The twists and turns continue when we hear the police statements of Lachie’s mother, brother and a teenager who lived on the street.

Inside the small town Gore courtroom - the disappointment, the heartache and Paul Jones tells it like it is.

Lachie’s graveside birthday celebration, and an ex-police officer reveals the culture of bullying and burnout at the Gore police station.

In the astonishing season finale, a ‘big gun’ US retired forensic detective is on the case - and she’s not going to stop until she finds the truth.

About The Boy in the Water

A community on edge. A debacle of a police investigation. And a father who won’t give up.The Boy in the Water is a 9-part podcast series about a small town in the deep south of New Zealand harbouring a big mystery.After the lifeless body of three-year-old Lachie Jones is found floating in Gore’s sewage oxidation pond, police rule his death a tragic accident. But nothing is what it seems.Newsroom’s investigations editor Melanie Reid unravels the case – and the secrets – in an attempt to find out what really happened to little Lachie Jones.