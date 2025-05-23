1. Roedelius - Étoiles
2. Peter Davison - Glide III
3. Deuter - Solitary Bird
4. Jean Pierrot - L'Horizon
5. Steven Halpern - Seventh Chakra Keynote B
6. Peter Davison - Glide VI
7. Daniel Kobialka - Blue Spirals
8. Fripp & Eno - Evening Star
37:32
37:32
Reverberation #420
1. Nagao - Kalinka Wonga
2. Earthling - Morning Song
3. Kraan - Wondergirl
4. Time In Motion - Exchange (A Dance Mix)
5. M Like Moon - Sunlight (Extended Mix)
6. I-Level - In The Sand
7. Dreamworld – Summerdays
8. Sandy Bull & The Rhythm Ace - Love is Forever
9. Dreamworld - Endless Tenderness
41:37
41:37
Reverberation #419
1. Finis Arficae - Zoo Zulu
2. Mark Barrott - Baby Come Home
3. Batteaux - High Tide
4. Chris Rea - If Anybody Asks You
5. IODI - Tu Sonrisa
6. Eddie Suzuki - City Of Refuge
7. Steve Hiett - Waiting By The Car
8. Ollie Halsall - Lovers Leaping
9. Reg Kingfish - Legend Of The Lost Art
10. Cat Stevens - Was Dog A Doughnut?
11. Robert Lester Folsom - Super See
12. The Boy Hairdressers - Don’t Need A Drum
41:18
41:18
Reverberation #418
1. Cay Gottlieb - Abaco Cruise
2. Denny Lather - Modest Girl
3. Mike Johnson - California Gray
4. Jean-Baptiste Quenin - Total transfert
5. The System - Vampirella (33)
6. Camille Soprann Hildevert - Soprann aux Antilles
7. BBB - Sunda Set
8. Hiroki Ishiguro - Unity
9. Stan Barber — I Saw The Light In Your Eyes
10. Colorama - Hapus (Begin Remix)
11. Cay Gottlieb & Friends - Fat Back
48:18
48:18
Reverberation #417
1. Tom Scott - Today
2. Les Baxter - Lord, What a Morning
3. Kolumbo - Felicia
4. Fundo de Quintal - Nosso Grito
5. Peter Reno - The Lost World
6. Lecuona Cuban Boys - Canto Indio
7. C. Lara & J. Musy - Le Fantome de Saint-Esteve
8. Gene Pitney - Mecca
9. Sergio Ferraresi - Atlantis
10. Norrie Parador & His Orchestra - Luna Rossa (Blushing Moon)