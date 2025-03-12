Lady Gaga Creates 'Mayhem' and BANKS Reveals Her Perfect Pop Song

It's the first episode of The Pop Pod! Today, we're talking the seventh Lady Gaga album, 'Mayhem'. I'm answering your questions and talking about where it's predicted to land on the charts. I've also got BANKS in to tell me what her perfect pop song is. Follow PopSamCam on TikTokFollow PopSamCam on InstagramFollow PopSamCam on YouTube