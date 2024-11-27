We enter the world of Joni Mitchell to discuss the dialectic of muse and muse-er, the appeal and cultural baggage of confessional songwriting, the bad men of the folk revival, "the cool girl" trope, life in Saskatoon and Laurel Canyon, and more. Featuring the brilliant and very fun Joni expert Allison Chomet!

An on-the-ground recap of last night’s Joni Mitchell & The Joni Jam show at the Hollywood Bowl from someone who was really there, man.

We bring one of our favorite songwriters and theme song artist Lou Turner on the pod to discuss Joni’s road album Hejira and Lou’s not-on-the-road album Microcosmos (2022). We also talk Nashville’s weird music underbelly, try hard troubadours, and that Wolf Eyes side project “Crazy Labrador.”

Our Last Waltz Thanksgiving Special! While Sophie rests her voice, our friend Kana Zink steps in to help us rate the performances in Martin Scorsese's documentary of The Band's 1976 farewell show on a scale from "superior" to "madness or genius?" We also discuss Levon Helm's thousand yard stare, visit Garth Hudson's mulch factory, and consider the correlation (or causation?) between V-neck depth and ego.

About The Female Bob Dylan

A new music podcast from writer, researcher & producer Sophie Abramowitz, artist & musician Sarah Bachman, and folklorist, writer & SPINSTER co-owner Emily Hilliard. The tongue-in-cheek name is inspired by the phenomenon of women folk musicians of the 20th-21st centuries being dubbed, for better or worse (usually worse), “the female Bob Dylan.” This is a podcast about gender & genre, singer-songwriters, the idea of tradition, and what we need to do to find Connie Converse (according to ChatGPT). Join us as we hang out, talk a little trash, and reassess the women of the folk scene.