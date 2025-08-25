Dan Weyandt and Scott Mellinger, vocalist and guitarist for metalcore pioneers Zao, hang out on Riff Tacos to discuss their 25+ year journey, the evolution of the band, and what's next.Comment below with your favorite Zao record! Mine is currently The Crimson Corridor.If you're enjoying the podcast, please help me out by following the show and leaving a rating.Episode links:Zao Live From The Church:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9N6KSzTadBUhttps://www.instagram.com/zaobandhttps://www.instagram.com/danimus1977/https://www.instagram.com/scottmellinger/Riff Tacos merch:https://rifftacos-shop.fourthwall.com/Riff Tacos newsletter:https://www.rifftacos.com/sign-upFollow Paul and Riff Tacos on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/paulmiskohttps://www.instagram.com/rifftacos
1:21:24
Roxferry Talk HUGE Riffs and Going Viral as a Rock Duo #37
Roxferry joins me for their first ever podcast – a fast-rising, heavy garage rock duo out of New South Wales, Australia. We talk riffs, songwriting, gear, and their strategy for going viral.If you're enjoying the podcast, please support me by following the show and leaving a rating. Episode links:https://www.instagram.com/roxferryband"BITTER" Official Lyric Video"Do It Again" orchestral versionRiff Tacos Merch StoreSign up for the Riff Tacos NewsletterFollow Paul and Riff Tacos on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/paulmiskohttps://www.instagram.com/rifftacos
1:16:33
Satanic Tea Co Turns Humans Into Tea...And Death Metal #36
I talk with Satanic Tea Co vocalist Dominic Alvernaz aka "Crucifix" about how starting a handmade, small batch tea company turned into touring as a death metal band. Check out their music video for "Maggots Are Multiplying"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqioZ3Noj30If you're enjoying the podcast, please hit the like button, leave a comment with your thoughts, and subscribe so you don't miss future episodes.Episode links:https://www.instagram.com/satanicteacohttps://www.instagram.com/pitchblacknorthSign up for the Riff Tacos email list!https://www.rifftacos.com/sign-upFollow Paul and Riff Tacos on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/paulmiskohttps://www.instagram.com/rifftacos
1:21:55
Skynet 3:16: Wrestling, AI & Gear Talk #35
I talk about some music news, WWE, Battlefield 6, AI and do a quick gear rundown for the people who have asked. I still plan do shoot a proper gear video when time allows!If you're enjoying the podcast, please hit that follow button and leave a rating.Sign up for the Riff Tacos email list!https://www.rifftacos.com/sign-upFollow Paul and Riff Tacos on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/paulmiskohttps://www.instagram.com/rifftacos
58:33
Lambgoat CEO on Metal’s Most Unhinged Comment Section & Continuing the Legacy #34
Three years ago, David Truax "Lurk" went from Van Flip Podcast host to owning Lambgoat.com, one of the most infamous underground music news sites covering metal, hardcore, and all things heavy. Known for its savage comment section, it's been a staple in the music scene for over two decades.If you're enjoying the podcast, please follow the show and leave a rating.Episode links:https://www.lambgoat.comhttps://www.instagram.com/lurkcityhttps://www.instagram.com/lambgoatSign up for the Riff Tacos email list!https://www.rifftacos.com/sign-upFollow Paul and Riff Tacos on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/paulmiskohttps://www.instagram.com/rifftacos