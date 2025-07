About رادیو دستنوشته‌ها

Radio Dastneveshteha podcast focuses on modern Iranian history utilizing various archives such as Harvard's Iranian Oral History Projects, and other notable archives. The first season covers various topics such as 1961 Teacher's General Strike, 1987 Mecca Incident, and 40 Years of Post-Revolution Iranian Music. Season 2, Ayatollah's Spokesman is a deep dive into Sadegh Ghotbzadeh's Personal and Political Life.