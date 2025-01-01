The Forgotten War Podcast: Burma Campaign WW2

The definitive podcast about the Burma Campaign of World War Two. Join historians and authors Dr Robert Lyman MBE & Jack Bowsher as they take you through dripping monsoon and jungles, across parched plains, and over rivers and mountains sharing the incredible and often brutal story of the war against Japan in Southeast Asia. Series One is out Feb 2025. Over 12 episodes, Rob and Jack will cover the general broad brush narrative of the campaign. Later series will consist of around 12 episodes, and will include a few interviews with historians, relatives of veterans, and plenty of deep dives into anything and everything related to the Burma Campaign - or the China-Burma-India Theatre as it is known in the USA. Sponsored by The Burma Star Memorial Fund, Sampan Travel, and Guidl. You can follow the pod on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (X), the handle for all is @forgottenwarpod You can also email Rob and Jack at [email protected]
By the hosts: Robert Lyman - Slim Master of War (2003), Japan's Last Bid for Victory (2016), A War of Empires (2021), Victory to Defeat (with General Lord Dannatt, 2023), Korea War Without End (with General Lord Dannatt, 2025), and many more. Jack Bowsher - Forgotten Armour: Tank Warfare in Burma (2024), Thunder Run: Meiktila 1945 (2025) Edited by Mark Bowsher *Note from the hosts: In some episodes there may be the use of language that is outdated in the modern world. This is only ever said in the show as quotations by individuals who lived at the time when those phrases were in common usage across the world.*