From ancient Rome onwards our civilisation has been built on concrete. It's incredibly useful but emits huge quantities of carbon dioxide in its production. What are the alternatives? Tom Heap and Helen Czerski explore the issues with a panel of experts: Professor Colin Hills from Greenwich University, Smith Mordak Chief Executive of UK Green Building Council, and structural engineer Roma Agrawal, who worked on the construction of London's tallest building, the Shard.Producer: Emma CampbellAssistant Producer: Toby FieldResearcher: Harrison JonesRare Earth is produced in association with the Open University
Paradise on the Edge
The islands of the Pacific Ocean are on the frontline of climate change. Sea level rise will eventually erase some from the map and make many more uninhabitable. Tom Heap and Helen Czerski hear from the people of the region and explore its stunning wildlife both above and below the waves.With them in the studio are Professor Tammy Horton from the National Oceanography Centre in Southampton and BBC One Show naturalist, Mike Dilger. Tammy studies- and names- some of the thousands of creatures recently discovered living at depths of 4-6km in the Pacific's Clarion Clipperton Zone, while Mike has just returned from the bird-watching trip of a lifetime, spotting the extraordinary Birds of Paradise of Papua New Guinea.Samoan climate journalist Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson joins in the conversation to consider how Pacific islanders respond to the prevailing narratives around climate change. She says that the islanders have no wish to be presented as victims and are well placed to stand up for their rights in international climate negotiations and to actively lead efforts to maintain their rich cultures, despite the rising tides.Producer: Alasdair CrossAssistant Producer: Toby FieldResearcher: Harrison JonesRare Earth is produced in association with the Open University
How to Clean Up the Shipping Industry
The shipping industry is an enormous source of pollution. Ships burn dirty fuel oil that helps contribute to the industry's global carbon emissions and even in port they continue to belch out noxious fumes that pollute the air of many of our major port cities. Tom Heap and Helen Czerski search for the solutions, from a return to sailing ships to new fuels - and even the possibility of ships being more like penguins - with a panel including:Paddy Rodgers, Director (Chief Executive) of Royal Museums Greenwich and former CEO of EuronavTristan Smith, Professor of Energy and Transport, Bartlett School of Environment, Energy & Resources (UCL) Aoife O’Leary, CEO of Opportunity GreenProducer: Beth Sagar-FentonAssistant Producers: Toby Field and Harrison JonesRare Earth is produced in association with the Open University
Forever Chemicals
PFAS chemicals are all around us. They're used in frying pans, food packaging and waterproof coats but they have been linked to thyroid disease, liver damage and cancer. The trouble is that PFAS just doesn't go away- these 'forever chemicals' build up in our bodies and the environment.Tom Heap and Helen Czerski look back at the invention of these miracle chemicals, their use in the Second World War and the Space Race and meet Robert Bilott, the American lawyer who held the PFAS manufacturers to account, going head to head with the enormous DuPont corporation. They're also joined by Stephanie Metzger of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Hannah Evans from the environmental charity Fidra and by the journalist Leana Hosea of Watershed Investigations.Producer: Alasdair CrossAssistant Producer: Toby FieldRare Earth is produced in association with the Open University
The Hole That Changed the World
40 years ago a hole was discovered in the ozone layer. It provoked an international effort to ban the chemicals that were destroying our protection from the sun. Tom Heap and Helen Czerski are joined by Jonathan Shanklin, one of the team that realised that CFC chemicals used in aerosol cans and refrigerants were helping to create a 20 million square kilometre hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica. Also on the panel they speak to Alice Bell, author of ‘Our Biggest Experiment: a history of the climate crisis’ and head of policy, climate and health at Wellcome, and Bristol University's Professor Matt Rigby who helps monitor how well countries are sticking to their promises on protecting the ozone layer.They discuss the unparalleled international unity that swiftly banned the worst of the ozone-destroying chemicals, and ask why we can't come up with a similar solution for manmade climate change. Tom will be meeting the detectives dedicated to hunting down the chemicals that still threaten the ozone layer and come with an enormous cost to the climate.Featuring contributions from:Jonathan Shanklin - Emeritus Fellow, British Antarctic SurveyMatthew Rigby - Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry, University of BristolAlice Bell - Head of Policy: Climate and Health, WellcomeProducer: Beth Sagar-Fenton
Assistant Producer: Toby FieldRare Earth is produced in collaboration with the Open University