Recoverycast: Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Stories

Can running 12 hours on a treadmill mirror the trap of active substance dependency? Andrew Barr shares his powerful journey to long-term sobriety.

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In this deeply inspiring episode of Recoverycast, Canadian stand-up comedian Andrew Barr returns to discuss his powerful recovery journey after navigating 12 years of alcohol dependency and substance misuse. Celebrating over three and a half years of freedom, Andrew opens up about the life-saving intervention staged by his family and friends, which ultimately led him to a barebones treatment center that changed his entire perspective on healing.

Andrew explores how he built the mental fortitude to overcome severe stage anxiety and self-doubt without relying on substances to connect with his audience. He shares the creative evolution behind his upcoming comedy special, Goes Nowhere, releasing on Monday, June 29th. To film the special, Andrew pushed his body through a grueling 100-kilometer ultra-endurance treadmill challenge over 12 hours to raise thousands of dollars for rehab and harm reduction. He brilliantly contrasts the grueling endurance run with the exhaustion of active substance use disorder—reminding us that while dependency consumes immense energy while keeping you stuck in place, choosing to step off the machine opens up a beautiful path to community and self-belief.

Whether you are seeking real relapse prevention strategies, exploring the sober curious lifestyle, or looking to overcome the internal shame associated with choosing treatment, Andrew's vulnerable and humorous storytelling offers a profound beacon of hope. By speaking directly from his scars rather than his open wounds, he demonstrates that a life completely transformed by mental health healing is entirely possible.

Subscribe to Recoverycast for more transformative sobriety stories, leave a comment with your thoughts or where you're listening from, and share this episode to help break the stigma surrounding substance recovery today!

⏱️ Chapters:

00:00 – Intro

05:16 – Welcome Andrew Barr

06:25 – The 12-Hour Treadmill Metaphor

11:08 – Training for an Ultra-Endurance Challenge

13:30 – Giving Back to Treatment Centers

16:08 – Sharing from Scars vs. Open Wounds

18:05 – Overcoming Stage Anxiety Safely

22:23 – Finding Comfort in Who You Are

25:00 – Using Comedy to Break the Stigma

28:23 – Overcoming the Shame of Rehab

❓ Questions the Video Answers:

How can physical fitness and ultra-endurance help in substance use disorder recovery?

What does an intervention look like for a loved one with alcohol dependency?

How can you overcome the fear of not being funny or social without alcohol?

What is the difference between speaking from your scars versus your wounds in recovery?

How do you deal with the intense feelings of shame when entering a rehab facility?

Can a barebones or affordable treatment center still be highly effective for sobriety?

What are practical relapse prevention strategies for long-term sobriety maintenance?

How does a person in recovery rebuild family trust after a history of substance misuse?

What does it mean to safely navigate the sober curious movement in high-stress industries?

How can setting healthy physical goals improve overall mental health healing?

Why does active substance dependency feel like running on a treadmill that goes nowhere?

How do peer support networks and giving back aid in personal healing journeys?

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