Recoverycast: Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Stories

Can vulnerable parenting heal a lifetime of hidden substance use? Jon Gustin shares his raw journey from teenage substance abuse to long-term sobriety.
In this deeply moving episode of Recoverycast, hosts Brittany Baynard and Sam Roberts sit down with Jon Gustin, the creator behind The Tired Dad. Jon opens up about his early experimentation with prescription stimulants at age 13, experiencing severe alcohol poisoning in high school, and navigating a dark path involving cocaine, meth, and prescription pill misuse. He reflects on the painful loss of close friends to overdose and suicide, the heavy weight of survivor's guilt, and how his coping mechanisms evolved into a cycle of hidden drinking and misusing his wife’s postpartum medication. Jon's ultimate turning point came after a severe mental breakdown on Father's Day driven by the combination of Kratom and alcohol, leading him to choose true sobriety for himself and his family.
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Jon discusses his transformation through therapy, breathwork, and cold plunging, highlighting how he replaced extreme dependencies with healthy mindfulness practices. Now over three years sober, Jon shares how breaking the stigma around paternal emotional distance allowed him to build an authentic, emotionally intelligent household. He passes on powerful insights from his book, The Tired Dad, reminding parents that showing vulnerability gives our children permission to be human.
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⏱️ Chapters:
00:00 – Intro
06:32 – Welcome Jon Gustin
07:54 – Childhood, Foster Siblings, & Emotional Control
09:37 – Early Substance Use: From Prescription Stimulants to Alcohol Poisoning
14:02 – The Dark Path of Cocaine, Meth, & Losing Friends
29:06 – Trading Dependencies: Fitness Obsession & Hidden Drinking
33:37 – Navigating Postpartum Stress & Stealing Prescription Pills
40:40 – Kratom Misuse, Father's Day Breakdown, & Rock Bottom
44:54 – Finding Sobriety: Cold Plunging, Therapy, & Real Healing
50:00 – Emotional Intelligence in Marriage & Vulnerable Parenting
❓ Questions the Video Answers:
What are the early warning signs of teenage polysubstance misuse?
How can childhood foster family experiences affect adult attachment and emotional control?
Why do people in recovery sometimes swap substance dependencies for extreme fitness behaviors?
What are the hidden dangers of abusing over-the-counter Kratom concentrates?
How does hidden alcohol misuse isolate a parent from early childhood dynamics?
What is survivor's guilt, and how do people cope with losing childhood friends to overdose?
How can emotional vulnerability strengthen a marriage during active recovery?
What are the physical and mental withdrawal symptoms of a Kratom dependency?
How can fathers break generational cycles of emotional distance?
Why is apologizing directly to your children crucial for healthy emotional development?
How can cold plunging and mindfulness breathwork aid in long-term sobriety maintenance?
What does it mean to hit an emotional rock bottom in parenthood and pivot toward recovery?
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