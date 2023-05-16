Welcome to Novel Pairings, a podcast dedicated to making the classics readable, relevant, and fun. As two nerdy bookworms, we appreciate the role of classic lit...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 129
124. Diving into The Odyssey with Emily Wilson
This summer on Patreon, our Classics Club has been voyaging across the Aegean Sea with Odysseus, reading Emily Wilson’s brilliant translation of Homer’s epic poem. To deepen our experience with this ancient text, we’re offering ongoing opportunities for public scholarship and reading in community. Today we’re sharing one of these Patreon exclusive episodes with all of you and inviting you to come set sail with us this summer because it’s not too late! Join at the Literature Scholar level to access all of our Odyssey bonus material plus our back catalog of classes and episodes to go deeper into whatever books you’re picking up this summer. Enrollment is always open and we’d love to see you there! If you would like you stay connected to what’s happening at Novel Pairings, make sure to sign up for our Substack and follow us over on Instagram. You can make sure you never miss an episode of the podcast by subscribing to the show wherever you get your podcasts. And if you love the work we’re doing, make sure to leave us a review on Apple Podcasts!
6/27/2023
57:48
123. The Odyssey: Return to the Aegean
Today we are re-airing one of our very first episodes of Novel Pairings: Episode 18 on Homer’s Odyssey, in which Sara reveals her nerdy middle school obsession, Chelsey has strong opinions on defining “the classics,” and we have a LOT of fun discussing the complicated character of Odysseus. You don’t need to have any knowledge of mythology or The Odyssey in order to enjoy this episode. This episode is mostly spoiler-free, except for a brief discussion of the ending. We’ll warn you in advance before we get into it, and timestamps are listed below. If, after listening to today’s rerelease, you’re interested in joining us for a Slow Down Summer Odyssey, head over to the Novel Pairings Patreon page and join us at the $8 literature scholar tier. In addition to weekly podcast recaps of each section of The Odyssey, you’ll also get invitations to monthly book club discussions and classes to help you get more out of this epic poem, along with our regular Friday bonus episodes and access to our entire back catalog of bonus episodes and class recordings. Perhaps most exciting of all, Patreon supporters will get first access to our limited edition merch shop opening this month! We’d love to explore The Odyssey and beyond with you this summer so head to patreon.com/novelpairings to join our classics crew. Our discussion includes: What is a “mythology girl?” [13:08] Analyzing Odysseus: a larger-than-life character [20:10] More on Odysseus as a complex, flawed and nuanced hero [29:30] Plus, as always, we’re recommending six contemporary books to pair with our classic, including a business book and a book in translation. Notes: Edith Hamilton’s Mythology “Siren Song” by Margaret Atwood “ Penelope” by Carol Ann Duffy The World’s Wife by Carol Ann Duffy Madeline Miller: Circe and The Song of Achilles Gareth Hinds graphic novel The Odyssey Bull by David Elliot Pairings: The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffeneger [40:35] The Martian by Andy Weir [46:06] Dare to Lead by Brene Brown [53:05] The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood [37:10] The Songs of the Kings by Barry Unsworth [42:55] Signs Preceding the End of the World by Yuri Herrera [48:35] Also mentioned: Chelsey: A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow recommended by Bezi @beingabookwyrm Sara: Rick Riordan Presents
6/6/2023
1:04:05
122. The Wild Book by Juan Villoro
We’re closing out our spring semester of children’s classics with one final book about a book—and another richly imagined story in translation, The Wild Book by Juan Villoro. This modern story reached great acclaim in Mexico, with an English translation finally reaching America in 2017. We found this work a compelling companion to our first children’s work in translation, Inkheart, and we share our thoughts on the book’s proposed relationship between books and reading, how this modern work stacks up besides tried-and-true classics, and the supernatural elements that feel grounded in the magical realism traditions of incredible Lantix authors. We love reading and discussing books with our listeners, and we hope you’ll join our group of nerdy readers for a summer of EPIC reading over on our Patreon at patreon.com/novelpairings. Annual subscriptions are now available at a discounted price. Pairings Timestamp: 25:50 . . . Books Mentioned: The Wild Book by Juan Villoro Pet by Akwaeke Emezi Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
5/30/2023
42:58
121. Sensational summer book releases paired with satisfying backlist reads
Get ready to load your summer totes (ahem…your summer Novel Pairings totes, more to come on that) with lots of good reads; we’re talking about our most anticipated summer reads on today’s episode! We’ve carefully culled our long lists of interesting books coming out this summer to provide some high-interest titles that are sure to topple your TBR while also providing backlist books that will pair perfectly and are available right now. Today we talk about forthcoming humorous memoirs (including one woven with lots of 90s nostalgia), a searing, fictional critique of contemporary publishing, and plenty of engrossing tales you’ll want to curl up with poolside. And if that’s not enough, we take a shot at solving the mystery surrounding the unnamed Flatiron title prior to it being settled by the New York Times (and Chelsey will add amateur sleuth to her list of alternate career options should occasion arise). We love discussing books and reading with all of you and hope you’ll join our group of nerdy readers at patreon.com/novelpairings. Annual subscriptions are now available at a discounted price! Books Mentioned Yellowface by R. F. Kuang Disorientation by Elian Hsieh Chou Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea by Rita Chang-Eppig The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty The Memory of Animals by Claire Fuller Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel All Sinners Bleed by S.A. Crosby Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke My Murder by Katie Williams Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey Chouette by Claire Oshetsky Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder Banyan Moon by Thao Tai Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo Loot by Tania James The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson Wannabe: Reckoning with the Pop Culture that Saved Me by Aisha Harris Piccolo is Black by Jordan Calhoun Lucky Red by Claudia Cravens A Dangerous Business by Jane Smiley Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O’Donoghue The Centre by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi Babel by R. F. Kuang Half-Life of a Stolen Sister by Rachel Cantor Glass Town by Isabel Greenberg Charlotte Bronte: A Fiery Heart by Claire Harman The Madwoman Upstairs by Catherine Lowell History’s Angel by Anjum Hassan Members Only by Sameer Pandya The Lost Ranger by Peter Heller Congratulations, the Best is Over! by R. Eric Thomas Here for It by R. Eric Thomas Tom Lake by Ann Patchett Our Town by Thorton Wilder
5/16/2023
1:04:53
120. Inkheart by Cornelia Funke
As voracious readers we love to dive into stories about books and reading, whether it’s paying homage to the source of procuring books (think publishing, bookshops, and libraries) or the physical books themselves. In today’s episode, we’re taking you on a dark, mysterious, and twisty adventure in translation with Cornelia Funke’s Inkheart. A plot-packed novel for the not-so-faint-of-heart, we discuss what Funke’s international bestseller has to say about the power stories hold for children, the necessity to engage a child’s imagination, and how the tone of this children’s classic spooked us (just a little bit). If you’re looking for more imaginative fantasies, we’ve paired this sweeping novel with a rich, outlandish romantic historical fantasy and a slim work of non-fiction about the nature of books from one of the most renowned writers and translators of our time. A quick note: we had some technical difficulties, so the audio on this episode may sound slightly different than usual. It'll be back to normal in our next episode! [Pairing Timestamp: 41:33] Books Mentioned: Outlander by Diana Gabaldon The Clothing of Books by Jhumpa Lahiri The Thirteenth Tale by Diane Setterfield Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alex E. Harrow Other Books Mentioned The Thief Lord by Cornelia Funke Dragon Rider by Cornelia Funke
Welcome to Novel Pairings, a podcast dedicated to making the classics readable, relevant, and fun. As two nerdy bookworms, we appreciate the role of classic lit, but we but we won’t get too academic about it. We’ll talk about the books we love and the books we loath, and help stock your TBR pile with old and new reads for every literary taste.