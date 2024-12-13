Something Borrowed Podcast With Harry Baker

S4E1: Helen Heckety - All The Different Forms Of Love
We kick off the new season with the wonderful Helen Heckety! We talk about her new book Alter Ego, my new baby, name changes, therapy, ableism, hobbies, Coolio, foxes, and the joy of friendship love among other things.I can't think of a better guest to kick off with, I hope you enjoy this as much as I didHelen's excellent book ALTER EGO is out now, and you can follow her on instagram here. I am putting togetehr a tour for next year and you can find out more about everything I'm doing on IG or my website. x
--------
59:49
S3E10: Toby Campion - Learning To Swallow
Hello Friends, this episode has been a long time coming in a few ways. One, Toby Campion has been on my hit list for many many years so it was a delight to finally get him over to Margate. The last time we were on stage together was at the Royal Albert Hall (!) and this was just as magic. It has also been delayed in coming out because I've had an actual human baby so my podcast baby got put on hold. This has however inspired me to get professional help (for the podcast baby, not the human baby just yet) so we welcome Buddy Peace to the team who has mixed and edited and made it sound beautiful and also meant it's not delayed by any more months. The good news is Toby is brilliant and it is well worth the wait, and the other good news is we have already started recording season 4 so that will be following this up oh so shortly. Look after yourselves x
--------
47:28
S3E9: Laurie Bolger - It's Just The Best Thing Ever
Hello friends!Our penultimate episode of series three brings to Margate the ultimate legend that is Laurie Bolger! It's impossible to listen to Laurie and not have a smile on your face so get your cheeks ready and dive on in. I celebrate having a brand new book out and Laurie clebrates having two brand new books out. I also share some big news that I can't remember if I've shared on the podcast before or not. We talk pubs, pyjamas, writing clubs, sisters, sunshine, flowers, online dating, sexy knees and more. I think you'll agree it is absolutely worth the wait.You can find more of Laurie's stuff including her new books hereYou can find my new book hereStay Brilliant x
--------
52:52
S3E8: Brigitte Aphrodite - Crescendorious
A lovely time with a local legend! Brigitte was on my wishlist for Something Borrowed for a while when out of nowhere I got a voice note from her asking if she could come on because she reckoned she'd be good at it - It was meant to be! Also she was 100% correct, as not only our best-dressed guest of all time, but a wonderful mix of storytelling, song, punk, vulnerability, warmth and (ethical) fireworks. Featuring singalongs, univocalisms, travel tips and of course poems, it was an absolute treat from start to finish and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did xYou can find more of Brigitte's work hereYou can come see me on tour hereYou can order my new book here
--------
1:17:07
S3E7: Georgie Jones - It Just All Counts and Is All Fine
We're back baby - February's edition saw the wonderful Georgie Jones come to Margate! It was our first time meeting in person but you wouldn't know because it was a vibey vibey time from start to finish. We talk slams, online vs in person performances, trying to write a poem a day for a whole month and much much more. Poems cover topics such as Gym changing rooms, The entire universe, friendship breakups, refugees, the ocean and of course Margate, as well as maybe my favourite borrowed thing yet. It was a genuine joy to share a space and the least editing i've ever done on a video because it was all just so great. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.You can find more of Georgie's work hereYou can find my tour dates here