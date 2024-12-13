Something Borrowed Podcast With Harry Baker

S3E7: Georgie Jones - It Just All Counts and Is All Fine

We're back baby - February's edition saw the wonderful Georgie Jones come to Margate! It was our first time meeting in person but you wouldn't know because it was a vibey vibey time from start to finish. We talk slams, online vs in person performances, trying to write a poem a day for a whole month and much much more. Poems cover topics such as Gym changing rooms, The entire universe, friendship breakups, refugees, the ocean and of course Margate, as well as maybe my favourite borrowed thing yet. It was a genuine joy to share a space and the least editing i've ever done on a video because it was all just so great. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.You can find more of Georgie's work hereYou can find my tour dates here