So, How Do You… The Interiors Podcast

The world of interiors and renovations can be overwhelming, costly and time-consuming. Whether you want to do up your rental or you're renovating - it’s hard to... More
Available Episodes
5 of 18
So how do you… design a living room?
To find out the dos and don'ts of Living Room design and styling, Laura Jackson quizzes interior designer Sophie Ashby on how to achieve the perfect cosy living room, the optimal way to arrange your furniture, and clever tricks to hide your TV.
Laura is also joined by Natasha Landers, who tells us how to use paint creatively, how she’s created focal points fit for film shoots, and her repurposing secrets to create a truly unique space.
For more interior inspo, follow @sohowdoyou.podcast and our incredible guests from this episode: Sophie Ashby @studioashby and Natasha Landers @untillemonsrsweet
5/23/2023
51:18
So, how do you… go from shed to summer house?
With summer fast approaching is it time to make more of your garden shed? Or are you ready to build your own outside cabin for some peace and quiet?
In this episode, Laura Jackson gets insider knowledge from
Beata Heuman, whose extravagant shed has appeared in the likes of Architectural Digest.
Beata shares her tips for revitalising your garden shed, how to add clever finishing touches and furnish it creatively.
Laura then dives into the world of bespoke outhouses with the design director of Hutsmith, Dudley Radford.
Dudley shares some penny-saving secrets from his big budget projects, the little luxuries that can elevate your space and what exactly goes into creating a custom made cabin.
For more interior inspo, follow @sohowdoyou.podcast and our incredible guests from this episode: Beata Heuman @beataheuman and Dudley Radfrod @hutsmith_cabinmakers
5/16/2023
51:17
So, how do you… get creative with concrete?
Concrete is no longer reserved for building sites and paving slabs; you can have a polished kitchen floor, a pink basin or even a self heating bathtub! In this episode, Laura Jackson is exploring all the creative and sleek ways you can bring concrete into your home.
Laura discovers the ins and outs of a poured concrete floor by speaking to the owner of one, Hannah Beaumont. Hannah shares the difference between a poured and burnished floor, the process of getting it fitted and exactly how much it costs…
Laura is also joined by the founder of The Poured Project, Andy Pedley, who reveals the endless interior concrete options, how you can add colour, and most importantly how to take care of it.
For more interior inspo, follow @sohowdoyou.podcast and our incredible guests from this episode: Hannah Beaumont @hannahbeaumontlaurencia and Andy Pedley @thepouredproject
5/9/2023
51:08
So, how do you… design minimalism and maximalism?
Whether your dream home is a bold collection of prints and patterns or a simple canvas of serenity, this episode will teach you how to avoid messiness in maximalism and emptiness in minimalism.
If you’re a maximalist, Laura Jackson speaks to interior designer Meta Coleman. Meta shares her approach to layering, how to achieve a complimentary clash, and where to source furniture that achieves the chic, but more-is-more, vision.
But if you’re a minimalist, Laura chats with furniture designer Mimi Shodeinde. Mimi explains how to avoid creating cold and empty spaces, why she goes against the common philosophy of ‘practicality first’, and why, contrary to belief, ‘less is more’ isn’t the way to approach minimalism!
For more interior inspo, follow @sohowdoyou.podcast and our incredible guests from this episode: Meta Coleman @metacoleman and Mimi Shodeinde @miminat @miminat_designs
5/2/2023
44:58
So, how do you… hang curtains and blinds?
Framing your windows with stylish bespoke material or just needing something to keep the light out – curtains and blinds are as much of an essential as they can be a statement piece.
In this episode, Laura Jackson gets insider knowledge from interior designer Micaela Sharp (Interior Design Masters) on all the different curtains and blinds jargon, the best places to find ready made curtains, and her top advice for making the best looking choices.
Laura then speaks to the founder of East London Cloth Company, Gemma Moutlon, to dive into the process of curtain making. Gemma tells us the most important things to consider when going bespoke, how to choose your fabric and how to find a reputable person to make them.
For more interior inspo, follow @sohowdoyou.podcast and our incredible guests from this episode: Micaela Sharp @micaelasharpdesign and Gemma Moutlon @eastlondoncloth, @gemmalmoulton
The world of interiors and renovations can be overwhelming, costly and time-consuming. Whether you want to do up your rental or you're renovating - it’s hard to know where to start!
Well, stress no more because interiors obsessive, Laura Jackson, is here to help.
In each episode, Laura explores a new topic with interior designers, tradespeople and good old DIYers to gather the insider secrets that will help you to make your dream home a reality, no matter your budget.
For more tips and tricks follow @sohowdoyou.podcast.