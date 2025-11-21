Powered by RND
Showtek presents: Skink Radio

Skink Radio
Music
Showtek presents: Skink Radio
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 347
  • Alex Mueller, Retrika, Alan Krevo - Dance Zone
    Alex Mueller, Retrika, Alan Krevo - Dance Zone [Big Room] "Dance Zone" is a fusion of Big Room and Techno, delivering a hypnotic sound with subtle traces of Trance Listen / Download ▶︎ SMARTLINK Follow our 'Bass Music' playlist ▶︎ https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ZMLnMoO4gdMOscI8OutYZ?si=751b3b6b34004773 Connect with us: Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/skinkrec/ TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@skinkrecords Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/skinkofficial Soundcloud → https://soundcloud.com/skinkofficial For demo's and more info → https://skinkrecords.com/ Connect with Alex Mueller: Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/artist/6hPJjDkls4G9H1nRUqBPGS?si=ozyRkwsfRayqu3AyDXO20Q Soundcloud → https://soundcloud.com/mueller_music Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/mueller_music/ Connect with Retrika: Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/artist/6SLVPua1BJCUt85y4bug2Z?si=vTOCk3plStC576-2tWAWqw Soundcloud → https://open.spotify.com/artist/6SLVPua1BJCUt85y4bug2Z?si=vTOCk3plStC576-2tWAWqw Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/retrikamusic/ Connect with Alan Krevo: Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/artist/2OCSKB9Ayw2jwxxZhVnw4z?si=44c416a5e6c1442e Soundcloud → https://soundcloud.com/alankrevo Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/alankrevo/ TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/akvo.wav/
    --------  
    2:59
  • SKINK Radio 382 Presented By Castor & Pollux
    Tune in on other platforms ▶︎ skink.ffm.to/skinkradio.oyd Connect with us Instagram: skink.ffm.to/instagram YouTube: skink.ffm.to/youtube Spotify: skink.ffm.to/spotify Facebook: skink.ffm.to/facebook Twitter: skink.ffm.to/twitter Connect with Castor & Pollux Instagram: www.instagram.com/castorandpolluxmusic/ Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/6fHUILCpB…6NQhSzAsB50FQZ5A Apple Music: music.apple.com/us/artist/castor-pollux/273671201
    --------  
    1:00:00
  • SKINK Radio 381 Presented By Showtek
    Tune in on other platforms ▶︎ skink.ffm.to/skinkradio.oyd Connect with us Instagram: skink.ffm.to/instagram YouTube: skink.ffm.to/youtube Spotify: skink.ffm.to/spotify Facebook: skink.ffm.to/facebook Twitter: skink.ffm.to/twitter Connect with Showtek Instagram: showtek.ffm.to/instagram Spotify: showtek.ffm.to/spotify Facebook: showtek.ffm.to/facebook TikTok: showtek.ffm.to/tiktok Twitter: showtek.ffm.to/twitter Apple Music: showtek.ffm.to/applemusic Deezer: showtek.ffm.to/deezer
    --------  
    1:00:00
  • Kevu - Jack To The Beat
    After playing major stages like Ultra and reaching over 800K monthly listeners, he drew inspiration from old-school hardstyle mixed with today’s Hard Techno and rave energy. The result is “Jack To The Beat” — an energetic track with raw rave power and a touch of his signature Big Room sound. Listen / Download ▶︎ https://skink.ffm.to/sk381 Follow our 'Bass Music' playlist ▶︎ https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ZMLnMoO4gdMOscI8OutYZ?si=751b3b6b34004773 Connect with us: Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/skinkrec/ TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@skinkrecords Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/skinkofficial Soundcloud → https://soundcloud.com/skinkofficial For demo's and more info → https://skinkrecords.com/ Connect with Kevu: Spotify → https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hSKIb96KuZ2SScNbnHCqU?si=7C3QZZIOTautZUhP7lwpYA Soundcloud → https://soundcloud.com/kevumusic Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/kevumusic/ TikTok → https://www.tiktok.com/@kevumusic
    --------  
    2:33
  • SKINK Radio 380 Presented By Showtek
    Tune in on other platforms ▶︎ skink.ffm.to/skinkradio.oyd Connect with us Instagram: skink.ffm.to/instagram YouTube: skink.ffm.to/youtube Spotify: skink.ffm.to/spotify Facebook: skink.ffm.to/facebook Twitter: skink.ffm.to/twitter Connect with Showtek Instagram: showtek.ffm.to/instagram Spotify: showtek.ffm.to/spotify Facebook: showtek.ffm.to/facebook TikTok: showtek.ffm.to/tiktok Twitter: showtek.ffm.to/twitter Apple Music: showtek.ffm.to/applemusic Deezer: showtek.ffm.to/deezer
    --------  
    1:00:00

About Showtek presents: Skink Radio

Latest releases: https://ffm.bio/skink It is fair to say that Showtek never rest on their laurels. They have proven this time and time again. The same goes for their latest venture, their own record label: Skink. The label is intangible just like the particular species of lizard it is drawing its name from. The label embodies the characteristics of this unlikely emblem and so they will provide a diverse range of artists that represent different styles of music. Skink stands for a continuing musical evolution so expect plenty more music from Showtek as well as from other household names and new upcoming artists. The official record label of Dutch producer duo @showtek ----------- Please submit your demo's through our website: https://skinkrecords.com/
