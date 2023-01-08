The Boy in the Water
A community on edge. A debacle of a police investigation. And a father who won't give up.The Boy in the Water is a 9-part podcast series about a small town in t...
A community on edge. A debacle of a police investigation. And a father who won't give up.The Boy in the Water is a 9-part podcast series about a small town in t...
Episode 9 - The American Detective
In the astonishing season finale, a ‘big gun’ US retired forensic detective is on the case - and she’s not going to stop until she finds the truth.
Episode 8: Grief and Secrets
Lachie’s graveside birthday celebration, and an ex-police officer reveals the culture of bullying and burnout at the Gore police station.
Episode 7: U-Turn
Inside the small town Gore courtroom - the disappointment, the heartache and Paul Jones tells it like it is.
Episode 6: More Questions than Answers
The twists and turns continue when we hear the police statements of Lachie’s mother, brother and a teenager who lived on the street.
Episode 5: The Night Lachie Died
About The Boy in the Water
A community on edge. A debacle of a police investigation. And a father who won’t give up.The Boy in the Water is a 9-part podcast series about a small town in the deep south of New Zealand harbouring a big mystery.After the lifeless body of three-year-old Lachie Jones is found floating in Gore’s sewage oxidation pond, police rule his death a tragic accident. But nothing is what it seems.Newsroom’s investigations editor Melanie Reid unravels the case – and the secrets – in an attempt to find out what really happened to little Lachie Jones.
The Boy in the Water
