George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels are our focus; now covering HBO's House of the Dragon. Analysis and theories, readings, adverts from Westeros, ...
Radio Westeros E79 - Arya Stark, part 3
We're back with part 3 of our series on Arya Stark! In this episode we cover much of her ASoS arc -- from travels with the Brotherhood Without Banners, up to her journey to the Twins with Sandor Clegane. Themes of captivity, identity, mercy, and justice predominate, as well as Arya's increasing awareness of moral greyness. Plus the Ghost of High Heart, R'hllor, Edric Dayne and more!
6/30/2023
2:20:13
Radio Westeros E78 - The Children of the Forest
In part three of our series on magical species of ASOIAF we explore Westeros' indigenous people known as the children of the forest, their relationship with the Old Gods and the weirwood trees, and the magical abilities commonly associated with them -- skinchanging, greenseeing and greendreams.
5/22/2023
2:07:57
Radio Westeros E77 - Arya Stark, part 2
In part two of our series on Arya Stark we cover her months at Harrenhal, first under Lannister control and then under Roose Bolton; as well as her escape and trek into the Riverlands seeking her family, up to her encounter with a group of King's Men at the Inn of the Kneeling Man.
3/31/2023
2:18:47
Radio Westeros E76 - The Others
Join us on a journey into the far north as we explore who the Others are, how they came to be, what they want, and when they might begin to play a more prominent role in ASoIaF. Lots of lore and predictions to dig into here, plus ice zombies!
2/28/2023
2:18:29
Radio Westeros E75 - Arya Stark, part 1
In the first installment of our new series on Arya Stark, we follow her journey from Winterfell to King's Landing, and from King's Landing to Harrenhal.
