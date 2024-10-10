Shorts: "A Complete Unknown" Gets Bob Dylan's Story Right - Even When It's Wrong

In this special RNRA Short, we set our sights on Bob Dylan’s journey from scrappy young folksinger to the electric wonder who rocked the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. We’re talking about “A Complete Unknown,” James Mangold’s new biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, and how it blends faithful biography with a dash of good old mythmaking. We’ll uncover the inspiration Bob drew from Woody Guthrie, spotlight the unwavering support (and frustrations) of Joan Baez, and check in on cameo moments from that Nashville cat Johnny Cash. Along the way, we’ll talk “poetic truth,” break down some of the film’s creative liberties, and dig deep into Dylan’s own transformation—how he blew open the boundaries between folk and rock for generations to come. If you love the idea of cinematic storytelling that captures both the magic and the mess of a music legend, then you’re in the right place. Let’s get to it, friends! https://www.rocknrollarchaeology.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices