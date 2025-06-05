Episode 253: The story of the cork

The invention of the cork changed everything for transporting and selling liquid, and in the case of wine, spirits, and beer it created a global culture. On today's episode we breakdown how the cork became the method to close a bottle and get into the controversy and success that has always surrounded it. Today's episode is hosted by Jason Wise. Expert guest is Armen Khachaturian of Morlet Family Vineyards. This episode was produced for SOMM TV by John Adams. This episode's original hand drawn artwork was created by Brandon Lee Wise.