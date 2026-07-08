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Recoverycast: Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Stories

Recovery.com
Health & WellnessMental Health
Recoverycast: Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Stories
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65 episodes

  • Recoverycast: Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Stories

    Jess Gustin | The Tired Mom on White-Knuckling Postpartum Depression & Spousal Sobriety

    07/08/2026 | 1h
    What happens when you're battling severe postpartum depression while your partner is secretly struggling with alcohol and pills? In this moving episode of Recovery Cast, hosts Brittany Baynard and Sam Roberts sit down with Jess Gustin, widely known on social media as "The Tired Mom." Jess opens up about the invisible challenges of loving someone through substance use and navigating her own severe mental health battles. She shares her raw experience with postpartum depression, the isolation of early parenthood, and what it truly looks like to rebuild trust in a marriage after a partner chooses sobriety.
    Find mental health and addiction treatment near you: https://recovery.com/
    Throughout their conversation, Jess delivers a powerful perspective on how a couple can navigate recovery together. She details how her husband John's secret alcohol use—including hiding drinks and pills—initially went unnoticed, and how they ultimately shifted from a cycle of exhaustion and competition to true emotional maturity and alignment. Jess also reflects on her lifelong journey with depression, breaking down the stigma around mental health medication, and how she white-knuckled through her darkest moments. Today, they are breaking generational cycles, parenting their two children brick by brick, and proving that recovery is a team sport. If you are a parent feeling depleted, isolated, or supporting a loved one through substance use recovery, this episode offers a profound message of hope, vulnerability, and resilience. Subscribe, comment, and share this episode to help spread hope to another family.
    ⏱️ Chapters:
    00:00 – Intro
    03:24 – Welcome Jess Gustin
    04:47 – Early Exposure to Alcohol Culture
    07:12 – Meeting John & An Instant Connection
    14:47 – Battling Severe Postpartum Depression
    24:38 – Uncovering Hiding and Secret Substance Use
    29:41 – A Personal Journey with Mental Health & Depression
    45:14 – Rebuilding Trust and Marriage in Sobriety
    48:43 – Gentle Parenting and Navigating Hard Conversations
    59:13 – Outro
    ❓ Questions the Video Answers:
    What is it like to love and support a partner through substance use recovery?
    How can couples stop competing and start working as a team during tough times?
    What are the early signs of postpartum depression that new mothers face?
    How does secret alcohol use affect communication and trust in a marriage?
    Why is sleep deprivation so detrimental to postpartum mental health?
    How do you rebuild an emotional connection after a partner gets sober?
    What does intentional parenting look like when dealing with childhood patterns?
    How can parents talk to their children about drugs and alcohol?
    Is it normal to experience intrusive or scary thoughts during postpartum depression?
    How do you navigate the loneliness and isolation of early parenthood?
    What is the impact of normalizing alcohol in modern parenting culture?
    How can couples maintain a strong relationship after experiencing a breakdown?
    #PostpartumDepression #SobrietyStories #MarriageHealing
  • Recoverycast: Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Stories

    Jon Gustin | 'The Tired Dad' on Finding Sobriety After Cocaine, Meth, & Alcohol Abuse

    07/01/2026 | 59 mins.
    Can vulnerable parenting heal a lifetime of hidden substance use? Jon Gustin shares his raw journey from teenage substance abuse to long-term sobriety.
    In this deeply moving episode of Recoverycast, hosts Brittany Baynard and Sam Roberts sit down with Jon Gustin, the creator behind The Tired Dad. Jon opens up about his early experimentation with prescription stimulants at age 13, experiencing severe alcohol poisoning in high school, and navigating a dark path involving cocaine, meth, and prescription pill misuse. He reflects on the painful loss of close friends to overdose and suicide, the heavy weight of survivor's guilt, and how his coping mechanisms evolved into a cycle of hidden drinking and misusing his wife’s postpartum medication. Jon's ultimate turning point came after a severe mental breakdown on Father's Day driven by the combination of Kratom and alcohol, leading him to choose true sobriety for himself and his family. 
    Find mental health and addiction treatment near you: https://recovery.com/
    Jon discusses his transformation through therapy, breathwork, and cold plunging, highlighting how he replaced extreme dependencies with healthy mindfulness practices. Now over three years sober, Jon shares how breaking the stigma around paternal emotional distance allowed him to build an authentic, emotionally intelligent household. He passes on powerful insights from his book, The Tired Dad, reminding parents that showing vulnerability gives our children permission to be human. 
    Don't forget to subscribe, leave a comment with your thoughts, and share this inspiring episode with someone who needs to hear it today!
    ⏱️ Chapters:
    00:00 – Intro
    06:32 – Welcome Jon Gustin
    07:54 – Childhood, Foster Siblings, & Emotional Control
    09:37 – Early Substance Use: From Prescription Stimulants to Alcohol Poisoning
    14:02 – The Dark Path of Cocaine, Meth, & Losing Friends
    29:06 – Trading Dependencies: Fitness Obsession & Hidden Drinking
    33:37 – Navigating Postpartum Stress & Stealing Prescription Pills
    40:40 – Kratom Misuse, Father's Day Breakdown, & Rock Bottom
    44:54 – Finding Sobriety: Cold Plunging, Therapy, & Real Healing
    50:00 – Emotional Intelligence in Marriage & Vulnerable Parenting
    ❓ Questions the Video Answers:
    What are the early warning signs of teenage polysubstance misuse?
    How can childhood foster family experiences affect adult attachment and emotional control?
    Why do people in recovery sometimes swap substance dependencies for extreme fitness behaviors?
    What are the hidden dangers of abusing over-the-counter Kratom concentrates?
    How does hidden alcohol misuse isolate a parent from early childhood dynamics?
    What is survivor's guilt, and how do people cope with losing childhood friends to overdose?
    How can emotional vulnerability strengthen a marriage during active recovery?
    What are the physical and mental withdrawal symptoms of a Kratom dependency?
    How can fathers break generational cycles of emotional distance?
    Why is apologizing directly to your children crucial for healthy emotional development?
    How can cold plunging and mindfulness breathwork aid in long-term sobriety maintenance?
    What does it mean to hit an emotional rock bottom in parenthood and pivot toward recovery?
    #AddictionRecovery #SobrietyStories #VulnerableParenting
  • Recoverycast: Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Stories

    Casey Johnson | F Boy Island, Alcohol Abuse, & Sobriety Recovery

    06/24/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    F Boy Island star Casey Johnson gets vulnerable about his hidden cycle of binge drinking, cocaine use, and his powerful journey to true sobriety.

    In this deeply moving episode of Recoverycast, reality TV star Casey Johnson opens up about the dark side of sudden fame, mental health challenges, and substance use. From his college baseball days to starring on multiple seasons of F Boy Island, Casey used alcohol and cocaine as a crutch to escape mild OCD, severe anxiety, and crippling panic attacks. What started as normal college partying quickly snowballed into an exhausting cycle of isolation, intense binge drinking, and a devastating emotional low point on his 27th birthday.

    Find mental health and addiction treatment near you: https://recovery.com/

    Casey shares how an unexpected lifeline from comedian Nikki Glaser and reading the right literature completely reframed his mindset around substance use. By shifting away from a toxic feeling of deprivation and adopting a clear strategy for relapse prevention, he discovered the true joy of a healthy, present lifestyle. Now thriving as an accountability content creator, successful dating coach, and soon-to-be husband, Casey's raw narrative stands out among sobriety stories as a beacon of genuine hope for anyone struggling to regain control of their life. Learn how he overcame high-pressure television environments, embraced professional therapy, managed severe panic, and completely rebuilt his self-worth from the ground up.

    If you or someone you love is navigating a similar journey through addiction recovery, please remember that you do not have to walk this path alone. Subscribe to Recoverycast for more inspiring content, leave a comment below with your own reflections, and share this video with someone who needs a reminder that they are going to be okay.

    ⏱️ Chapters:
    00:00 – Intro
    02:58 – Welcome Casey Johnson
    04:06 – College Binge Drinking & Early Signs
    12:12 – First Panic Attack & Alcohol as a Crutch
    18:05 – Transition to Cocaine Use
    24:52 – Behind the Scenes of F Boy Island
    36:56 – Reaching Rock Bottom on My 27th Birthday
    48:26 – Texting Nikki Glaser & Finding the Book
    52:53 – Small Wins in the First 90 Days
    56:22 – Rebuilding Relationships & Future Hopes

    ❓ Questions the Video Answers:

    How does sudden reality TV fame affect mental health and substance use?

    What are the early signs that college binge drinking is becoming a serious problem?

    Can smoking weed trigger severe panic attacks and anxiety?

    Why do people use alcohol or cocaine as a crutch for social anxiety?

    How can reframing your perspective on alcohol help you maintain long-term sobriety?

    What role does a supportive community or therapy play in addiction recovery?

    How can you escape an exhausting cycle of blackout drinking and isolation?

    What are the physical and mental benefits of the first 90 days of sobriety?

    How do you rebuild broken family relationships after achieving sobriety?

    What advice does an accountability coach have for individuals struggling with self-worth?

    How do you transition from an unstable lifestyle to a healthy, committed marriage?

    Can a single book change your entire mindset about quitting drinking without willpower?

    #AddictionRecovery #SobrietyStories #MentalHealth
  • Recoverycast: Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Stories

    Andrew Barr Returns | Sobriety, Stand-Up, & a 100km Treadmill Challenge

    06/17/2026 | 37 mins.
    Can running 12 hours on a treadmill mirror the trap of active substance dependency? Andrew Barr shares his powerful journey to long-term sobriety. 
    Find mental health and addiction treatment near you: https://recovery.com/
    In this deeply inspiring episode of Recoverycast, Canadian stand-up comedian Andrew Barr returns to discuss his powerful recovery journey after navigating 12 years of alcohol dependency and substance misuse. Celebrating over three and a half years of freedom, Andrew opens up about the life-saving intervention staged by his family and friends, which ultimately led him to a barebones treatment center that changed his entire perspective on healing. 
    Andrew explores how he built the mental fortitude to overcome severe stage anxiety and self-doubt without relying on substances to connect with his audience. He shares the creative evolution behind his upcoming comedy special, Goes Nowhere, releasing on Monday, June 29th. To film the special, Andrew pushed his body through a grueling 100-kilometer ultra-endurance treadmill challenge over 12 hours to raise thousands of dollars for rehab and harm reduction. He brilliantly contrasts the grueling endurance run with the exhaustion of active substance use disorder—reminding us that while dependency consumes immense energy while keeping you stuck in place, choosing to step off the machine opens up a beautiful path to community and self-belief. 
    Whether you are seeking real relapse prevention strategies, exploring the sober curious lifestyle, or looking to overcome the internal shame associated with choosing treatment, Andrew's vulnerable and humorous storytelling offers a profound beacon of hope. By speaking directly from his scars rather than his open wounds, he demonstrates that a life completely transformed by mental health healing is entirely possible. 
    Subscribe to Recoverycast for more transformative sobriety stories, leave a comment with your thoughts or where you're listening from, and share this episode to help break the stigma surrounding substance recovery today! 
    ⏱️ Chapters:
    00:00 – Intro
    05:16 – Welcome Andrew Barr
    06:25 – The 12-Hour Treadmill Metaphor
    11:08 – Training for an Ultra-Endurance Challenge
    13:30 – Giving Back to Treatment Centers
    16:08 – Sharing from Scars vs. Open Wounds
    18:05 – Overcoming Stage Anxiety Safely
    22:23 – Finding Comfort in Who You Are
    25:00 – Using Comedy to Break the Stigma
    28:23 – Overcoming the Shame of Rehab
    ❓ Questions the Video Answers:
    How can physical fitness and ultra-endurance help in substance use disorder recovery?
    What does an intervention look like for a loved one with alcohol dependency?
    How can you overcome the fear of not being funny or social without alcohol?
    What is the difference between speaking from your scars versus your wounds in recovery?
    How do you deal with the intense feelings of shame when entering a rehab facility?
    Can a barebones or affordable treatment center still be highly effective for sobriety?
    What are practical relapse prevention strategies for long-term sobriety maintenance?
    How does a person in recovery rebuild family trust after a history of substance misuse?
    What does it mean to safely navigate the sober curious movement in high-stress industries?
    How can setting healthy physical goals improve overall mental health healing?
    Why does active substance dependency feel like running on a treadmill that goes nowhere?
    How do peer support networks and giving back aid in personal healing journeys?
    #SobrietyStories #AddictionRecovery #MentalHealthHealing
  • Recoverycast: Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Stories

    Ripley Coope | Binge Drinking, Severe Anxiety, & Choosing Sobriety at 19

    06/10/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Can you survive severe binge drinking and trauma in college Greek life? Ripley Coope chose sobriety at 19 and is now a youth recovery advocate. In this deeply moving episode of Recoverycast, we sit down with public relations graduate and young adult recovery advocate Ripley Coope. Ripley shares her raw, inspiring journey navigating inherited mental illness, childhood eating restrictions, major depression, severe anxiety, and hidden solo alcoholism while maintaining a seemingly perfect front in a high-stress college sorority environment. From blacking out on cheap box wine, vodka, and tequila to jumping out of second-story windows and surviving multiple traumatic sexual assaults, Ripley highlights the extreme, painful realities of a severe alcohol use disorder before finally choosing a beautiful life of healing.
    Find mental health and addiction treatment near you: https://recovery.com/
    Her inspiring path to long-term relapse prevention didn't follow a traditional 12-step or Alcoholics Anonymous blueprint. After facing painful withdrawal symptoms, losing a job, and experiencing profound suicidal ideation, Ripley found her true turning point through comprehensive psychiatric support and incorporating naltrexone for alcohol cravings. She explains how she chose to hard-launch her sobriety journey directly to her peers online via social media, proving that youth addiction recovery is fully attainable. This powerful addition to our collection of sobriety stories challenges the heavy social stigmas surrounding alcohol dependency, offering a message of hope, vulnerability, and immense purpose to anyone currently struggling in isolation. If you or someone you love is navigating mental health struggles or seeking long-term addiction recovery, please subscribe to our channel, leave a thoughtful comment, and share this video to help spread awareness. Shout out Lila!
    ⏱️ Chapters:
    00:00 – Intro
    05:21 – Welcome Ripley Coope
    05:44 – Childhood Mental Health Struggles
    11:44 – First Drink & Binge Drinking Progression
    23:42 – Hiding Alcoholism in College Sorority Life
    29:25 – The Balloon Arch Incident & Real Consequences
    34:05 – Campus Arrests, Trauma, & Executive Board Probation
    40:58 – Experiencing Withdrawals & Moving Back Home
    51:31 – Transferring to CU Boulder & The Turning Point Relapse
    01:03:21 – Psychiatry Support, Naltrexone, & Choosing Sobriety
    ❓ Questions the Video Answers:
    What does alcohol use disorder look like in high-achieving young adults?
    How can you spot the hidden signs of high-functioning alcoholism in college?
    What is the impact of heavy binge drinking on mental health conditions like depression?
    How do you handle alcohol withdrawals while living in a college sorority house?
    What are the common challenges unique to seeking youth addiction recovery?
    Can changing your immediate college environment help with long-term relapse prevention?
    How does naltrexone work to reduce alcohol cravings and support daily sobriety?
    What should you do if a loved one experiences suicidal ideation during an active relapse?
    How can you build an authentic, supportive recovery community using social media?
    Is it possible to maintain an active, fun social life in college while remaining sober?
    How do you process trauma and sexual assault without relying on substances to cope?
    Why is complete honesty with your medical team and therapist essential for emotional healing?
    #SobrietyStories #AddictionRecovery #YoungAdultSobriety
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About Recoverycast: Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Stories
Explore powerful, real-life mental health and addiction recovery stories in authentic, engaging conversations. Each episode spotlights relatable journeys shared by influential voices—from struggles and setbacks to moments of resilience, hope, and healing. This podcast is a safe, supportive space where vulnerability is celebrated, connections flourish, and listeners find reassurance that lasting recovery and mental wellness are truly possible. Tune in for inspiring narratives, practical guidance, and a compassionate sober community to accompany you on your personal path to healing.
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