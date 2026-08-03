Our deep dive into the war known as Robert’s Rebellion or The War of the Usurper, depending on where you sit. Following on from our analysis of the YOTFS we look at all the events that instigated the conflict, its early days, and its defining battles, right up through the fall of King’s Landing, with the forthcoming part two covering all that came after the infamous sack of the Targaryen capital. Support us on Patreon



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