Talkin' Birds

Ray Brown's Talkin' Birds
Ray Brown's Talkin' Birds is a call-in show of entertaining conversation about wild birds -- attracting them to your back yard, identifying them, feeding them, ...
  • #1,027 Mar. 2, 2025
    On our latest show: Fright molt explained; birding’s Biggest Week; and a true harbinger of spring.
    30:00
  • #1,026 Feb. 23, 2025
    On our latest show: Rosy Tucker tells us about the marvelous Hog Island Audubon Camp; Mike O’Connor offers an update on why birds rotate their eggs; and we meet the cold-defying Gray-headed Chickadee.
    30:00
  • #1,025 Feb. 16, 2025
    On our latest show: World Migratory Bird Day; an audio postcard from Tennessee; and advice for pigeon problems.
    30:00
  • #1,024 Feb. 9, 2025
    On our latest show: a live Whooping Crane report, and a homemade suet recipe from David Clapp; and advice concerning pet fur and nesting birds from Mike O’Connor.
    30:00
  • #1,023 Feb. 2, 2025
    On our latest show: the silently gliding Short-eared Owl; Mike’s advice on helping birds find your feeders; and the first-ever Blind Birders Bird-a-Thon.
    30:00

About Talkin' Birds

Ray Brown's Talkin' Birds is a call-in show of entertaining conversation about wild birds -- attracting them to your back yard, identifying them, feeding them, and learning more about them along the way. Every week, we have contests for prizes like bird feeders and other great bird-related stuff, along with expert guests. So, whether you're an experienced birder, or you're new to birding, listen in, and be part of the show by calling in with a question, sharing some information or observations, or trying for one of our prizes. It's birdwatching--in the backyard and beyond.
