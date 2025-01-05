Lofi & Chill Mixtapes 🧑‍💻☺️🧘😴

nyctophilia 🌃 love of darkness or night. finding relaxation or comfort in the darkness ~ a compilation of smooth, lo-fi, jazzy and chill beats perfect for relaxation, study, work or something else
Tracklist:
00:00:00 Melancholy of a midnight flame
00:02:42 Muted tones
00:04:54 Where the nightflowers bloom
00:07:22 Crimson stars and obsidian dreams
00:09:28 Lover's shadow waltz
00:12:17 Aurora's hiden lover
00:14:18 Dancers with the dusk
00:16:27 Embrace of the eternal twilight
00:18:32 The phantom's serenade
00:20:10 Velvet murmurs
00:23:40 Shadows painted in starlight
00:26:16 Eclipse of the heart's desire
00:29:53 Beneath the ebon canopy
pueblo vista.
eramnesia ~ 136 ~ lofi hip hop mix // jazzhop beats
eramnesia 🦋 the realization of being born in the wrong time period and wishing to live in another ~ a compilation of smooth, lo-fi, jazzy and chill beats perfect for relaxation, study, work or something else
Tracklist:
00:00:00 Tyler.I - first snowfall
00:02:12 DIDI LOW & Gianni - The pact
00:04:21 Marco Fenyes - Winter fantasy
00:06:31 Glöckler & Modranicht - Call of the night
00:09:11 Pueblo Vista & Glöckler - Crimson & evergreen
00:11:54 franz. - Late nights
00:14:29 Divint - Mope
00:16:32 Pueblo Vista - Frosted frequencies
00:18:41 WisSu - Vacant
00:21:11 Dpsht & kidstrange - Passengers
00:23:05 Milo Maven & Pueblo Vista - Blue galaxy
00:25:32 Pueblo Vista - Silent flurries
00:27:40 Symoo - Winter lights
00:29:16 Pueblo Vista - December Echoes
00:31:57 Pueblo Vista - Warm blazers and hot coco
pueblo vista.
The internet is awesome, but you can't download love. Only beat-tapes. The sound of Pueblo Vista is an amalgamation of carefully curated, eloquent and soothing beats. Perfect for background music, study, relaxation, chill, sleep or that cozy morning coffee. The style is chill out music to lo-fi hip hop, chillhop, jazzhop, and sometimes ambient and electronica. The goal of our creative label & collective in order to cultivate and nourish it’s community while putting out purposeful music. Be a solid foundation to up-coming artists as well introduce established ones to new audiences.