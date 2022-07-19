The Language Neuroscience Podcast

Awake craniotomy for a brain tumor surrounded by language areas, with Olivia Leow
In this episode, I talk with Olivia Leow, who experienced an awake craniotomy for resection of a brain tumor surrounded by language areas in her left posterior temporal lobe.Vanderbilt Brain Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, established by Olivia Leow