Glam rock was more than just a sound—it was a shift in how music, fashion, and identity intertwined.
We explore the rise of Glam in the early ‘70s, with David Bowie as its central figure. Through alter egos like Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke, Bowie use theatricality, androgyny, and science fiction themes to push the boundaries of rock music and stardom.
But Glam wasn’t just Bowie. UK Artists like T. Rex and Slade, and Americans like Lou Reed and Alice Cooper each brought their own take, blending rock with elaborate visuals and a playful disregard for traditional norms.
Glam faded after a few short years, but its influence is lasting. Glam style and attitude reappear, over and over, in Rock Music.
Producer and Host: Christian Swain
Head Writer: Richard Evans
Sound Designer: Jerry Danielsen
Introducing American Masters: Creative Spark
Pantheon Media CEO Christian Swain invites you to check out the American Masters: Creative Spark podcast. It's like a front row seat to a masterclass on the creative process. We've become regular listeners, and hope you enjoy it too.
Shorts: "A Complete Unknown" Gets Bob Dylan's Story Right - Even When It's Wrong
In this special RNRA Short, we set our sights on Bob Dylan’s journey from scrappy young folksinger to the electric wonder who rocked the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. We’re talking about “A Complete Unknown,” James Mangold’s new biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, and how it blends faithful biography with a dash of good old mythmaking.
We’ll uncover the inspiration Bob drew from Woody Guthrie, spotlight the unwavering support (and frustrations) of Joan Baez, and check in on cameo moments from that Nashville cat Johnny Cash. Along the way, we’ll talk “poetic truth,” break down some of the film’s creative liberties, and dig deep into Dylan’s own transformation—how he blew open the boundaries between folk and rock for generations to come. If you love the idea of cinematic storytelling that captures both the magic and the mess of a music legend, then you’re in the right place.
Let’s get to it, friends!
Shorts: Springsteen On Screen
A deep dive into three iconic films that showcase Bruce Springsteen across fifty years in Rock N Roll. Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run offers an intimate look at the painstaking creation of his career-defining album. The 1979 Legendary No Nukes Concert captures Springsteen’s electrifying live performance at a critical moment in rock and activism history. Finally, Road Diary provides backstage access to the E Street Band on their current world tour, revealing the heart and hustle behind the music.
Shorts: Politics of Dancing
Hey there, rock fans! In this Rock and Roll Archaeology Shorts we’re calling "The Politics of Dancing," I’m diving deep into how music and presidential campaigns have intersected through the years.
From Bill Clinton’s unforgettable use of Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” in ’92 to DJ Cassidy spinning records at the 2024 DNC, we’re looking at how rock, pop, and politics come together to tell a bigger story. We’ll hit all the major moments—like Al Gore’s cheeky Macarena—and dig into how these tunes help craft the political narrative. So, crank it up and let’s get into it!
Rock N Roll Archaeology (RNRA) is more than a podcast; it’s an immersive, carefully researched and produced audio documentary.
RNRA explores the history of Rock Music, and then goes a step further. We contextualize Rock N Roll; we place it within the cultural, political, and technological landscapes of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.
With storytelling, commentary, and a dash of musicology, we explore how music, culture, and technology interact and affect each other—how they ARE each other.