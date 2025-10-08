Is “Ancestral Eating” Just a Modern Myth? – TFP #008 | Alex Leaf
Can we really justify what we eat today by pointing to what our ancestors ate thousands of years ago? In this thought-provoking episode, I sit down with Alex Leaf, a scientific communicator and longtime researcher with Examine.com, to challenge some of the most persistent ideas in nutrition.We dive deep into the ancestral argument, the role of mTOR and protein in longevity, and the personal fat threshold hypothesis that could redefine how we view metabolic health and type 2 diabetes. From wrestling-induced bulimia to modern agriculture's double-edged legacy, Alex brings a refreshingly perspective to some of the most polarizing conversations in nutrition.⏱ Chapters1:07 – Who is Alex Leaf and how he started in nutrition3:59 – Wrestling, eating disorders & body image8:27 – Protein, mTOR & the longevity paradox11:15 – The importance of amino acid composition13:22 – Fasting, feeding cycles & "cell closing hours"15:46 – Do ancestral eating patterns actually make sense?18:00 – Food scarcity, evolution & modern adaptation20:10 – Agriculture: humanity's double-edged sword22:45 – Are we engineering our own metabolic collapse?26:00 – Animal vs plant protein quality31:10 – Why "ancestral diet" arguments fall apart36:45 – Modern food, ultraprocessed diets & disease40:13 – The Standard American Diet as the control group44:04 – The personal fat threshold explained47:40 – How body fat triggers insulin resistance52:10 – Can weight loss reverse type 2 diabetes?58:30 – Does fasting insulin predict fat loss?1:03:00 – Linking triglycerides, HDL & metabolic health1:05:45 – ApoB, risk factors & what studies miss1:12:10 – The limits of adjustment in nutrition science1:17:30 – What makes lean mass hyper-responders unique
3:26:07
3:26:07
TFP #007 - Nicholas Verhoeven PhD: Deep Dive on LDL, Causation & Scientific Method
In this episode of The Feldman Protocol, Dave Feldman sits down with Nicholas Verhoeven PhD, the creator of @Physionic and recent molecular medicine graduate who has successfully transitioned from traditional academia to independent science communication. The conversation explores Nic's unique approach to content creation, including his decision to reject thousands of sponsorship offers to maintain editorial independence while building a sustainable business model. Dave and Nic dive deep into the methodology and findings of Dave's groundbreaking longitudinal keto study, examining how 100 lean mass hyperresponders with an average LDL of 272 mg/dL compared to matched controls from the Miami Heart study with an average LDL of 123 mg/dL. The discussion reveals fascinating insights about plaque progression, the challenges of proving causation in nutrition science, and the problematic certainty often displayed in epidemiological research. They tackle the nuanced differences between correlation and causation, critique the WHO's red meat classification, and explore why the nutrition field tends toward binary thinking rather than acknowledging the spectrum of evidence strength that should inform our understanding of health risks.
3:31:37
3:31:37
TFP #006 - Nick Norwitz Pt 3: To LDL and Beyond. Can we conquer Death?
In Part 3 of this episode of The Feldman Protocol, Dave Feldman concludes his conversation with Nick Norwitz MD PhD, exploring thought-provoking topics that span from practical health assessments to philosophical questions about consciousness. The discussion covers Nick's analysis of Peter Attia's evolving stance on lipids, Bryan Johnson's controversial decision to avoid CTA scans due to radiation concerns, and a detailed technical breakdown of actual radiation exposure from cardiac imaging. The conversation takes fascinating philosophical turns as they debate the teleporter problem and what defines human consciousness, before shifting to predictions about carnivore diet mainstream adoption and the future of scientific communication through social media, with Nick sharing insights about his rapid YouTube growth and plans for expanding his educational impact.
1:58:41
1:58:41
TFP #005 - Nick Norwitz Pt 2: Red Meat is Healthy? Fiber is Unnecessary? What Does the Real Data Tell Us?
In Part 2 of this episode of The Feldman Protocol, Dave Feldman continues his conversation with Nick Norwitz, focusing on controversial topics that showcase Nick's scientific rigor. The discussion begins with Nick's methodical critique of Bryan Johnson's longevity claims, questioning his scientific methodology and the lack of transparency in his $2 million annual protocol. Nick explores the healthy user bias problem in red meat epidemiology, shares insights about choosing research over medical residency, discusses his famous Oreo vs. Statin experiment, and provides a detailed explanation of the carbohydrate-insulin model of obesity, demonstrating how it complements rather than contradicts thermodynamics while offering a more mechanistic understanding of weight regulation than traditional energy balance models.
2:06:38
2:06:38
TFP #004 - Nick Norwitz Pt 1: Surviving the ICU, Rethinking Cholesterol, and Challenging Critics
In this episode of The Feldman Protocol, Dave Feldman sits down with Nick Norwitz, a PhD researcher focusing on metabolism who earned his doctorate from Oxford and graduated recently from Harvard Medical School. Nick shares his remarkable journey from elite distance runner at age 17 - capable of 2:45 marathons and 3,000-mile training years - to facing a cascade of health crises that would reshape his understanding of medicine. Nick recounts how his health deteriorated further with severe GI symptoms beginning at Dartmouth in 2017, eventually landing him in intensive care and palliative care with dangerously low weight levels. The discussion explores Nick's medical detective work, including his discovery of a cholesterol paradox: following a "heart-healthy" LDL-lowering diet that actually caused his LDL to jump from 95 to 321, while paradoxically improving his small dense LDL profile. Nick demonstrates scientific humility by acknowledging how his early lipid research perspectives have evolved, while discussing the institutional challenges he faces in publishing controversial research that might upset even his allies in the metabolic health field.⏰ CHAPTERS:1:16 - Introduction: Nick Norwitz, PhD Researcher & Harvard Medical Student1:43 - Life Mission: Making Metabolic Health Mainstream4:37 - Health Crisis Begins: GI Symptoms at Dartmouth (2017)5:11 - Athletic Background: Distance Running Success6:39 - Pattern of Fractures: From 90-Mile Weeks to Breaking Down7:24 - The Foot Fracture: X-Ray Misses, MRI Reveals Break8:26 - Osteoporosis Diagnosis: Bone Density of 70-80 Year Old14:51 - Fear and Urgency: The Deep Drive to Solve Health Problems26:37 - Life-Threatening Turn: Intensive Care & Palliative Care32:15 - The Cholesterol Paradox: Heart-Healthy Diet, LDL Jumps to 32132:50 - Early Lipid Analysis: Scientific Evolution and Humility34:00 - Medical Mystery: Low-Fat Diet Raises LDL36:06 - Research Partnership: Finding Collaborators55:53 - Controversial Research: Risk of Upsetting Allies1:06:53 - Publication Challenges: IRB Obstacles for Case Series1:07:28 - Meta-Analysis Struggles: Editor Ghosting on Positive Reviews