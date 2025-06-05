For hundreds of years Billecart Champagne has set a standard and remained a family business against incredible odds. On today’s episode Mathieu Billecart, the seventh generation of the Champagne house discusses how this family has defied the odds, survived world wars fought in their backyard, and what it feels like to be the next in charge of the history and future. We also discuss the new release of their top Champagne. Watch this episode now on sommtv.com and use code sommtv50 to get 50% off a subscription.
--------
24:40
Episode 253: The story of the cork
The invention of the cork changed everything for transporting and selling liquid, and in the case of wine, spirits, and beer it created a global culture. On today’s episode we breakdown how the cork became the method to close a bottle and get into the controversy and success that has always surrounded it. We want you to subscribe to SOMM TV! we are giving 50% off monthly subscriptions right now with this link: https://watch.sommtv.com/checkout/subscribe/purchase?code=sommtv50&plan=monthlyOr go to SOMMTV.com and use the code: SOMMTV50Today’s episode is hosted by Jason Wise. Expert guest is Armen Khachaturian of Morlet Family Vineyards. This episode was produced for SOMM TV by John Adams. This episode’s original hand drawn artwork was created by Brandon Lee Wise.
--------
40:47
Episode 252: The man who ferments anything
We are all used to grapes, grains, and things like spices flavoring our drinks, but what about olives, tomatoes, or even anchovies? On today’s episode we talk to Chris Beyer, a man who has made it his life’s mission to explore the far side of whats possible in your drink. Make sure to subscribe to sommtv.com to watch this episode and go to blindersgame.com to get our blind tasting card game.
--------
34:35
Episode 251: Escape From Iran, 2025 James Beard Nominee
2025 James Beard award nominated! Jason Wise talks with winemaker Moe Momtazi as he shares the story of how he and his pregnant wife escaped Iran after the revolution in 1979 and survived against all odds to found Maysara Winery in Oregon. You will not believe what wine can mean to people and culture in this award nominated episode. Make sure to go to sommtv.com to watch this episode and also watch "Cup of Salvation" the newest SOMM Film featuring wine made in Iran.
--------
28:01
Episode 250: Vinexpo America
One of the largest wine and spirits event is coming May 6th & 7th to Miami. On today’s podcast we speak to the CEO of Vinexpo, Rodolphe Lameyse about what it takes to put an event this size and how the current economic and political situation will affect large multi national wine and spirits trade shows and wine itself. Members of the wine, spirits and hospitality industry who listen to this podcast will get a free badge to Vinexpo America in Miami May 7-8. To get a complimentary badge, go to vinexpo-america.com and use the code VAMERICA25 and you get in free!
2 x James Beard award winner Jason Wise , takes you deep into wine, food, and the stories that surround it. From our films, upcoming shows and great wines of the world to sports, celebrities, and major events impacted by the culinary world. The SOMM TV podcast is simple, it's about everything.