Next Week on The Blog Era - Episode 5
5/3/2023
1:58
Ep. 4: We Need a Board
In 2008, bloggers - who discovered, posted and leaked records with impunity - built momentum. With the spread of these mp3 websites from big cities to unheard-of regions, power was steadily being seized from the record labels. There was success, copy-cats and egos. But there was also a harsh reality: blogs weren’t making any money. Eskay, running the most notable site of them all, watched both the landscape and his competition extremely carefully, and decided that he was ready for a giant, new fight.
5/3/2023
56:13
Ep. 3: 10 Dollars and a Dream
What started as a small outlet for eskay to celebrate underground music, in two years became a destination for artists like J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Wale, Big Sean and so many others looking for a co-sign outside MTV, Hot97 and XXL Magazine. When NahRight, a rappy-rap paradise, bent its unwritten rules to post Drake, he became a huge deal. With a growing audience and growing influence, suitors began incessantly knocking on eskay's door.
4/26/2023
58:53
Ep. 2: Top 8 Dead or Alive
In Downtown Manhattan, a small group of friends attracted attention worldwide thanks to MySpace. There was so much talent within this community: Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Wale, the Cool Kids. But it was Mickey Factz who broke out first, once he was posted on a website called NahRight. The music and media industries didn't take notice until January ‘07, when DJ Drama - the biggest mixtape DJ - was put on the ground by Georgia police with RICO warrants. The dominos tipped and The Blog Era began.
4/19/2023
53:58
Ep. 1: The Ballad of Joe Budden
At the turn of the century, music labels like Def Jam were a superstar-making machine. Around NYC, a high school dropout named Joe Budden put in the work and earned his place at Def Jam as the next big thing. But Joe's downfall as a major label artist would run concurrent with an industry out of touch and fast on the decline. What so many didn't see was that out from that rubble would come the blogs.
The dynamic story of how complete unknowns built a world free of music industry gatekeepers --the global superstars that it birthed, the kingmakers you've never heard of - and how big buildings and big money snatched back the power.
