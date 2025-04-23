Riki Rachtman's Cathouse Hollywood Podcast

This is not your normal Cathouse Hollywood podcast. Riki Rachtman has been very succesful with his spoken word tour One Foot In The Gutter. Many times he has said that Henry Rollins is an influence. Riki also thought that he never met the former Black Flag singer. Riki was wrong and he attends a Henry Rollins meet and Greet as a fan
--------
22:49
EP.9 What was it really like at Cathouse 1986 JUNKYARD tells all
A few years ago Riki Rachtman was in Eagle Pass Texas in a storage room with the band JUNKYARD. There was a recorder and once it was turned on the Cathouse stories poured out. What was it like walking into the Cathouse the first year in 1986. Was it really Sex Drugs Rock n Roll? Guns n Roses ,Janes Addiction the notorious Cathouse Arizona. All that and more. TO HEAR THE WHOLE EPISODE JOIN www.patreon.com/rikirachtman Get Cathouse Merch only at www.cathousehollywood.com
--------
29:33
EP.1 How one of the biggest rock bands paid to play the CATHOUSE
This is episode 1 of the Cathouse Hollywood Podcast- It was posted before but we are currentley going through the archives and editing and remixing every episode This episode we go back to 1990. Pat Muzinga from Junkyard will share with Riki the story about how one of the biggest rock bands in the world paid to play the Cathouse 1 month before going to number 1. This was the only band to ever pay to play the Cathouse. All this and so much more GET ALL EPISODES PLUS VIDEOS,INTERVIEWS,ARCHIVED HEADBANGERS BALL,CATHOUSE,ONE FOOT IN THE GUTTER AND SO MUCH MORE JOIN www.patreon.com/rikirachtman
--------
15:11
Ep.8 Nothin but a good time ? GUEST JACKASS Jeff Tremaine & Why Riki hates the term Hair Metal
Nothin But a good time Exec Producer joins Riki Rachtman to talk about the docuseries .Plus Riki shares why he hates hairmetal & tells us what "glam" bands really influenced the scene PLUS What band that started in 1979 had all the early Cathouse bands as fans. Everybody loved them from Guns n Roses to Faster Pussycat. Who do you think that band was? SEE THE VIDEO OF THE INTERVIEW & GET ARCHIVED EPISODES & MORE www.patreon.com/rikirachtman
--------
48:07
Ep.7 Riki & Ace Von Johnson preview NO VALUES FEST Punk & Metal and MORE !!!!!
Riki Rachtman welcomes his partner in slime Ace Von Johnson guitarist of LA.Guns and Faster Pussycat. This weekend the two are flying to Los Angeles to chaeck out the NO Value Fest in Pomona CA. The 2 talk about practically every band on the bill. From Misfits, Bad Religion, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Social Distortion and so muuch more. Some how so,me random stories about other bands are involved. After listening to episode 7 you will say to yourself. Damn thats a long podcast Support this show by buying something fromwww.cathousehollywood.com
From 1986-1992 The Cathouse was at the epicenter of the Hollywood Rock scene. Some of the biggest bands in rock would play unannounced shows at the Cathouse but it wasn't the performances by bands like Guns n Roses, Motorhead, Alice Cooper, Pearl Jam, Faster Pussycat, Black Crows (the list goes on) that put Cathouse on the map. It was the sleaze and debauchery, the raunch and roll. Riki Rachtman former host of MTV's Headbangers Ball owned the Cathouse. He opened it with his roommate Taime Downe from the band Faster Pussycat with the premise of getting free drinks and meeting girls.
Riki enforced a no camera rule at the Cathouse so anything could and did happen. These stories have never been told......Until now
Each episode of Cathouse Hollywood Riki recaps 1 night at the Cathouse and he recounts the night with a participant or witness to what took place that evening. His guest could be a a musician that sold 5 million records or the girl that worked the coat check. It doesn't matter at Riki Rachtman's World Famous Cathouse we were all Rock Stars