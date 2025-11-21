Alex Mueller, Retrika, Alan Krevo - Dance Zone [Big Room]
"Dance Zone" is a fusion of Big Room and Techno, delivering a hypnotic sound with subtle traces of Trance
Listen / Download ▶︎ SMARTLINK
Follow our 'Bass Music' playlist ▶︎ https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ZMLnMoO4gdMOscI8OutYZ?si=751b3b6b34004773
SKINK Radio 382 Presented By Castor & Pollux
SKINK Radio 381 Presented By Showtek
Kevu - Jack To The Beat
After playing major stages like Ultra and reaching over 800K monthly listeners, he drew inspiration from old-school hardstyle mixed with today’s Hard Techno and rave energy. The result is “Jack To The Beat” — an energetic track with raw rave power and a touch of his signature Big Room sound.
Listen / Download ▶︎ https://skink.ffm.to/sk381
Follow our 'Bass Music' playlist ▶︎ https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4ZMLnMoO4gdMOscI8OutYZ?si=751b3b6b34004773
SKINK Radio 380 Presented By Showtek
Latest releases:
https://ffm.bio/skink
It is fair to say that Showtek never rest on their laurels. They have proven this time and time again. The same goes for their latest venture, their own record label: Skink. The label is intangible just like the particular species of lizard it is drawing its name from. The label embodies the characteristics of this unlikely emblem and so they will provide a diverse range of artists that represent different styles of music. Skink stands for a continuing musical evolution so expect plenty more music from Showtek as well as from other household names and new upcoming artists.
The official record label of Dutch producer duo @showtek
Please submit your demo's through our website:
https://skinkrecords.com/