The Holmes Archive of Electronic Music

From Organ to Synthesizer: The Evolution of the Yamaha Electone
Episode 134
From Organ to Synthesizer: The Evolution of the Yamaha Electone
Playlist
Time
Track Time
Start
Introduction –Thom Holmes
06:56
00:00
Electone E-1, home style cabinet, transistorized oscillators, analog, two manuals, pedalboard, two built-in speakers.
1.Hidemi Saito, Tadashi Yoshida, “Kiriko No Tango” from Enchanting Mood (Electone Sound) (1963 Nivico). Composed by Tadashi Yoshida; Electone organ, Hidemi Saito. Used the Electone E-1 The highest-end Electone model at that time, with a starting price of ¥647.000 in 1962.
03:32
07:14
2.Hidemi Saito, Tadashi Yoshida, “Furare Jyozu Ni Hore Jyozu” from Enchanting Mood (Electone Sound) (1963 Nivico). Composed by, Tadashi Yoshida; Electone organ, Hidemi Saito. Used the Electone E-1 The highest-end Electone model at that time, with a starting price of ¥647.000 in 1962.
02:54
10:42
Electone B-6, home style cabinet, transistorized oscillators, analog, two manuals (44 notes each), pedalboard, two built-in speakers.
3.Koichi Oki, “September In The Rain” from Swingin' Electone! (1967 Takt). Arranged by, Electone organ, Koichi Oki; Bass, Masanaga Harada; Drums, George Otsuka, Akira Ishikawa; Guitar, Masaaki Fujita; Tenor Saxophone, Yasushi Ashida. The Electone model is not specified but it had two manuals and is likely a model A-3.
03:22
13:38
Electone EX-42, space age cabinet, like the GX-1, integrated circuits, Pulse Analog Synth (PASS) technology, three manuals, portamento strip, pedalboard.
4.Shiro Michi, “Hey Jude” from Let's Learn Electone/Shiro Michi Electone Course Vol. 5/ "All About The Rhythm" (1970 CBS/Sony). Drums, Takeshi Inomata; Electone, Yuri Tashiro; Percussion – Tokyo Cuban Boys Percussion Group. Used the EX-42, Yamaha's first commercially available stage model Electone, and the commercial successor to the EX-21. It is likely that less than 200 of these were built.
03:29
16:56
5.Shiro Michi, “Summertime” from Let's Learn Electone/Shiro Michi Electone Course Vol. 6 Jazz Standards and New Hits (1971 CBS/Sony).1970 — EX-42. Yamaha's first commercially available stage model Electone, and the commercial successor to the EX-21. It was the first Electone to use integrated circuits, although it was still based on analogue technology. Famous Electone players such as Shigeo Sekito used this instrument to make the "Special Sound Series.” Used the EX-42, Yamaha's first commercially available stage model Electone, and the commercial successor to the EX-21. It is likely that less than 200 of these were built.
02:17
20:20
6.Koichi Oki, “Light My Fire” from Yamaha Superstar! (1972 Universal Summit). Oki was known as the “world’s leading Yamaha Electone player” in the liner notes. Uses the Yamaha Electone EX-42.
02:59
22:32
7.Koichi Oki, “Spring” and “Summer” (side 1) from Exciting Keyboards - Four Seasons (1973 CBS/Sony). Arranged by, ARP Synthesizer, Electone [Electone Koichi Oki;Drums, Akira Ishikawa; Guitar, Ken Yajima. Music by Vivaldi, Koichi Oki. This release was dated 1978 but the recordings were made in 1973. Oki was a musician working for Yamaha in the early seventies, providing demonstrations of their Electone organ. The model used here was an EX-42, Yamaha's first commercially available stage model Electone, and the commercial successor to the EX-21. It was the first Electone to use integrated circuits, although it was still based on analogue technology.
21:34
25:30
8.Yuri Tashiro, “Summertime” from Beautiful Electone (1973 Polydor). Japanese jazz organist, pianist, and Electone artist from the 1970s. She also made some albums with the Hammond and its influence on her jazz playing is illustrated here in these Electone tracks. The side musicians are uncredited.
04:00
47:16
9.Yuri Tashiro, “Jazz Samba” from Beautiful Electone (1973 Polydor). Japanese jazz organist, pianist, and Electone artist from the 1970s. She also made some albums with the Hammond and its influence on her jazz playing is illustrated here in these Electone tracks. The side musicians are uncredited.
04:35
52:28
10. Archie Ulm, “Popcorn” from At The Yamaha EX-42 (1976 Private release). Ulm was another American lounge player equipped with the “electronic marvel” of the Yamaha EX-42. The classic Gershon Kingsley Moog tune played on the Electone EX-42. Percussion by Paul Hergert.
03:55
55:48
11. Archie Ulm, “Harlem Nocturne” from At The Yamaha EX-42 (1976 Private release). Ulm was another American lounge player equipped with the “electronic marvel” of the Yamaha EX-42. Percussion by Paul Hergert.
05:20
59:42
Electone E-70, home style cabinet, integrated circuits, Pulse Analog Synth (PASS) technology, two manuals, pedalboard, built-in speakers. Same circuit board as used in the Yamaha CS-80 synthesizer.
12. Denny Hinman, “How Deep is Your Love?” from Denny Plays The Yamaha Electone E-70 (1980 Yamaha). Ued the E-70 One of the first home-based organs to feature Yamaha's PASS (Pulse Analog Synthesis System) in a console cabinet. The E-70's architecture resembled the famous CS-80 synthesizer, though it lacked analog VCOs. Its original price tag was ¥1,800,000.
02:46
01:04:58
Electone D-80, home style cabinet, integrated circuits, Pulse Analog Synth (PASS) technology, three manuals, pedalboard, built-in speakers.
13. Bob Hacker, “Rocky Top” "One Man Opry" Bob Hacker Plays The Yamaha Electone D-80 (1980 Yamaha). Used the three-manual Yamaha Electone D-80.
04:01
01:07:46
Electone FX-1, space age cabinet, like the GX-1, integrated circuits, program cartridges, three manuals, pedalboard.
14. Claude Dupras, “Pulstar” from Interface Yamaha FX-1 (1983 Yamaha). Arranged for the Yamaha Electone FX-1 by Claude Dupras. An interesting rendition of a Vangelis song.
03:22
01:11:44
15. Claude Dupras, “The Spring” from Interface Yamaha FX-1 (1983 Yamaha). Arranged for the Yamaha Electone FX-1 by Claude Dupras. A little bit of Vivaldi.
03:32
01:15:06
Electone 7000, home style cabinet, integrated circuits, Pulse Analog Synth (PASS) technology, two manuals, pedalboard, two speakers.
16. Jim Levesque, “Moonlight Sonata/Night and Day” from Record Breaking Performances Featuring The Yamaha Electone 7000. (1981 Yamaha). The Electone 7000 (aka E-75 in Europe/Japan) was a synthesizer-based electric organ produced by Yamaha in 1981. It featured two keyboards and a foot pedal board with a total of 28 voices of polyphony.
03:49
01:18:36
17. Tracy Hammer, “Top Banana” from Record Breaking Performances Featuring The Yamaha Electone 7000. (1981 Yamaha). Used the Electone 7000 (aka E-75 in Europe/Japan), a synthesizer-based electric organ produced by Yamaha in 1981. It featured two keyboards and a foot pedal board with a total of 28 voices of polyphony.
01:43
01:22:22
18. Debbie Culbertson, “Ice Castles” from Record Breaking Performances Featuring The Yamaha Electone 7000. (1981 Yamaha). The Electone 7000 (aka E-75 in Europe/Japan) is a synthesizer-based electric organ produced by Yamaha in 1981. It featured two keyboards and a foot pedal board with a total of 28 voices of polyphony.
04:09
01:23:58
Electone EL-90, home style cabinet, integrated circuits, disc recording of programming, two manuals, pedalboard, two built-in speakers. Introduced new synthesizers, filtering, and expression technologies that made instrument voices on the Electone closer to digital samples.
19. Unknown Artist, “Prime Time,” Yamaha Electone EL-90 the Demonstrations (1991 Yamaha). A cassette demonstration tape showcasing the Electone EL-90 in various musical settings.
03:50
01:28:04
Opening background music: Hidemi Saito, Tadashi Yoshida, side 1 from Enchanting Mood (Electone Sound) (1963 Nivico). Composed by Tadashi Yoshida; Electone organ, Hidemi Saito. Used the Electone E-1.
Introduction to the podcast voiced by Anne Benkovitz.
Additional opening, closing, and other incidental music by Thom Holmes.
My Books/eBooks: Electronic and Experimental Music, sixth edition, Routledge 2020. Also, Sound Art: Concepts and Practices, first edition, Routledge 2022.
See my companion blog that I write for the Bob Moog Foundation.
For a transcript, please see my blog, Noise and Notations.
Original music by Thom Holmes can be found on iTunes and Bandcamp.
Electone Museum online.
Electone Technology
The Organ Forum