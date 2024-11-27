Powered by RND
The Female Bob Dylan

A new music podcast from writer, researcher & producer Sophie Abramowitz, artist & musician Sarah Bachman, and folklorist, writer & SPINSTER co-owner Emily Hill...
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • Episode 6: The Official FBD Last Waltz Tier List with Kana Zink
    Our Last Waltz Thanksgiving Special! While Sophie rests her voice, our friend Kana Zink steps in to help us rate the performances in Martin Scorsese's documentary of The Band's 1976 farewell show on a scale from "superior" to "madness or genius?" We also discuss Levon Helm's thousand yard stare, visit Garth Hudson's mulch factory, and consider the correlation (or causation?) between V-neck depth and ego.
    --------  
    57:52
  • Episode 5 Bonus: Hejira and the Anti-Troubadour with Lou Turner
    We bring one of our favorite songwriters and theme song artist Lou Turner on the pod to discuss Joni’s road album Hejira and Lou’s not-on-the-road album Microcosmos (2022). We also talk Nashville’s weird music underbelly, try hard troubadours, and that Wolf Eyes side project “Crazy Labrador.”
    --------  
    28:43
  • Episode 5 (Part 2): Joni Mitchell’s Contemporary American Music with Allison Chomet
    Round two of our own personal Joni Jam. Hissing of Summer Lawns - Hejira - Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter corridor, confronting Joni’s blackface and redface, collaborations with Jaco Pastorius and Larry Klein, streaming-era gripes, and sitting through Brandi to hear Joni.
    --------  
    1:04:08
  • Episode 5 Bonus: Joni Mitchell at the Hollywood Bowl Recap feat. Allison Chomet
    An on-the-ground recap of last night’s Joni Mitchell & The Joni Jam show at the Hollywood Bowl from someone who was really there, man. 
    --------  
    13:26
  • Episode 5 (Part 1): Joni Mitchell's World of Emotion with Allison Chomet
    We enter the world of Joni Mitchell to discuss the dialectic of muse and muse-er, the appeal and cultural baggage of confessional songwriting, the bad men of the folk revival, "the cool girl" trope, life in Saskatoon and Laurel Canyon, and more. Featuring the brilliant and very fun Joni expert Allison Chomet!
    --------  
    51:10

About The Female Bob Dylan

A new music podcast from writer, researcher & producer Sophie Abramowitz, artist & musician Sarah Bachman, and folklorist, writer & SPINSTER co-owner Emily Hilliard. The tongue-in-cheek name is inspired by the phenomenon of women folk musicians of the 20th-21st centuries being dubbed, for better or worse (usually worse), “the female Bob Dylan.” This is a podcast about gender & genre, singer-songwriters, the idea of tradition, and what we need to do to find Connie Converse (according to ChatGPT). Join us as we hang out, talk a little trash, and reassess the women of the folk scene.
