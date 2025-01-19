Snarky in the Suburbs #1 Engagement Drama

Snarky goes deep on a letter from a mom who wants her daughter's fiancé to redo his wedding proposal because it's wasn't up to her or her daughter's exacting standards. Have "promposals" and Homecoming "asks" set unrealistic standards? In rants just WTH on "bespoke" baby names? And Skinny jeans are making a comeback so basically God helps us all.