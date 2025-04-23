Riki Rachtman's Cathouse Hollywood Podcast

EP.9 What was it really like at Cathouse 1986 JUNKYARD tells all

A few years ago Riki Rachtman was in Eagle Pass Texas in a storage room with the band JUNKYARD. There was a recorder and once it was turned on the Cathouse stories poured out. What was it like walking into the Cathouse the first year in 1986. Was it really Sex Drugs Rock n Roll? Guns n Roses ,Janes Addiction the notorious Cathouse Arizona. All that and more.