About Codega's Codex of Curiosities

Welcome to Codega's Codex of Curiosities, where the extraordinary meets the unexplained! Hosted by Rye the Codega, your guide to the strange, this podcast is your ticket to a world of cryptids, UFOs, paranormal mysteries, and hidden histories. Whether it's uncovering secret Nazi bases, delving into the Earth's hidden realms, or exposing the truth behind high-strangeness encounters, we leave no stone unturned—or reality unquestioned.Each episode kicks off with a intruiging true story, pulling you straight into the mystery before diving deeper with interviews, theories, and discussions. This isn’t just a podcast; it’s a journey into the strange and the Intriguing. Perfect for seekers of the weird and lovers of the mysterious, Codega's Codex of Curiosities is your portal to the otherworldly.Are you ready to question everything you thought you knew?