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Radio Westeros ASOIAF Podcast

Radio Westeros
ArtsBooks
Radio Westeros ASOIAF Podcast
Latest episode

169 episodes

  • Radio Westeros ASOIAF Podcast

    Radio Westeros E103 - Robert's Rebellion, part 1

    08/03/2026 | 2h 26 mins.
    Our deep dive into the war known as Robert’s Rebellion or The War of the Usurper, depending on where you sit. Following on from our analysis of the YOTFS we look at all the events that instigated the conflict, its early days, and its defining battles, right up through the fall of King’s Landing, with the forthcoming part two covering all that came after the infamous sack of the Targaryen capital. Support us on Patreon

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Radio Westeros ASOIAF Podcast

    Radio Westeros E102 - Hidden Identities

    05/29/2026 | 2h 18 mins.
    Hidden identities in Westeros aren't just an overused fandom trope - they're an important part of the story George is telling. We explore how and why the theme is used throughout the saga and perhaps more importantly - we dive deep into four hidden identity theories, suggesting secret identities for Lem Lemoncloak, Melisandre, and Quaithe plus an all new one you haven't heard before! Support us on Patreon! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Radio Westeros ASOIAF Podcast

    Radio Westeros E101 - The Blackfyre Rebellions, part 1

    04/06/2026 | 2h 16 mins.
    We begin our coverage of the Blackfyre Rebellions with a look at the state of the realm in the decades before Daemon Blackfyre rebelled against his half brother Daeron, his backstory, Daeron's reign, who was involved in the rebellion and why, and the events as we know them leading up to the Redgrass Field, and its aftermath. Support us on Patreon! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Radio Westeros ASOIAF Podcast

    Radio Westeros E100 - The Prince That Was Promised and Azor Ahai Reborn

    02/11/2026 | 2h 29 mins.
    For our one hundredth episode, it's an epic journey into the chosen one prophecies of ASOIAF. Join us as we break down all the details of the prince that was promised and Azor Ahai Reborn, including a close look at all the possible candidates. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Radio Westeros ASOIAF Podcast

    LG and Friends - Livestream 8 - Melisandre, ADwD w/BWord

    01/22/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    In this livestream we welcomed longtime friend BWord from Kissed By Fire podcast to talk about one of her favorite chapters in ASoIaF - Melisandre in ADwD. Support us on patreon! Find Kissed By Fire here Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Radio Westeros ASOIAF Podcast
George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire (ASoIaF) novels are our focus: Analysis and theories, readings, adverts from Westeros, music from the fandom, guests, and more, with your hosts yolkboy and Lady Gwynhyfvar. Radio Westeros is the only radio station this side of Asshai... Spoilers all books!Support: patreon.com/radiowesteros Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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