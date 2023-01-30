Radio Westeros E79 - Arya Stark, part 3

We're back with part 3 of our series on Arya Stark! In this episode we cover much of her ASoS arc -- from travels with the Brotherhood Without Banners, up to her journey to the Twins with Sandor Clegane. Themes of captivity, identity, mercy, and justice predominate, as well as Arya's increasing awareness of moral greyness. Plus the Ghost of High Heart, R'hllor, Edric Dayne and more!