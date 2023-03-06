Celebrating the work of Bob Dylan, one song at a time. More
Pod Dylan #265 – Tulsa
Rob welcomes back fellow BobCats Roberta Rakove and Matt Simonsen to discuss their time at the World of Bob Dylan Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Have a question or comment?
Contact: https://fmpods.com/podcasts/poddylan
Follow us on Twitter: @Pod_Dylan
POD DYLAN "Jukebox" T-Shirt now available: https://www.etsy.com/shop/RobKellyCreative
Complete list of all songs covered so far: http://fireandwaterpodcast.com/podcast/pod-dylan-the-songs
This podcast is part of the FM Podcast Network.
Thanks for listening!
6/17/2023
1:17:08
Pod Dylan #264 – Clean Cut Kid
Rob welcomes fellow BobCat Adam Putzer to discuss "Clean Cut Kid", from 1985's EMPIRE BURLESQUE.
6/10/2023
1:01:02
Pod Dylan #263 – Jokerman
Rob welcomes fellow BobCat Mark Copley to discuss the religious themes of"Jokerman", from 1983's INFIDELS.
6/3/2023
1:05:28
Pod Dylan #262 – Baby Stop Crying
Rob welcomes fellow BobCat Rhodri Evans to discuss "Baby Stop Crying", from 1978's STREET-LEGAL.
5/27/2023
44:08
Pod Dylan #261 – Isis
Rob welcomes back fellow BobCat Pete Bylone for a deep dive on "Isis", from 1976's DESIRE.
