So, How Do You… The Interiors Podcast

So, how do you… go from shed to summer house?

With summer fast approaching is it time to make more of your garden shed? Or are you ready to build your own outside cabin for some peace and quiet? In this episode, Laura Jackson gets insider knowledge from Beata Heuman, whose extravagant shed has appeared in the likes of Architectural Digest. Beata shares her tips for revitalising your garden shed, how to add clever finishing touches and furnish it creatively. Laura then dives into the world of bespoke outhouses with the design director of Hutsmith, Dudley Radford. Dudley shares some penny-saving secrets from his big budget projects, the little luxuries that can elevate your space and what exactly goes into creating a custom made cabin. For more interior inspo, follow @sohowdoyou.podcast and our incredible guests from this episode: Beata Heuman @beataheuman and Dudley Radfrod @hutsmith_cabinmakers