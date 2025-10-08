TFP #005 - Nick Norwitz Pt 2: Red Meat is Healthy? Fiber is Unnecessary? What Does the Real Data Tell Us?

In Part 2 of this episode of The Feldman Protocol, Dave Feldman continues his conversation with Nick Norwitz, focusing on controversial topics that showcase Nick's scientific rigor. The discussion begins with Nick's methodical critique of Bryan Johnson's longevity claims, questioning his scientific methodology and the lack of transparency in his $2 million annual protocol. Nick explores the healthy user bias problem in red meat epidemiology, shares insights about choosing research over medical residency, discusses his famous Oreo vs. Statin experiment, and provides a detailed explanation of the carbohydrate-insulin model of obesity, demonstrating how it complements rather than contradicts thermodynamics while offering a more mechanistic understanding of weight regulation than traditional energy balance models.