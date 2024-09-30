Origins with James Andrew Miller

Introducing The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott
The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott is an episode-by-episode, behind-the-scenes breakdown of the AppleTV+ workplace thriller with the series’ creators, cast, crew, and celebrity superfans. Executive producer/director Ben Stiller and star/executive producer Adam Scott will rewatch every episode of Season 1 and share in-depth, never-before-heard analysis in daily episodes beginning Tuesday, January 7. The companion podcast will continue into Season 2, beginning January 17 and dropping every Friday with the release of each new episode. From Audacy Podcasts, Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios, Red Hour, and Great Scott.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:14
Dell Technologies Podference Interview with Erik Day
In this wide ranging interview, JIM MILLER sits down with Erik Day - Dell Technologies Senior VP and Global Executive Chair - to discuss and break down topics such as the Deal Technologies Small Business Podference, what it was like to have a multi-national portfolio during a pandemic, and what exciting products Dell has to offer in the 2022 and beyond.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
27:58
C7 / HBO Ep 5: “Life at the Top”
And finally, in Episode Five, “Life at the Top,” former HBO CEO’s, Jeff Bewkes, Richard Plepler, and Nick Nicholas get candid about their experiences running the company during markedly different eras, and speak about the future of HBO in an ever changing media landscape.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
41:26
C7 / HBO Ep 4: “Table for One”
Episode Four, “Table for One,” is a conversation with the legendary Sheila Nevins, who spent more than 35 years steering HBO’s documentary world. Fasten your seat belt, please.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
31:21
C7 / HBO Ep 3: “On Location”
For Episode Three, “On Location,” we switch perspectives and talk with three stellar executive producers of HBO shows –David Simon of “The Wire,” “Treme” and numerous other HBO shows, along with his producing partner Nina Noble; and the show runner for “Insecure” and “Issa Rae whisperer,” Prentice Penny.
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
After spending more than three years working on his latest book, “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” replete with 757 interviews, Origins host Jim Miller decided he hadn't had enough and returns with new interviews to further explore one of the world’s most iconic premium content brands. Origins Chapter 7 is titled, “HBO: Present, Past, and Future,” features leading voices from inside and outside the world of HBO.
Origins with James Andrew Miller is an Audacy original.
Previous seasons include:
Season 1: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Season 2: ESPN
Season 3: Alabama Crimson Tide
Season 4: SNL
Season 5: Sex and the City
Season 6: Almost Famous