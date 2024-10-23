Powered by RND
  • If you gave up flying how would your life change?
    There was a moment when Janisse Ray realized she couldn’t call herself an environmentalist and an activist and keep traveling by airplane.
    20:24
  • When climate change makes it hard to breathe | terrestrial
    Climate change isn’t just contributing to drought, super-storms, sea level rise and flooding. It’s also making it harder for many people to breathe,...
    17:05
  • The secret history of Biosphere 2 | terrestrial
    What if you looked at the world around you, saw where things are headed on this planet and said to yourself, you know what? I want to start fresh. A...
    26:31
  • His fellow conservatives call him a 'green decoy.' Here's why | terrestrial
    Ty Stubblefield self-identifies as a “red blooded conservative,” but he’s also an avid hunter who is frustrated with the Republican party’s efforts to...
    25:24
  • For this teenager, rebellion means suing the government over climate change | terrestrial
    Scientists believe that for the planet to continue to safely support life, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere should be kept as close to 350...
About terrestrial

terrestrial explores the choices we make in a world we have changed. Host Ashley Ahearn travels the country to bring listeners stories about people making personal choices in the face of environmental change.
