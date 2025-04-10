Paradise on the Edge

The islands of the Pacific Ocean are on the frontline of climate change. Sea level rise will eventually erase some from the map and make many more uninhabitable. Tom Heap and Helen Czerski hear from the people of the region and explore its stunning wildlife both above and below the waves.With them in the studio are Professor Tammy Horton from the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton and BBC One Show naturalist, Mike Dilger. Tammy studies- and names- some of the thousands of creatures recently discovered living at depths of 4-6km in the Pacific's Clarion Clipperton Zone, while Mike has just returned from the bird-watching trip of a lifetime, spotting the extraordinary Birds of Paradise of Papua New Guinea.Samoan climate journalist Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson joins in the conversation to consider how Pacific islanders respond to the prevailing narratives around climate change. She says that the islanders have no wish to be presented as victims and are well placed to stand up for their rights in international climate negotiations and to actively lead efforts to maintain their rich cultures, despite the rising tides.Producer: Alasdair CrossAssistant Producer: Toby FieldResearcher: Harrison JonesRare Earth is produced in association with the Open University