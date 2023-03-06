Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Pod Dylan in the App
Listen to Pod Dylan in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Pod Dylan

Pod Dylan

Podcast Pod Dylan
Podcast Pod Dylan

Pod Dylan

The Freewheelin' Rob Kelly
add
Celebrating the work of Bob Dylan, one song at a time. More
MusicMusic CommentaryMusicMusic History
Celebrating the work of Bob Dylan, one song at a time. More

Available Episodes

5 of 214
  • Pod Dylan #265 – Tulsa
    Rob welcomes back fellow BobCats Roberta Rakove and Matt Simonsen to discuss their time at the World of Bob Dylan Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Have a question or comment? Contact: https://fmpods.com/podcasts/poddylan Follow us on Twitter: @Pod_Dylan POD DYLAN "Jukebox" T-Shirt now available: https://www.etsy.com/shop/RobKellyCreative Complete list of all songs covered so far: http://fireandwaterpodcast.com/podcast/pod-dylan-the-songs This podcast is part of the FM Podcast Network. Thanks for listening!
    6/17/2023
    1:17:08
  • Pod Dylan #264 – Clean Cut Kid
    Rob welcomes fellow BobCat Adam Putzer to discuss "Clean Cut Kid", from 1985's EMPIRE BURLESQUE. Have a question or comment? Contact: https://fmpods.com/podcasts/poddylan Follow us on Twitter: @Pod_Dylan POD DYLAN "Jukebox" T-Shirt now available: https://www.etsy.com/shop/RobKellyCreative Complete list of all songs covered so far: http://fireandwaterpodcast.com/podcast/pod-dylan-the-songs Buy this song on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/empire-burlesque-remastered/717155647 This podcast is part of the FM Podcast Network. Thanks for listening!
    6/10/2023
    1:01:02
  • Pod Dylan #263 – Jokerman
    Rob welcomes fellow BobCat Mark Copley to discuss the religious themes of"Jokerman", from 1983's INFIDELS. Have a question or comment? Contact: https://fmpods.com/podcasts/poddylan Follow us on Twitter: @Pod_Dylan POD DYLAN "Jukebox" T-Shirt now available: https://www.etsy.com/shop/RobKellyCreative Complete list of all songs covered so far: http://fireandwaterpodcast.com/podcast/pod-dylan-the-songs Buy this song on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/infidels/175434756 This podcast is part of the FM Podcast Network. Thanks for listening!
    6/3/2023
    1:05:28
  • Pod Dylan #262 – Baby Stop Crying
    Rob welcomes fellow BobCat Rhodri Evans to discuss "Baby Stop Crying", from 1978's STREET-LEGAL. Have a question or comment? Contact: https://fmpods.com/podcasts/poddylan Follow us on Twitter: @Pod_Dylan POD DYLAN "Jukebox" T-Shirt now available: https://www.etsy.com/shop/RobKellyCreative Complete list of all songs covered so far: http://fireandwaterpodcast.com/podcast/pod-dylan-the-songs Buy this song on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/street-legal-remastered/717151845 This podcast is part of the FM Podcast Network. Thanks for listening!
    5/27/2023
    44:08
  • Pod Dylan #261 – Isis
    Rob welcomes back fellow BobCat Pete Bylone for a deep dive on "Isis", from 1976's DESIRE. Have a question or comment? E-MAIL: [email protected] Follow us on Twitter: @Pod_Dylan POD DYLAN "Jukebox" T-Shirt now available: https://www.etsy.com/shop/RobKellyCreative Complete list of all songs covered so far: http://fireandwaterpodcast.com/podcast/pod-dylan-the-songs Buy this song on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/desire/181455682 Find out more about Equality Texas here: https://www.equalitytexas.org/ This podcast is part of the FM Podcast Network. Thanks for listening!
    5/20/2023
    1:23:37

More Music podcasts

About Pod Dylan

Celebrating the work of Bob Dylan, one song at a time.
Podcast website

Listen to Pod Dylan, Best Bits with Tom & Mtha | UCT Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Pod Dylan

Pod Dylan

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store