Powered by RND
PodcastsSociety & CultureSnarky in the Suburbs
Listen to Snarky in the Suburbs in the App
Listen to Snarky in the Suburbs in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Snarky in the Suburbs

Podcast Snarky in the Suburbs
Sherry Kuehl
Dear Snarky advice letters, rants, hot topics - it's a cornucopia of delight.
Society & CultureRelationships

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Snarky in the Suburbs Episode #2 "Snarky Confessions"
    We start things off with a Dear Snarky letter from a woman who thinks her mother is getting frisky with her husband. Then we check out 2025 Wedding Trends and enter the land of peeves. Last but not least is a Snarky Confession. 😵‍💫
    --------  
    26:42
  • Snarky in the Suburbs #1 Engagement Drama
    Snarky goes deep on a letter from a mom who wants her daughter's fiancé to redo his wedding proposal because it's wasn't up to her or her daughter's exacting standards. Have "promposals" and Homecoming "asks" set unrealistic standards? In rants just WTH on "bespoke" baby names? And Skinny jeans are making a comeback so basically God helps us all.
    --------  
    21:53

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Snarky in the Suburbs

Dear Snarky advice letters, rants, hot topics - it's a cornucopia of delight.
Podcast website

Listen to Snarky in the Suburbs, The Ezra Klein Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/19/2025 - 6:06:33 PM