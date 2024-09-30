The History of the Early Church

Episode 78: Return of the Exiles

Following the death of Constantine, a short dynastic bloodbath occurs, after which his sons divide the empire between themselves. In addition, the new emperors also permit all the eastern bishops exiled by their father to return. As a result violent clashes soon erupt between rival Christian congregations in many Eastern cities. Nevertheless Athanasius begins building up his own alliance to counteract the Eusebians...