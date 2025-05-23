Reverberation #419

1. Finis Arficae - Zoo Zulu 2. Mark Barrott - Baby Come Home 3. Batteaux - High Tide 4. Chris Rea - If Anybody Asks You 5. IODI - Tu Sonrisa 6. Eddie Suzuki - City Of Refuge 7. Steve Hiett - Waiting By The Car 8. Ollie Halsall - Lovers Leaping 9. Reg Kingfish - Legend Of The Lost Art 10. Cat Stevens - Was Dog A Doughnut? 11. Robert Lester Folsom - Super See 12. The Boy Hairdressers - Don’t Need A Drum