    Join us in this captivating episode as we uncover the mysteries surrounding the Nephilim—the ancient giants born from the union of fallen angels and mortal women. With author Paul Stobbs, we explore his groundbreaking book, The Nephilim Looked Like Clowns, diving into why these beings, described as monstrous and sometimes cannibalistic, might be reflected in the unsettling image of clowns today. Paul guides us through ancient texts and forbidden knowledge, revealing the symbols, rituals, and dark influence the Nephilim may have passed down through generations. Together, we’ll examine how their terrifying legacy endures in modern culture, influencing myths, symbols, and even fears of clowns.Perfect for fans of supernatural history, mythology, and dark folklore, this episode delves into the Nephilim’s impact on humanity’s deepest fears. Uncover their chilling secrets and the eerie link between ancient abominations and contemporary icons.Paul Stobbs can be found:YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@uconspiracy  PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/unders...BUY BOOK AMAZON: https://shorturl.at/7HKtARUMBLE:https://rumble.com/user/UnderstandingConspiracyTELEGRAM: https://t.me/understandingcons...EMAIL: mailto:[email protected]: https://www.paypal.me/uconspir...TEESPRING: https://my-store-dc9f56.creato...The original Clown series playlist is here:https://youtube.com/playlist?l...Join The Codega's channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channe...➡️ Want my help to get your paranormal encounter, conspiracy theory, or unexplained story out? Contact me here:📬Inquiries: [email protected] on:📺 YouTube: @CodexofCuriosities https://www.youtube.com/channe...💻Website: hhttps://ttps//codexofcuriositi...📲Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/groups/ccofcuriosities🤳Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/codex.of.curiosities/Support the Show!🛒Codega's Store: https://codex-of-curiosities.p...🎙Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Codega...📦Amazon: https://www.amazon.com.mx/hz/w...Disclaimer:Neither The Host (Rye Voss) nor the podcast (Codega's Codex of Curiosities) are responsible for the views and opinions of any of the guests. * Codega's Codex of Curiosities is a show for people to share their experiences and opinions.All claims made by individual guests are at their own discretion and may not reflect on the overall views of Codega's Codex of Curiosities or Rye Voss.We encourage listeners to do their own research and form their own opinions on the topics discussed on Codega's Codex of Curiosities.Content may be controversial or challenging, so it's important to listen critically and be aware of your own biases.Music Credits: 78 PULSE: A Dark and Ominous Soundscape for Mysteries and Suspense - by Kjartan Abel. Visit https://kjartan-abel.com/libra... to find free music for your next project. This work is licensed under the following: CC BY-SA 4.0 Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International.
    --------  
    1:25:10

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Codega's Codex of Curiosities

Welcome to Codega's Codex of Curiosities, where the extraordinary meets the unexplained! Hosted by Rye the Codega, your guide to the strange, this podcast is your ticket to a world of cryptids, UFOs, paranormal mysteries, and hidden histories. Whether it's uncovering secret Nazi bases, delving into the Earth's hidden realms, or exposing the truth behind high-strangeness encounters, we leave no stone unturned—or reality unquestioned.Each episode kicks off with a intruiging true story, pulling you straight into the mystery before diving deeper with interviews, theories, and discussions. This isn’t just a podcast; it’s a journey into the strange and the Intriguing. Perfect for seekers of the weird and lovers of the mysterious, Codega's Codex of Curiosities is your portal to the otherworldly.Are you ready to question everything you thought you knew? 
Podcast website

Listen to Codega's Codex of Curiosities, The Besties and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Codega's Codex of Curiosities: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/21/2024 - 4:20:00 AM