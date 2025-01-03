"He said to me, My daughter, meditate frequently on the sufferings which I have undergone for your sake," St. Faustina writes. Listen in as Fr. Joseph Roesch, MIC, reads from this modern spiritual classic. To order a copy of the Diary of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska, visit ShopMercy.org. Support our Ministries here.

"My Jesus, how good and patient You are! You often look upon us as little children." St. Faustina writes.

"I am keeping myself a bit in the background, as though this work of God did not interest me." St. Faustina writes.

"Today the Lord said to me, My daughter, write down these words: All those souls who will glorify My mercy and spread its worship," St. Faustina writes.

About Saint Faustina’s Diary in a Year

The Lord’s “Secretary of Divine Mercy,” St. Faustina, wrote what has become a modern-day spiritual classic — a blueprint for living a sacramental life in union with Jesus Christ. For anyone who may think the Diary is too thick and formidable, Most Rev. Joe Roesch, MIC, has the solution. Join him for a few minutes each day as he reads from the Diary and offers commentary. Over the span of one year, you will have “read" the Diary, beginning to end, and by the grace of God, absorbed its rich teachings. Welcome to this spiritual journey! Together, through the mystical writings of St. Faustina, let’s come to better know the tender love of Jesus for all humanity. To order a copy of the Diary of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska, visit ShopMercy.org.