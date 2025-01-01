Powered by RND
The Forgotten War Podcast: Burma Campaign WW2
Robert Lyman and Jack Bowsher
The definitive podcast about the Burma Campaign of World War Two. Join historians and authors Dr Robert Lyman MBE & Jack Bowsher as they take you through drippi...
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentaryNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • 1. Introducing The Forgotten War Pod: Burma Campaign WW2
    In the first episode of The Forgotten War Pod, Jack and Rob give listeners a quick overview of the Second World War in South East Asia, the reasons for war and the Japanese invasion of Burma, and some of the key characters of the campaign. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    53:00
  • Teaser 5: Kohima: Touch and Go
    In the final teaser before the first series of The Forgotten War Podcast, Jack describes the defence of Kohima. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    3:39
  • Teaser 4: unbelievable leadership problems at Imphal
    In this teaser, Rob describes the downright crazy leadership situation in the Japanese 15th Army before the Battle of Imphal in 1944.For more teasers and updates before our own invasion of the airwaves in February make sure you follow the pod @forgottenwarpod. You can also let us know if you have any questions for later in the series here, or by emailing Jack and Rob on [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    3:36
  • Teaser 3: the bombing of Rangoon
    Another teaser for the Forgotten War Pod - this time Rob describes the initial Japanese invasion of Burma, and the impact it had on the city of Rangoon.For more teasers and updates before our own invasion of the airwaves in February make sure you follow the pod. You can also let us know if you have any questions for later in the series here, or by emailing Jack and Rob on [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    3:52
  • Teaser 2: Japanese tactics in 1942
    In another teaser for Series 1 of the Forgotten War Pod, Jack discusses Japanese tactics during the retreat in 1942. For more teasers and updates before the balloon goes up in February make sure you follow the pod. You can also let us know if you have any questions for later in the series here, or by emailing Jack and Rob on [email protected]. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    3:32

About The Forgotten War Podcast: Burma Campaign WW2

The definitive podcast about the Burma Campaign of World War Two. Join historians and authors Dr Robert Lyman MBE & Jack Bowsher as they take you through dripping monsoon and jungles, across parched plains, and over rivers and mountains sharing the incredible and often brutal story of the war against Japan in Southeast Asia. Series One is out Feb 2025. Over 12 episodes, Rob and Jack will cover the general broad brush narrative of the campaign. Later series will consist of around 12 episodes, and will include a few interviews with historians, relatives of veterans, and plenty of deep dives into anything and everything related to the Burma Campaign - or the China-Burma-India Theatre as it is known in the USA. Sponsored by The Burma Star Memorial Fund, Sampan Travel, and Guidl. You can follow the pod on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (X), the handle for all is @forgottenwarpod You can also email Rob and Jack at [email protected] By the hosts: Robert Lyman - Slim Master of War (2003), Japan's Last Bid for Victory (2016), A War of Empires (2021), Victory to Defeat (with General Lord Dannatt, 2023), Korea War Without End (with General Lord Dannatt, 2025), and many more. Jack Bowsher - Forgotten Armour: Tank Warfare in Burma (2024), Thunder Run: Meiktila 1945 (2025) Edited by Mark Bowsher *Note from the hosts: In some episodes there may be the use of language that is outdated in the modern world. This is only ever said in the show as quotations by individuals who lived at the time when those phrases were in common usage across the world.* Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
