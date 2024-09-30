Powered by RND
The History of the Early Church

Terry Young
The story of Christianity from c. 30 to 451 A.D. Covering the great stories of the Apostles, bishops, saints, monks, and martyrs from Pentecost to the Council o...
History

  • Episode 78: Return of the Exiles
    Following the death of Constantine, a short dynastic bloodbath occurs, after which his sons divide the empire between themselves. In addition, the new emperors also permit all the eastern bishops exiled by their father to return. As a result violent clashes soon erupt between rival Christian congregations in many Eastern cities. Nevertheless Athanasius begins building up his own alliance to counteract the Eusebians...
    --------  
    29:45
  • Episode 77: Retrospective on Constantine
    In this episode we look back on the reign of Constantine the Great and his impact on the early Church. I also answer the various questions you've all submitted on the emperor and the Church during his reign.
    --------  
    37:18
  • 76- Caesar Baptized
    We conclude our coverage of the reign of the first Christian Roman Emperor. I close this episode by asking you dear listeners to please send in your questions about Constantine and the early Church.
    --------  
    39:27
  • 75- The Freak Hemorrhage
    With Athanasius finally exiled, the Eusebians turn their attention against their other hated foe, Marcellus of Ancyra...
    --------  
    27:12
  • 74- Egyptian Grain
    The conflict between Athanasius and the Meletian-Eusebian alliance comes to a head at the Council of Tyre...
    --------  
    37:26

About The History of the Early Church

The story of Christianity from c. 30 to 451 A.D. Covering the great stories of the Apostles, bishops, saints, monks, and martyrs from Pentecost to the Council of Chalcedon. HistoryoftheEarlyChurch.wordpress.comHistoryoftheEarlyChurch@gmail.comFacebook.com/EarlyChurchPodcast
