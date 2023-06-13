Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Songcraft: Spotlight on Songwriters

Podcast Songcraft: Spotlight on Songwriters
Songcraft is a bi-weekly podcast that brings you in-depth conversations with and about the creators of lyrics and music that stand the test of time.
Available Episodes

5 of 228
  • Ep. 211 - RACHAEL & VILRAY ("Do Friends in Fall in Love?")
    SUMMARY:Lake Street Dive's Rachael Price and composer/guitarist Vilray discuss their dynamic duo that preserves the spirit of the Great American Songbook with original music.  PART ONE:Scott tells a story about a bad demo that helped him learn an important lesson. Then Paul introduces a pop quiz to identify songs solely based on their drum intros. Scott does OK. PART TWO:Scott's in-depth interview with Rachael & Vilray ABOUT RACHAEL & VILRAY:Rachael and Vilray first met when they were both students at the New England Conservatory of Music. Rachael Price went on to form the band Lake Street Dive with their fellow students Michael Calabrese, Bridget Kearney, and Mike “McDuck” Olson, while Vilray developed his own path as a solo performer. Inspired by a shared love of classic Tin Pan Alley pop standards, the duo came together in 2015, eventually signing with Nonesuch Records. They released their self-titled debut in 2019, and the more elaborately produced I Love a Love Song album earlier this year. While Rachael contributes as a songwriter in other contexts, vocalist and guitarist Vilray is the sole writer of the duo’s original songs. Heavily steeped in classic songwriting traditions with a contemporary flourish, the music of Rachael & Vilray is simultaneously fresh and timeless. The pair joined Scott for a conversation about songwriting and song interpretation earlier this year when I Love a Long Song was first released.   
    8/8/2023
    1:19:21
  • Ep. 210 - ASHLEY GORLEY ("Last Night")
    SUMMARY:We chat with Ashley Gorley who, with more #1 singles than any writer in any genre, is the reigning king of country music songwriters. PART ONE:Paul and Scott discuss the state of contemporary country music, the way the genre has come to dominate the pop chart, and the rapidly-changing nature of what's the most popular song at any given moment.PART TWO:Our in-depth conversation with Ashley GorleyABOUT ASHLEY GORLEY:With an unprecedented track record of nearly 70 chart-topping country hits, Ashley Gorley is perhaps the most commercially successful songwriter in history. He has written more #1 singles than anyone in any genre, and has had over 400 of his songs recorded by artists such as Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Lee Brice, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Bon Jovi, and Weezer. Ashley has been named ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year nine times, Billboard Country Songwriter of the Year six times, and NSAI Songwriter of the Year six times. He was then named NSAI Songwriter of the Decade for the period ranging from 2010-2019. Additionally, Ashley was honored as the Top Male Songwriter of 2021—across all genres—by the National Music Publishers Association. In 2023 the NMPA honored him with their icon award for non-performing songwriters. The multiple CMA, ACM, and Grammy nominee has received the CMA’s Triple Play Award 20 times in his career, which recognizes songwriters with three or more #1 songs in a single year. In 2016, Ashley became the first songwriter to be honored with three CMA Triple Play Awards in a single year for earning nine chart-topping songs in a 12-month period. He repeated that feat in 2020 and again in 2022. This year, Gorley was announced as ACM Songwriter of the Year, also taking home the Song of the Year award and celebrating three Song of the Year nominations, placing him in rare company with Kris Kristofferson and Merle Haggard, the only other songwriters to achieve the same feat in a single year. In addition to his decorated career as a songwriter, Ashley launched his own music publishing company, Tape Room Music, with a writer roster that has earned nearly 40 #1 hits. 
    7/26/2023
    1:19:42
  • Ep. 209 - KEVIN CRONIN of REO Speedwagon ("Can't Fight This Feeling")
    SUMMARY:REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin sits down in person with Scott and Paul for an amazingly in-depth conversation about his career and his legendary songs "Roll with the Changes," "Time for Me to Fly," "Keep on Loving You," and "Can't Fight This Feeling," and more! PART ONE: Paul and Scott talk about the resurgence of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," the current historical invasion of the pop charts by the country genre, the time they absolutely massacred REO Speedwagon's "Time for Me to Fly" in their high school cover band, and how you can hear 18 minutes of bonus audio detailing the wild saga that led to this episode. PART TWO:Our in-depth conversation with Kevin CroninABOUT KEVIN CRONIN:Kevin Cronin joined REO Speedwagon as the band’s lead singer prior to the release of the group’s second album in 1972. He contributed three songs to the project, including “Music Man,” but departed during the recording of the follow-up LP Ridin’ The Storm Out. After a brief solo career, Kevin returned to the group in 1976 and went on to write some of its most enduring songs, including “Roll with the Changes,” “Time for Me to Fly,” and “Don’t Let Him Go.” Additionally, he wrote the band’s only number one hits, “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” cementing REO Speedwagon’s legacy as both classic rockers and masters of the power ballad. In a career spanning more than five decades, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million records and has landed more than a dozen Top 40 hits on the Billboard chart, including “Take it On the Run,” which was written by lead guitarist Gary Richrath. In addition to Kevin’s success with his own band, his songs have been covered by artists ranging from The Lemonheads to Dolly Parton. The Grammy-nominated music legend also happens to be just about the nicest rock star you’ll ever meet.  
    7/11/2023
    1:52:48
  • Ep. 208 - DAVID SHAW of The Revivalists ("Wish I Knew You")
    SUMMARYDavid Shaw, lead singer and one of the primary songwriters of the New Orleans-based band The Revivalists joins us to talk about the band's history, their three #1 Billboard singles, the times they opened for The Rolling Stones, and their new album, Pour it Out Into the Night.PART ONEPaul and Scott offer up opportunities for song critiques, co-writing, and a lot of other cool Patreon perks.PART TWOOur in-depth conversation with David Shaw of The RevivalistsABOUT DAVID SHAWDavid Shaw is the lead singer and one of the primary songwriters of the New Orleans based band The Revivalists. Formed by Shaw and guitarist Zack Feinberg, the now eight-piece group has released five full-length studio albums and two EPs since 2008. Their breakout single, “Wish I Knew You” from 2016 hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart and has been certified double Platinum. Additionally, they’ve topped the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay chart with their songs “All My Friends” and “Kid.” The latter is the lead single off The Revivalists most recent album, Pour It Out Into the Night. 
    6/27/2023
    58:49
  • Ep. 207 - GRAHAM NASH ("Our House")
    Summary:Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash joins us to talk about CSN, his solo career, and his most recent album.Part One:Joe Biden and Donald Trump are the two oldest presidents in American history. And it looks like they might square off once again in a contest of the aged. But guess which rock stars are older than our oldest presidents? Scott and Paul hash it out, and you might be surprised. Part Two:Our in-depth conversation with Graham NashAbout Graham Nash:Grammy winner Graham Nash began his career with The Hollies, co-writing the Top 5 singles “Stop Stop Stop,” “On a Carousel,” and “Carrie Anne,” as well as penning the critically-acclaimed “King Midas in Reverse.” After leaving the group he joined forces with David Crosby of The Byrds and Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield to assemble one of music’s first supergroups, Crosby, Stills & Nash. As a trio, and as a quartet with Neil Young, CSN became one of the most popular groups of the 1970s. As a songwriter, Nash contributed such classics to the group as “Marrakesh Express,” “Lady of the Island,” “Teach Your Children,” “Our House,” and the Top 10 hits “Just a Song Before I Go” and “Wasted on the Way.” As a solo artist, he penned classics such as “Better Days,” “Chicago,” and “Prison Song.” Nash is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as both a member of the Hollies and CSN. Additionally, he was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II. While continually building his musical legacy, Graham is also a renowned photographer and visual artist whose work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide. His latest project, and his seventh studio album as a solo artist, is entitled Now.  
    6/13/2023
    1:05:42

About Songcraft: Spotlight on Songwriters

Songcraft is a bi-weekly podcast that brings you in-depth conversations with and about the creators of lyrics and music that stand the test of time. You probably know their names, and you definitely know their songs. We bring you their stories.
