Lambgoat CEO on Metal’s Most Unhinged Comment Section & Continuing the Legacy #34

Three years ago, David Truax "Lurk" went from Van Flip Podcast host to owning Lambgoat.com, one of the most infamous underground music news sites covering metal, hardcore, and all things heavy. Known for its savage comment section, it's been a staple in the music scene for over two decades.If you're enjoying the podcast, please follow the show and leave a rating.Episode links:https://www.lambgoat.comhttps://www.instagram.com/lurkcityhttps://www.instagram.com/lambgoatSign up for the Riff Tacos email list!https://www.rifftacos.com/sign-upFollow Paul and Riff Tacos on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/paulmisko⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/rifftacos