About Lofi & Chill Mixtapes 🧑‍💻☺️🧘😴

The internet is awesome, but you can't download love. Only beat-tapes. The sound of Pueblo Vista is an amalgamation of carefully curated, eloquent and soothing beats. Perfect for background music, study, relaxation, chill, sleep or that cozy morning coffee. The style is chill out music to lo-fi hip hop, chillhop, jazzhop, and sometimes ambient and electronica. The goal of our creative label & collective in order to cultivate and nourish it’s community while putting out purposeful music. Be a solid foundation to up-coming artists as well introduce established ones to new audiences.