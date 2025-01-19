Snarky in the Suburbs Episode #2 "Snarky Confessions"
We start things off with a Dear Snarky letter from a woman who thinks her mother is getting frisky with her husband. Then we check out 2025 Wedding Trends and enter the land of peeves. Last but not least is a Snarky Confession. 😵💫
26:42
Snarky in the Suburbs #1 Engagement Drama
Snarky goes deep on a letter from a mom who wants her daughter's fiancé to redo his wedding proposal because it's wasn't up to her or her daughter's exacting standards. Have "promposals" and Homecoming "asks" set unrealistic standards?
In rants just WTH on "bespoke" baby names? And Skinny jeans are making a comeback so basically God helps us all.