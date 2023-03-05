Reading Through Life is a weekly podcast by two best friends who would love to live inside a library. We believe that there is no better company than that tower... More
87: Nonfiction Recs You Need to Read
Show notes: We love a good nonfiction book around here - memoir, self-help, history, you name it, we’ve read it. Today, we’re sharing 10 nonfiction recs with you, with some bonus recs from our podcast patrons. There is absolutely a nonfiction book out there for everyone. Happy listening! Click here to join us on Patreon to get an exclusive bookish goodie every single Friday. With fun bonus episode series like: Monthly Overflow Books, Backlist Book Club, The New Books in Our Lives plus a private community for RTL Book Nerds only, you’re going to love being a part of our Patreon. Not only that, but you’re helping to support our show by saying I LOVE WHAT YOU DO. Find the time stamped show notes below with links to all of the fun things we mentioned. Support indie bookstores by shopping our picks on Bookshop.org! Something Bookish: [3:36] M: 1) Writer’s Coaching 2) Our RTL pen [5:09] S: Love Buzz by Neely Tubati Alexander - out May 2 Our Nonfiction Recs: [11:55] S: Into Thin Air: A Personal Account Of The Everest Disaster by Jon Krakauer [13:26] M: Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs [15:17] S: The Year of Living Danishly: My Twelve Months Unearthing the Secrets of the World's Happiest Country by Helen Russell [16:39] M: Nickel and Dimed by Barbara Ehrenreich [18:20] S: The Beauty in Breaking by Michele Harper [19:45] M: A Stolen Life by Jaycee Dugard [21:05] S: You are a Badass at Making Money by Jen Sincero [22:33] M: The Accidental Creative by Todd Henry [23:32] S: Inside the NBA Bubble by Jared Dudley [25:44] M: The Missing Teacher by Lani Cox [27:23] Nonfiction Recs from Our Patrons: A Knock at Midnight by Brittany K Barnett Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton Stiff by Mary Roach How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann Know My Name by Chanel Miller The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls To Shake the Sleeping Self by Jedidiah Jenkins I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy The Art of Dying Well by Katy Butler “You Just Need to Lose Weight” and 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language by Amanda Montell Shady Characters: The Secret Life of Punctuation, Symbols, and other Typographical Marks by Keith Houston Also Mentioned: Gallup poll on American reading habits Episode 13: Our Nonfiction Must Haves Follow RTL on Instagram: @readingthroughlifepod Follow Sarah on Instagram: @sarahhartleycoaching Follow Mia on Instagram: @fastlifeinslowlane + @thekindredwriters * The books noted above contain affiliate links. This means that we may get a small kickback if you purchase through our links, at no additional cost to you.
5/3/2023
29:26
86: Long Books We Love
Show notes: We love long books and we cannot lie! OK, maybe Mia loves them more than Sarah. But today we’re talking about the pros and cons of long books, and also sharing some that we love. What are your thoughts on long books? Click here to join us on Patreon to get an exclusive bookish goodie every single Friday. With fun bonus episode series like: Monthly Overflow Books, Backlist Book Club, The New Books in Our Lives plus a private community for RTL Book Nerds only, you’re going to love being a part of our Patreon. Not only that, but you’re helping to support our show by saying I LOVE WHAT YOU DO. Find the time stamped show notes below with links to all of the fun things we mentioned. Support indie bookstores by shopping our picks on Bookshop.org! Something Bookish: [3:21] M: Sparrow by James Hynes [4:54] S: Reminder to get bookish gift cards for the book nerds in your life. Our Favorite Long Books: [11:45] S: Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead [12:45] M: Outlander by Diana Gabaldon [14:01] S: The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern [14:43] M: A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara [15:25] S: Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir [16:26] M: The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver [17:35] S: Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé [18:26] M: A Promised Land by Barack Obama [19:40] S: The Alice Network by Kate Quinn [20:52] M: Songs in Ordinary Time by Mary McGarry Morris [22:05] S: Honorable mentions (448 pages): The Displacements by Bruce Holsinger The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by VE Schwab The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer [22:43] M: Fairy Tale by Stephen King [24:05] M: The Book Thief by Markus Zusak Follow RTL on Instagram: @readingthroughlifepod Follow Sarah on Instagram: @thekindredvoice Follow Mia on Instagram: @miasutton5 * The books noted above contain affiliate links. This means that we may get a small kickback if you purchase through our links, at no additional cost to you.
4/26/2023
26:22
85: Would You Rather, The Bookish Edition
Show notes: We don’t really know why we do these things to ourselves, but in this episode, we’re answering a bunch of impossible “would you rather” questions about books and authors. Come listen to us be annoyed by the questions but also be equally amused by them. Cue the giggling! Click here to join us on Patreon to get an exclusive bookish goodie every single Friday. With fun bonus episode series like: Monthly Overflow Books, Backlist Book Club, The New Books in Our Lives plus a private community for RTL Book Nerds only, you’re going to love being a part of our Patreon. Not only that, but you’re helping to support our show by saying I LOVE WHAT YOU DO. Find the time stamped show notes below with links to all of the fun things we mentioned. Support indie bookstores by shopping our picks on Bookshop.org! Something Bookish: [3:58] M: Cold People by Tom Rob Smith Episode 79: What We Read in February Sarah’s Pangobooks shop [6:29] S: Doodles from the Boogie Down by Stephanie Rodriguez, with a special review from Henry Also Mentioned: Most of the “would you rather” questions are from this blog post, 65 Conversation Questions About Books and Reading Follow RTL on Instagram: @readingthroughlifepod Follow Sarah on Instagram: @thekindredvoice Follow Mia on Instagram: @miasutton5 * The books noted above contain affiliate links. This means that we may get a small kickback if you purchase through our links, at no additional cost to you.
4/19/2023
28:09
84: Apps + Products to Enhance Your Reading
Show notes: You know when you’re reading and you are in the zone and everything just feels right with the world? Yeah, we love that feeling. Today, we’re talking about the apps and products that help us get into that reading sweet spot. We’ve gathered this list through the hard, hard work (ha!) of being book nerds, just for you. Click here to join us on Patreon to get an exclusive bookish goodie every single Friday. With fun bonus episode series like: Monthly Overflow Books, Backlist Book Club, The New Books in Our Lives plus a private community for RTL Book Nerds only, you’re going to love being a part of our Patreon. Not only that, but you’re helping to support our show by saying I LOVE WHAT YOU DO. Find the time stamped show notes below with links to all of the fun things we mentioned. Support indie bookstores by shopping our picks on Bookshop.org! Something Bookish: [3:53] S: Have people pick a number from your TBR list and then read those picks [5:10] M: RTL pod merch shop Our Favorite Bookish Apps: [9:16] S: Pango Fable Storygraph Scribd Libby [13:47] M: Goodreads Kindle Amazon Glose Our Favorite Bookish Products: [17:45] M: Kindle Kindle cover with built in stand Bookmarks Ear pods for audiobooks [18:51] S: Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Oasis Book light Book stand Book tabs Bookshelf Apple Airpods Miscellaneous Reading Time Accoutrements: [23:22] M: Fuzzy EVERYTHING (socks, robes, blankets, pajamas) Snacks Oil diffuser + essential oils S: Cozy blanket Candle warmer Book subscriptions (Book of the Month) Calm app Follow RTL on Instagram: @readingthroughlifepod Follow Sarah on Instagram: @thekindredvoice Follow Mia on Instagram: @miasutton5 * The books noted above contain affiliate links. This means that we may get a small kickback if you purchase through our links, at no additional cost to you.
4/12/2023
27:47
83: What We Read in March
Show notes: Our birthday month is over and we’re kinda bummed. But we’re never bummed by books, thankfully. In this episode, we’re sharing 10 books we read in March 2023. As always, there’s a mix of genres to suit all your reading tastes. Happy listening! Click here to join us on Patreon to get an exclusive bookish goodie every single Friday. With fun bonus episode series like: Monthly Overflow Books, Backlist Book Club, The New Books in Our Lives plus a private community for RTL Book Nerds only, you’re going to love being a part of our Patreon. Not only that, but you’re helping to support our show by saying I LOVE WHAT YOU DO. Find the time stamped show notes below with links to all of the fun things we mentioned. Support indie bookstores by shopping our picks on Bookshop.org! Something Bookish: [5:08] M: Drowning Practice by Mike Meginnis [6:28] S: 3 books from Savannah trip: The Editor by Steven Rowley Sea of Tranquility by Emily St John Mandel All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir Our March Reads: [10:03] M: The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay [12:20] S: Already Enough by Lisa Olivera [13:43] M: Runaway Groomsman by Meghan Quinn [15:11] S: Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld [17:59] M: The Girl in the Storm by Annabelle Fogerty [19:57] S: Station Eleven by Emily St John Mandel [23:12] M: Light Reclaimed: Billie Knight by Teja Rhae Watson [26:02] S: Life As We Knew It by Susan Beth Pfeffer [27:49] M: River Woman, River Demon by Jennifer Givhan [30:14] S: Crazy Stupid Bromance by Lyssa Kay Adams [32:08] The Other Books We Read in March Follow RTL on Instagram: @readingthroughlifepod Follow Sarah on Instagram: @thekindredvoice Follow Mia on Instagram: @miasutton5 * The books noted above contain affiliate links. This means that we may get a small kickback if you purchase through our links, at no additional cost to you.
