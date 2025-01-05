Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicLofi & Chill Mixtapes 🧑‍💻☺️🧘😴
Listen to Lofi & Chill Mixtapes 🧑‍💻☺️🧘😴 in the App
Listen to Lofi & Chill Mixtapes 🧑‍💻☺️🧘😴 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Lofi & Chill Mixtapes 🧑‍💻☺️🧘😴

Podcast Lofi & Chill Mixtapes 🧑‍💻☺️🧘😴
Pueblo Vista
The internet is awesome, but you can't download love. Only beat-tapes. The sound of Pueblo Vista is an amalgamation of carefully curated, eloquent and soothing ...
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 148
  • wistoragic ~ 138 ~ sleepy beats // lofi mix
    wistoragic 🎬 characterized by lingering sadness and nostalgia following the recent end of a great story ~ a compilation of smooth, lo-fi, jazzy and chill beats perfect for relaxation, study, work or something else ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ Tracklist: 00:00:00 leo.drummer & Toti Cisneros - Somnolence 00:02:19 nrg - snowflakes 00:04:54 Dpsht - back when we used to 00:06:52 Electricsheep42 - At the end 00:08:33 NTRLY & Loris Mils - The magic flute 00:11:13 Pueblo Vista - I'm tired 00:13:14 Dan Foster - Sweet home 00:15:47 Pueblo Vista - Nostalgic memoirs 00:18:30 Simon F.R.E.S.H. - Vandring 00:20:37 kümmel - Morning paddle 00:23:24 Dpsth - wandering soul 00:25:21 kümmel - the ferry home 00:28:30 nitsche - Firefly 00:30:25 DertyLee - Poolside Coffee ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ pueblo vista. ▶ Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/1p03eo...FG5sXEMs3lGFEwb ▶ Apple Music: music.apple.com/gr/artist/pueb...ista/1414493728 ▶ Podcast: pvmm.ffm.to/mixtapes ▶ More links: pvmm.ffm.to/lofidad ▶ Email: [email protected] ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ #lofi #chillbeats #instrumental #beats #lofibeats #lofi #lofihiphop #lofihiphopbeat #lofihiphopbeats #chilllofi #chilllofihiphop #chilllofimusic #lofimusicwithoutlyrics #lofimusicforsleep #lofimusicforstudying #studylofi #studylofimusic #lofihiphopmix #lofihiphopmixtape #lofimixtape #musicforstudying #lofiforstudy #chillhop #citypopbeats #hiphopbeat #chillhiphop
    --------  
    1:05:32
  • nyctophilia ~ 137 ~ chill lofi beats // cozy instrumentals
    nyctophilia 🌃 love of darkness or night. finding relaxation or comfort in the darkness ~ a compilation of smooth, lo-fi, jazzy and chill beats perfect for relaxation, study, work or something else ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ Tracklist: 00:00:00 Melancholy of a midnight flame 00:02:42 Muted tones 00:04:54 Where the nightflowers bloom 00:07:22 Crimson stars and obsidian dreams 00:09:28 Lover's shadow waltz 00:12:17 Aurora's hiden lover 00:14:18 Dancers with the dusk 00:16:27 Embrace of the eternal twilight 00:18:32 The phantom's serenade 00:20:10 Velvet murmurs 00:23:40 Shadows painted in starlight 00:26:16 Eclipse of the heart's desire 00:29:53 Beneath the ebon canopy ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ pueblo vista. ▶ Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/1p03eo...FG5sXEMs3lGFEwb ▶ Apple Music: music.apple.com/gr/artist/pueb...ista/1414493728 ▶ Podcast: pvmm.ffm.to/mixtapes ▶ More links: pvmm.ffm.to/lofidad ▶ Email: [email protected] ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ #lofi #chillbeats #instrumental #beats #lofibeats #lofi #lofihiphop #lofihiphopbeat #lofihiphopbeats #chilllofi #chilllofihiphop #chilllofimusic #lofimusicwithoutlyrics #lofimusicforsleep #lofimusicforstudying #studylofi #studylofimusic #lofihiphopmix #lofihiphopmixtape #lofimixtape #musicforstudying #lofiforstudy #chillhop #citypopbeats #hiphopbeat #chillhiphop
    --------  
    1:06:17
  • eramnesia ~ 136 ~ lofi hip hop mix // jazzhop beats
    eramnesia 🦋 the realization of being born in the wrong time period and wishing to live in another ~ a compilation of smooth, lo-fi, jazzy and chill beats perfect for relaxation, study, work or something else ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ Tracklist: 00:00:00 Tyler.I - first snowfall 00:02:12 DIDI LOW & Gianni - The pact 00:04:21 Marco Fenyes - Winter fantasy 00:06:31 Glöckler & Modranicht - Call of the night 00:09:11 Pueblo Vista & Glöckler - Crimson & evergreen 00:11:54 franz. - Late nights 00:14:29 Divint - Mope 00:16:32 Pueblo Vista - Frosted frequencies 00:18:41 WisSu - Vacant 00:21:11 Dpsht & kidstrange - Passengers 00:23:05 Milo Maven & Pueblo Vista - Blue galaxy 00:25:32 Pueblo Vista - Silent flurries 00:27:40 Symoo - Winter lights 00:29:16 Pueblo Vista - December Echoes 00:31:57 Pueblo Vista - Warm blazers and hot coco ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ pueblo vista. § Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/1p03eo...FG5sXEMs3lGFEwb § Apple Music: music.apple.com/gr/artist/pueb...ista/1414493728 § More links: pvmm.ffm.to/lofidad § Email: [email protected] ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ #lofi #chillbeats #instrumental #beats #lofibeats #lofi #lofihiphop #lofihiphopbeat #lofihiphopbeats #chilllofi #chilllofihiphop #chilllofimusic #lofimusicwithoutlyrics #lofimusicforsleep #lofimusicforstudying #studylofi #studylofimusic #lofihiphopmix #lofihiphopmixtape #lofimixtape #musicforstudying #lofiforstudy #chillhop #citypopbeats #hiphopbeat #chillhiphop
    --------  
    1:08:16
  • novalunosis ~ 135 ~ chill instrumentals // lofi beats
    novalunosis ✨ the state of relaxation and wander meant experienced while gazing upon the stars ~ a compilation of smooth, lo-fi, jazzy and chill beats perfect for relaxation, study, work or something else. ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ Tracklist: 00:00 Snorlads & pevanni - saudade 02:44 Dpsht - polaroid 04:23 spring flowers in my hair 06:16 kidstrange - she's so divine 08:06 keseki - sky bloom 10:34 pevanni & DENYCE - to feel whole again 12:56 s-ilo, Jukujekku & milan beats - Rising above 15:16 woundbeats - stellar rainfall 17:28 lizlov - koda 19:27 YUXiANG - embellish 21:46 Releaf & Lo-Fi Tigers - Radial symmetry 23:48 Goslow, Etherealplcs & Mariussax - Phuket love letters 26:21 Midnight whispers 29:09 nrg & Lo-Fi Tigers - Blue waves through your eyes 31:31 Goslow & Etherealplcs - Lava lamp ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ pueblo vista. § Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/1p03eo...FG5sXEMs3lGFEwb § Apple Music: music.apple.com/gr/artist/pueb...ista/1414493728 § More links: pvmm.ffm.to/lofidad § Email: [email protected] ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ artwork by: aoiaiaiainu instagram.com/aoiaiaiainu ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ #lofi #chillbeats #instrumental #beats #lofibeats #lofi #lofihiphop #lofihiphopbeat #lofihiphopbeats #chilllofi #chilllofihiphop #chilllofimusic #lofimusicwithoutlyrics #lofimusicforsleep #lofimusicforstudying #studylofi #studylofimusic #lofihiphopmix #lofihiphopmixtape #lofimixtape #musicforstudying #lofiforstudy #chillhop #citypopbeats #hiphopbeat #chillhiphop
    --------  
    1:07:46
  • hyompora ~ 134 ~ lofi instrumentals // cozy beats mix
    hyompora 🌊 The sense of serene connectedness experienced while listening to the flowing of water ~ a compilation of smooth, lo-fi, jazzy and chill beats perfect for relaxation, study, work or something else. ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ Tracklist: 00:00:00 Moonlit melancholy 00:02:20 Philoxenia 00:04:36 Nyctophilia 00:07:04 Alexithymia 00:08:57 Plethora 00:11:11 Springtime vibes 00:14:10 Photosynthesis 00:16:03 Midnight solitude 00:18:09 Filotimo 00:20:19 Philophobia 00:22:24 Anagapesis 00:24:07 Flower blossoms 00:26:08 Diaphonous 00:28:24 Petrichor 00:30:23 Paramnesia 00:32:32 Destinesia ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ pueblo vista. § Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/1p03eo...FG5sXEMs3lGFEwb § Apple Music: music.apple.com/gr/artist/pueb...ista/1414493728 § More links: pvmm.ffm.to/lofidad § Email: [email protected] ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ ▄ #lofi #chillbeats #instrumental #beats #lofibeats #lofi #lofihiphop #lofihiphopbeat #lofihiphopbeats #chilllofi #chilllofihiphop #chilllofimusic #lofimusicwithoutlyrics #lofimusicforsleep #lofimusicforstudying #studylofi #studylofimusic #lofihiphopmix #lofihiphopmixtape #lofimixtape #musicforstudying #lofiforstudy #chillhop #citypopbeats #hiphopbeat #chillhiphop
    --------  
    1:10:34

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Lofi & Chill Mixtapes 🧑‍💻☺️🧘😴

The internet is awesome, but you can't download love. Only beat-tapes. The sound of Pueblo Vista is an amalgamation of carefully curated, eloquent and soothing beats. Perfect for background music, study, relaxation, chill, sleep or that cozy morning coffee. The style is chill out music to lo-fi hip hop, chillhop, jazzhop, and sometimes ambient and electronica. The goal of our creative label & collective in order to cultivate and nourish it’s community while putting out purposeful music. Be a solid foundation to up-coming artists as well introduce established ones to new audiences.
Podcast website

Listen to Lofi & Chill Mixtapes 🧑‍💻☺️🧘😴, The Joe Budden Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Lofi & Chill Mixtapes 🧑‍💻☺️🧘😴: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/7/2025 - 2:18:44 PM