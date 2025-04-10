Sqwurmish Kickstarter (Ends 3/13/25)Main websitePlunderlustThe Molt RPGAll Published WorksHigh NoonMarvel Crisis ProtocolForbidden PsalmDread KnightsTrench CrusadeMordheimFrostgraveOriginal SotD podcast with Brian ColinGranite State Comic ConNeon Lords of the Toxic Wasteland, Brian ShutterMalevolent MinisTabletop EngineerSeven and Seven - Duncan Hall28 MagPandorum MovieInto the Cess and CitadelGlumdark Kickstarter (ends 2/21/25)

Joseph R. Lewis WebsiteNightmare Over Ragged Hollow - ReviewCortex Podcast Yearly Theme - 2025 Yearly ThemesWriting RPG Adventure Series - Writing RPG Adventures: 01 VisionBetween Two Cairns PodcastKraken Corpse DelveSaving SaxhamDesert Angel FiascoImperial Vault 19Witches of FrostwyckThe Ultraviolet GrasslandsDeep Carbon Observatory (Remastered)The Undying SeaGardens of YnnGame Face OnWraithlands Kickstarter

PatreonOdyssey RulebookChaosiumKing Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard musicBlog of HoldingArmored Core VI Video GameVampire: The Masquerade RPGReading D&D Aloud Interview with Ben RiggsVast Grimm RPGDestiny Video GameMarathon Video GamePathways Into Darkness Video Game

The Arcane LibraryShadowdark Western Reaches Kickstarter (End 4/9/25) Darkest DungeonElden RingThe Merry MushmenKnock MagazineTome of Adventure DesignMothership RPGDark of Hot Springs IslandNeverland 5eKelsey's Ghostlight AdventureLegends of AvantrisMarie Kondo - Tidying UpThe Four Hour Workweek LegendKeeper - Pirate Borg WestmarchesHarbourmaster ProgramWorlds Without NumberRiver of Darkness (Base for Zine)Monomakes DiceMeow WolfWeird Heroes of Public Access

Six Cultures of PlayJoe Hines’ Point-Crawl vs. Hex-CrawlNew School Revolution BlogPrimer to Old School GamingPrincipia ApocryphaArs Ludi on West MarchesBreak RPGGoblin Archive’s The MallLiminal Horror (Cairn hack)Valley of FlowersThousand Thousand IslandsDungeon WorldMaze Rats 1.0Into the OddJoseph R Lewis SotD EpisodeMatt FinchMythmere GamesKelsey DionneArcane LibraryShadowdark Western Reaches KickstarterYochai GalNew School RevolutionCairn RPGBetween Two Cairns (podcast)PatreonBrad KerrBrad Kerr WebsiteMerry MushmenBetween Two Cairns (podcast)Limithron LinksWebsitePatreon

About Ship of the Dead Podcast

Limithron's Ship of the Dead, a tabletop roleplaying game podcast with a strong focus on pirate themed games, Dungeons & Dragons, and OSR/NSR games like Mörk Borg and Mothership. GM tips & tutorials, industry interviews, actual plays, and more. Hosted by battle map artist and Pirate Borg creator Luke Stratton (Limithron). Support at www.limithron.com/patreon.