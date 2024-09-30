The History of the Early Church

Following the death of Constantine, a short dynastic bloodbath occurs, after which his sons divide the empire between themselves. In addition, the new emperors also permit all the eastern bishops exiled by their father to return. As a result violent clashes soon erupt between rival Christian congregations in many Eastern cities. Nevertheless Athanasius begins building up his own alliance to counteract the Eusebians... Music “Sons of Constantinople” by Tyler Cunningham, licensed under Pond5.HistoryoftheEarlyChurch.wordpress.comHistoryoftheEarlyChurch@gmail.comFacebook.com/EarlyChurchPodcast
29:45
Episode 77: Retrospective on Constantine
Episode 77: Retrospective on Constantine

In this episode we look back on the reign of Constantine the Great and his impact on the early Church. I also answer the various questions you've all submitted on the emperor and the Church during his reign. Music "Sons of Constantinople" by Tyler Cunningham, licensed under Pond5.
37:18
76- Caesar Baptized
76- Caesar Baptized

We conclude our coverage of the reign of the first Christian Roman Emperor. I close this episode by asking you dear listeners to please send in your questions about Constantine and the early Church.Music "Sons of Constantinople" by Tyler Cunningham, licensed under Pond5.
39:27
75- The Freak Hemorrhage
75- The Freak Hemorrhage

With Athanasius finally exiled, the Eusebians turn their attention against their other hated foe, Marcellus of Ancyra...Music "Sons of Constantinople" by Tyler Cunningham, licensed under Pond5.
27:12
74- Egyptian Grain
74- Egyptian Grain

The conflict between Athanasius and the Meletian-Eusebian alliance comes to a head at the Council of Tyre...Music "Sons of Constantinople" by Tyler Cunningham, licensed under Pond5.
The story of Christianity from c. 30 to 451 A.D. Covering the great stories of the Apostles, bishops, saints, monks, and martyrs from Pentecost to the Council of Chalcedon.