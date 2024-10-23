Top Stations
terrestrial
terrestrial
KUOW News and Information
add
terrestrial explores the choices we make in a world we have changed. Host Ashley Ahearn travels the country to bring listeners stories about people making perso...
More
Science
Natural Sciences
Available Episodes
5 of 14
If you gave up flying how would your life change?
There was a moment when Janisse Ray realized she couldn’t call herself an environmentalist and an activist and keep traveling by airplane.
--------
20:24
When climate change makes it hard to breathe | terrestrial
Climate change isn’t just contributing to drought, super-storms, sea level rise and flooding. It’s also making it harder for many people to breathe,...
--------
17:05
The secret history of Biosphere 2 | terrestrial
What if you looked at the world around you, saw where things are headed on this planet and said to yourself, you know what? I want to start fresh. A...
--------
26:31
His fellow conservatives call him a 'green decoy.' Here's why | terrestrial
Ty Stubblefield self-identifies as a “red blooded conservative,” but he’s also an avid hunter who is frustrated with the Republican party’s efforts to...
--------
25:24
For this teenager, rebellion means suing the government over climate change | terrestrial
Scientists believe that for the planet to continue to safely support life, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere should be kept as close to 350...
--------
17:28
About terrestrial
terrestrial explores the choices we make in a world we have changed. Host Ashley Ahearn travels the country to bring listeners stories about people making personal choices in the face of environmental change.
