This is the place to catch up on what's going on in the world of pop music, from reactions to charts and much more.
  • Ranking the BLACKPINK Solo Albums and an Interview with Ravyn Lenae
    Today on the Pod Pod, I rank the three BLACKPINK solo albums so far and play my chat with Ravyn Lenae as her song 'Love Me Not' goes viral. We also hear Lady Gaga's acoustic version of 'Abracadabra' and Sabrina Carpenter's unexpected cover.Follow PopSamCam on TikTok⁠⁠Follow PopSamCam on Instagram⁠⁠Follow PopSamCam on YouTube
    20:51
  • Lady Gaga Creates 'Mayhem' and BANKS Reveals Her Perfect Pop Song
    It's the first episode of The Pop Pod! Today, we're talking the seventh Lady Gaga album, 'Mayhem'. I'm answering your questions and talking about where it's predicted to land on the charts. I've also got BANKS in to tell me what her perfect pop song is. Follow PopSamCam on TikTokFollow PopSamCam on InstagramFollow PopSamCam on YouTube
    16:57
  • Brat Overrated? TTPD Over-hated? Responding to Your 2024 Controversial Music Opinions
    You always have plenty of opinions on music which I love so for this episode I asked you to submit some of your 2024 hot takes. Here I touch on everything from Brat's hype to Taylor Swift's continued to dominance and everything in between.
    23:08
  • The Best Albums of 2024
    Counting down what I think are the best albums of the year including Charli XCX 'Brat', Sabrina Carpenter 'Short N Sweet', Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' and more.
    28:56
  • Best & Worst Songs of 2024
    I'm counting down the best 20 songs of 2024 including Charli XCX, Beyoncé, JADE and many more. Plus, I'll take you through what I think were the worst songs of the year.
