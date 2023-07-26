Your weekly guide to all the weird things that have happened in our world—both yesterday and today. Each week, we take a short tour of the strangest news from a...

Your weekly guide to all the weird things that have happened in our world—both yesterday and today. Each week, we take a short tour of the strangest news from a...

Get ready for a weekly tour of our weird and wonderful world! Each Friday, That's Just Weird with Aaron Mahnke explores unusual news stories from yesterday and today, then dives deeper into one bigger historical tale. Because everyone needs a little weird in their life!

About That’s Just Weird with Aaron Mahnke

Your weekly guide to all the weird things that have happened in our world—both yesterday and today. Each week, we take a short tour of the strangest news from around the world, dip into wild historical events from the past, and explore one larger tale that’s sure to leave you shaking your head. Hosted by Aaron Mahnke.