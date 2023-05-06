Every episode, legal expert Andrew and comic relief Thomas will tackle a popular legal topic and give you all the tools you need to understand the issue and win... More
Available Episodes
5 of 782
OA758: Re-Indicted And It Feels So Good!
THIS IS IT! Liz and Andrew break down the federal indictment of Donald Trump in connection with his retention of Presidential documents. This is your guide to everything so you'll stay one step ahead of the media coverage. Notes Jack Smith appointment order https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/1552896/download Fed. R. Crim. Pro. 6 https://www.law.cornell.edu/rules/frcrmp/rule_6 Trump docket https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67490070/united-states-v-trump/ Trump Indictment https://www.justice.gov/storage/US_v_Trump-Nauta_23-80101.pdf -Support us on Patreon at: patreon.com/law -Follow us on Twitter: @Openargs -Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/openargs/ -For show-related questions, check out the Opening Arguments Wiki, which now has its own Twitter feed! @oawiki -And finally, remember that you can email us at [email protected]
6/11/2023
1:09:02
OA757: Did Oklahoma Just Hand Public Education Over To St. Isidore?
Yes, this was recorded before the Trump indictment! Liz and Andrew take a deep dive into the last stand of the separation of church and state as Oklahoma formally lets the Catholic Church run a public school. Notes OA 256 https://openargs.com/oa256-the-bladensburg-cross/ OA 295 https://openargs.com/oa295-a-bladensburg-post-mortem-with-monica-miller/ OA 608 https://openargs.com/oa608-forget-church-state-separation-scotus-mandates-christian-favoritism/ Lemon v. Kurtzman https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=6993086659963510613 American Legion v. American Humanist Associationhttps://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/18pdf/17-1717_4f14.pdf CDS cert petition https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/zdvxomkmnpx/frankel-peltiervcharterday--certpetition.pdf Biden opp cert https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-238/267405/20230522154832551_Charter%20Day%20School%20CVSG%20No.%2022-238.pdf Title 70 of the Oklahoma Statutes, § 70-3-136 https://law.justia.com/codes/oklahoma/2022/title-70/section-70-3-136/ Henry Abbot testimony, NC Ratifying Convention https://archive.csac.history.wisc.edu/henry_abbot7.30.pdf Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board meeting minutes https://svcsb.ok.gov/board-meetings -Support us on Patreon at: patreon.com/law -Follow us on Twitter: @Openargs -Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/openargs/ -For show-related questions, check out the Opening Arguments Wiki, which now has its own Twitter feed! @oawiki -And finally, remember that you can email us at [email protected]
6/9/2023
59:25
OA756: Twitter's Lawyers Dunk on Musk in Trump LOLsuit
Liz and Andrew break down the latest filing by Twitter proving that the Twitter Files don't say anything like what Elon Musk said they did. So, to summarize: Twitter still isn't in cahoots with the Deep State to censor conservatives. Then, it's time for some great news out of Florida as a federal judge blocks Florida's obscene law prohibiting the prescription of puberty blockers for three trans kids. In the Patreon bonus, Liz and Andrew further debunk that Twitter is being paid $$$BILLIONS$$$ to... censor conservatives. Notes Trump Motion for Indicative Ruling https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cand.387133/gov.uscourts.cand.387133.191.0.pdf Trump Motion for Relief From Judgment https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cand.387133/gov.uscourts.cand.387133.191.1.pdf Twitter reply to Indicative Motion https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cand.387133/gov.uscourts.cand.387133.195.0.pdf O’Handley v. Weber https://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/opinions/2023/03/10/22-15071.pdf FL PI Injunction https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flnd.460963/gov.uscourts.flnd.460963.90.0_1.pdf Twitter Admits in Court Filing: Elon Musk Is Simply Wrong About Government Interference At Twitter www.techdirt.com/2023/06/05/twitter-admits-in-court-filing-elon-musk-is-simply-wrong-about-government-interference-at-twitter/ -Support us on Patreon at: patreon.com/law -Follow us on Twitter: @Openargs -Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/openargs/ -For show-related questions, check out the Opening Arguments Wiki, which now has its own Twitter feed! @oawiki -And finally, remember that you can email us at [email protected]
6/8/2023
54:36
OA755: Alan Dershowitz Would Like New Ethics Rules To Benefit... Alan Dershowitz
Liz and Andrew update you with breaking news about the ChatGPT case, Mata v. Avianca, as well as developments in the Trump documents and George Santos cases. But all of that is mere appetizer for the main course: Alan Dershowitz's ongoing tilting at windmills to convince a court to rewrite the attorney sanctions rules so that Alan Dershowitz can continue to represent monsters and idiots without consequences. Learn how Dersh is continuing to peddle the lie that he was merely "of counsel" to Kari Lake and therefore shouldn't be held responsible for the fact that her complaint was a grab-bag of lies wrapped in more lies. Notes Lake v. Fontes docket https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/63260463/lake-v-fontes -Support us on Patreon at: patreon.com/law -Follow us on Twitter: @Openargs -Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/openargs/ -For show-related questions, check out the Opening Arguments Wiki, which now has its own Twitter feed! @oawiki -And finally, remember that you can email us at [email protected]
6/6/2023
54:46
OA 754: Trump Drags Bragg To Federal Court; Bragg Drags Back (feat. David Lurie)
Liz and Andrew welcome NY practitioner David Lurie to the show to discuss Trump's efforts to remove his New York indictment to federal court. Notes NY Crim Law 175.10 https://casetext.com/statute/consolidated-laws-of-new-york/chapter-penal/part-3-specific-offenses/title-k-offenses-involving-fraud/article-175-offenses-involving-false-written-statements/section-17510-falsifying-business-records-in-the-first-degree 28 USC 1442 https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/1442 In re Commonwealth, 790 F.3d 457 (3d Cir. 2015) https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=5539437264593415986 Trump notice of removal https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.598311/gov.uscourts.nysd.598311.1.0_2.pdf Bragg Motion to Remand https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.598311/gov.uscourts.nysd.598311.19.0.pdf Morgan Lewis White Paper https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.598311/gov.uscourts.nysd.598311.1.1_1.pdf -Support us on Patreon at: patreon.com/law -Follow us on Twitter: @Openargs -Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/openargs/ -For show-related questions, check out the Opening Arguments Wiki, which now has its own Twitter feed! @oawiki -And finally, remember that you can email us at [email protected]
Every episode, legal expert Andrew and comic relief Thomas will tackle a popular legal topic and give you all the tools you need to understand the issue and win every argument you have on Facebook, with your Uncle Frank, or wherever someone is wrong on the Internet. It's law. It's politics. It's fun. We don't tell you what to think, we just set up the Opening Arguments.