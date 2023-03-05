Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Basement with Tim Ross

Podcast The Basement with Tim Ross
Available Episodes

  • Learning to let go | Jackie Hill Perry | The Basement w- Tim Ross
    Get 6 of my courses for the price of 1- https://tomeapp.com/products/upsetthevows FIND JACKIE IG: @jackiehillperry Website: jackiehillperry.com Join this channel to get access to BASEMENT perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqzgGwRrOLH20OIc8bM_VAg/join Want to give financially to the Basement? CASH APP: https://cash.app/$UpsetTheWorldLLC PAY PAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/UpsetTheWorld?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US MERCH: https://thebasementmerch.myshopify.com/collections/all ___________________________________________ My Team: Sam: https://www.instagram.com/sam_byers/ Hector: https://www.instagram.com/hectoralexguerrero/ Juli: https://www.instagram.com/julianabuendia22/ MB01XJ7SY7PIAU9
    5/3/2023
    2:28:32
  • INTEGRITY WINS | Lets talk self discipline, integrity, & freedom | The Basement w- Tim Ross #051
    Get 6 of my courses for the price of 1- https://tomeapp.com/products/upsetthevows Join this channel to get access to BASEMENT perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqzgGwRrOLH20OIc8bM_VAg/join Want to give financially to the Basement? CASH APP: https://cash.app/$UpsetTheWorldLLC PAY PAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/UpsetTheWorld?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US MERCH: https://thebasementmerch.myshopify.com/collections/the-basement-merch ___________________________________________ My Team: Sam: https://www.instagram.com/sam_byers/ Hector: https://www.instagram.com/hectoralexguerrero/ Juli: https://www.instagram.com/julianabuendia22/ MB01XJ7SY7PIAU9
    4/27/2023
    1:41:40
  • Right where you are, He'll meet you | Jamie Kilstein | The Basement w- Tim Ross #050
    Get 6 of my courses for the price of 1- My Good Friday sale https://tomeapp.com/products/friday Join this channel to get access to BASEMENT perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqzgGwRrOLH20OIc8bM_VAg/join Want to give financially to the Basement? CASH APP: https://cash.app/$UpsetTheWorldLLC PAY PAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/UpsetTheWorld?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US MERCH: https://thebasementmerch.myshopify.com/collections/the-basement-merch ___________________________________________ My Team: Sam: https://www.instagram.com/sam_byers/ Hector: https://www.instagram.com/hectoralexguerrero/ Juli: https://www.instagram.com/julianabuendia22/ MB01XJ7SY7PIAU9
    4/26/2023
    2:48:22
  • The Cheat Code to a successful & FRUITFUL life | The Basement w- Tim Ross #049
    Get 6 of my courses for the price of 1- My Good Friday sale https://tomeapp.com/products/friday Join this channel to get access to BASEMENT perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqzgGwRrOLH20OIc8bM_VAg/join Want to give financially to the Basement? CASH APP: https://cash.app/$UpsetTheWorldLLC PAY PAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/UpsetTheWorld?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US MERCH: https://thebasementmerch.myshopify.com/collections/the-basement-merch ___________________________________________ My producers: Sam: https://www.instagram.com/sam_byers/ Hector: https://www.instagram.com/hectoralexguerrero/ MUSIC ID: MB01DEGVP9ULGAX
    4/20/2023
    1:25:08
  • Being SET APART from others | Misfit Mentality | Geremy Dixon | The Basement w- Tim Ros #048
    Join ME & Geremy at the Misfit Conference! https://misfits.regfox.com/2023 Get 6 of my courses for the price of 1- My Good Friday sale https://tomeapp.com/products/friday Join this channel to get access to BASEMENT perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqzgGwRrOLH20OIc8bM_VAg/join Want to give financially to the Basement? CASH APP: https://cash.app/$UpsetTheWorldLLC PAY PAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/UpsetTheWorld?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US MERCH: https://thebasementmerch.myshopify.com/collections/the-basement-merch ___________________________________________ My producers: Sam: https://www.instagram.com/sam_byers/ Hector: https://www.instagram.com/hectoralexguerrero/ MUSIC ID: MB01DEGVP9ULGAX
    4/19/2023
    2:27:28

About The Basement with Tim Ross

The Basement is the safest place on the planet. We encourage people to come down from the desired high-rise to The Basement. We get real, vulnerable, & honest. This is a space where I want to provide mentorship, & also speak with those of influence. WELCOME TO THE BASEMENT.
