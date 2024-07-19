Zach Winters: "When It Falls Apart"

Singer-songwriter Zach Winters says the most difficult song from his newest album, Shade of Indigo, is "When it Falls Apart," a song that took considerable time to finish because he knew he had to thread the needle carefully when figuring out what to say. It's a song that carries the grief of a friend and even offers up a response, and with that comes a very real responsibility to offer something substantive. If you're familiar with Zach's music, you know this isn't much of a problem. Zach is a gifted poet and wordsmith whose compositions feel like the sort of cinematic melodies in which you can truly lose yourself. They're thoughtful and beautiful and this song is no exception, a gift offered in grace to someone mired in grief.