87: Nonfiction Recs You Need to Read

Show notes: We love a good nonfiction book around here - memoir, self-help, history, you name it, we've read it. Today, we're sharing 10 nonfiction recs with you, with some bonus recs from our podcast patrons. There is absolutely a nonfiction book out there for everyone. Happy listening! Find the time stamped show notes below with links to all of the fun things we mentioned. Support indie bookstores by shopping our picks on Bookshop.org! Something Bookish: [3:36] M: 1) Writer's Coaching 2) Our RTL pen [5:09] S: Love Buzz by Neely Tubati Alexander - out May 2 Our Nonfiction Recs: [11:55] S: Into Thin Air: A Personal Account Of The Everest Disaster by Jon Krakauer [13:26] M: Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs [15:17] S: The Year of Living Danishly: My Twelve Months Unearthing the Secrets of the World's Happiest Country by Helen Russell [16:39] M: Nickel and Dimed by Barbara Ehrenreich [18:20] S: The Beauty in Breaking by Michele Harper [19:45] M: A Stolen Life by Jaycee Dugard [21:05] S: You are a Badass at Making Money by Jen Sincero [22:33] M: The Accidental Creative by Todd Henry [23:32] S: Inside the NBA Bubble by Jared Dudley [25:44] M: The Missing Teacher by Lani Cox [27:23] Nonfiction Recs from Our Patrons: A Knock at Midnight by Brittany K Barnett Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton Stiff by Mary Roach How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann Know My Name by Chanel Miller The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls To Shake the Sleeping Self by Jedidiah Jenkins I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy The Art of Dying Well by Katy Butler "You Just Need to Lose Weight" and 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language by Amanda Montell Shady Characters: The Secret Life of Punctuation, Symbols, and other Typographical Marks by Keith Houston Also Mentioned: Gallup poll on American reading habits Episode 13: Our Nonfiction Must Haves